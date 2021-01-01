« previous next »
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #440 on: Today at 07:01:21 pm
Not really got many emotions or particular opinions after that. No hyperbolic ones anyway.

Think were gonna be fine though. System is still a work in progress, probably need a proper number six but Macca will work there against most sides. Despite us being supposedly appalling defensively, Ali wasnt too busy.

My biggest take from it is that Im now even more excited by Doak. For Klopp to bring him on with that long to go and for Salah, it shows he believes weve got a player there. And that excites the fuck out of me.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #441 on: Today at 07:01:32 pm
A fair result I guess.
A point away to Chelsea WAS always seen as a good result.
Unfortunately any draw is 2 points dropped these days.

And as ever we need to play so much better  to get rewarded. That was a penalty every day of the week.

Taylor was immediate in halting the play for the check.
Did VAR alert him immediately to ask him to stop the game for a check?
Or did he see something himself and ask VAR to look at it?
If it's the latter, and he did see something, why did he not give the penalty? If he had, there is no way that is overturned!
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #442 on: Today at 07:01:35 pm
Wasn't great but it was never going to be easy away to a side who have just recruited a top coach and who the players will want to impress
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #443 on: Today at 07:01:35 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:59:54 pm
Fair result game 1 without having a true #6 type. had some issues. Fixed them during the game. Tough away game.
Left hand side was side from like 30-45ish. Fixed at halftime and subs really helped.

Thiago would have done well for us today, slowed things down a bit.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #444 on: Today at 07:01:43 pm
I think the 4-3-3 will probably work again with this crew as well.

eventually getting a strong dm and then pushing mac forward where he belongs will make a big difference on both sides of the ball.

Konates our best defender by a mile.

Sbozo's running is awesome.

Elliot and Darwin off the bench is going to be very good.

Felt like the disallowed goal knocked us out of our stride. Shouldn't happen but its early doors.

Away point at the bridge not the worst.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #445 on: Today at 07:01:51 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 06:58:30 pm
Well I didn't think he had a good game, but he gave poor decisions both ways.

How come lines were shared for Chillwells offside goal, but not Salahs?

I think Salahs looked onside and we should have had a penalty. Anthony Taylor was his usual dodgy self. How was that a booking for Jota too btw?
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #446 on: Today at 07:01:54 pm
I dont really know any Chelsea players anymore, but they seem to already have decent ball winners within their current squad
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #447 on: Today at 07:02:17 pm
Thought Anthony Taylor did really well as a chelsea fan. He managed to get them a draw by not giving us two penalties, only gave us 5 fouls, and a ridiculous yellow to Mac Allister.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #448 on: Today at 07:02:17 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:59:34 pm
Disappointed. Feel like this is Fulham MW1 all over again. Physically second best and tactically just not there. We assumed we would have the ball and once Chelsea figured out how to keep it we had no answer. Maybe there is some roster issues but this is really concerning. Think Robbo is a huge concern.

It absolutely wasnt like Fulham. We didnt control the game like we wanted but we showed a lot more energy.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #449 on: Today at 07:02:21 pm
Surprised not a single mention of the clear red in the first minutes of the match with that horrible karate kick on Kontate. He should have made a bigger deal out of it, it would be a cert red card.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #450 on: Today at 07:02:30 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:58:47 pm
Fine he wasnt Mark. He allowed play to continue when hed deflected it with Chelsea on the attack, he booked Trent for timewasting when the score was level, the one you mention was a joke decision, and there were others which when I watch it back, Ill recall too. Ive no issue with Taylor normally, but that, as I said, was an odd performance which gave succour to the regular posters who claim dark goings-on.
I think on the first, he obstructed Szoboszlai, but didn't touch the ball. We've seen arguments about that before, but they only stop play if the ball hits them. Trent needed to at least pretend he was looking to take the throw rather than clearly wasting time. Yes, the Szob one was wrong.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #451 on: Today at 07:02:37 pm
DM obviously needed. Every fucker on earth knows that. But Robbo might be finished in terms of the level he once was.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #452 on: Today at 07:02:45 pm
Sky acting like Chelsea have won instead of drawing at home. Chilwell beaming in the interview. 'Well done' says the interviewer at the end :D

Think there's some overreaction in here. First game of the season away at Stamford Bridge against a new manager was always going to be tough. For all of Chelsea's control they didn't create much and their goal was a fluke. I thought we defended well for the most part, and particular after our biggest issue in the game (Gakpo in midfield) was addressed. We need a 6 desperately, and I'm not sure if Lavia is enough. That's my biggest take away from the game.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #453 on: Today at 07:03:05 pm
Not sure I get the glamor for the 433. I think people forget how bad we got and how teams figured us out completely. I think we'd still have the same problems personally. We're missing 2-3 players for this formation to really hit strides, but I suspect that's probably next summer's job to be honest.

I didn't think we played too bad today all things considered. James dominated the game for large parts, and no surprise when he went off we grew a foothold in the game. Away at Stamford Bridge & coming away with a point isn't a bad result in the grand scheme of things. On another day we could have easily lost, and on a different day we get a penalty from a different ref. Thought there were lots of positives, but lots of areas for us to improve on too.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #454 on: Today at 07:03:17 pm
Played well in a tough game, Would of been great if Nunez scored the winner.
Should of had a pen as well ..

Well played Liverpool
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #455 on: Today at 07:03:23 pm
Ultimately it's a decent result as Klopp's says. You want to win but it was important we didn't lose today. That Fulham performance and result last season was as good as a defeat and we never recovered. It was important we're not right on the back foot.

If we beat Bournemouth and Villa and get a draw at Newcastle - before the internationals/end of the window - then it's a good start. It won't be easy though.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #456 on: Today at 07:04:06 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:02:45 pm
Sky acting like Chelsea have won instead of drawing at home. Chilwell beaming in the interview. 'Well done' says the interviewer at the end :D

Think there's some overreaction in here. First game of the season away at Stamford Bridge against a new manager was always going to be tough. For all of Chelsea's control they didn't create much and their goal was a fluke. I thought we defended well for the most part, and particular after our biggest issue in the game (Gakpo in midfield) was addressed. We need a 6 desperately, and I'm not sure if Lavia is enough. That's my biggest take away from the game.

Agree. It needs a bit of improvement but overall it was fine. We showed energy and showed we could defend when required. Plus away to Chelsea is tough.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #457 on: Today at 07:04:06 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:49:05 pm
And can we have more mobile legs please.

I'm not unhappy with the result, we all know that we're desperate for some more fresh faces, the players know, the boss knows and I'm pretty sure he'll have told the fellas in Boston.
Mac did well as a 6 but put a proper DM in there and move Gakpo forward and we'd of held the ball up souch better.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #458 on: Today at 07:04:24 pm
Loved Macs passion. We just need to get a couple of additional signings and well be fine. Chelsea have spent a billion and are still shite.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #459 on: Today at 07:04:37 pm
Genuinely sad seeing the decline of Robbo in this system.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #460 on: Today at 07:04:47 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 07:03:05 pm
Not sure I get the glamor for the 433. I think people forget how bad we got and how teams figured us out completely. I think we'd still have the same problems personally. We're missing 2-3 players for this formation to really hit strides, but I suspect that's probably next summer's job to be honest.

I didn't think we played too bad today all things considered. James dominated the game for large parts, and no surprise when he went off we grew a foothold in the game. Away at Stamford Bridge & coming away with a point isn't a bad result in the grand scheme of things. On another day we could have easily lost, and on a different day we get a penalty from a different ref. Thought there were lots of positives, but lots of areas for us to improve on too.

I think it's because we don't have the personnel for what we're currently trying, Mac Allister needs a bit more freedom and Konate getting dragged about when Trent moves inside is an accident waiting to happen.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #461 on: Today at 07:05:04 pm
We were excellent in moments, Mac Allister excelling, Salah looking great, Szoboszlai looks exciting, but also not upto the tempo at times. Nunez looked determined when he game on. Gakpo didnt quite work for me and Jota, although worked hard didnt really impact the game.
There were also some big gaps both out wide on our left, where Robbo was isolated and also positionally the midfield and defence seems to have large spaces for them to pass into which gave them a lot of possession in good places.

Some encouraging things given that its clear we have Thiago, Bajcetic to come back and are likely to buy another player or two.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #462 on: Today at 07:05:39 pm
I'd not really ever paid attention tion to Mac Allister, but he looked really good. No idea why Sly sports had him down as 55 million on their graphic though
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Reply #463 on: Today at 07:06:03 pm
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 07:04:06 pm
Mac did well as a 6 but put a proper DM in there and move Gakpo forward and we'd of held the ball up souch better.

He had a decent game didn't he, started really well but tired a bit towards the end, both lads had good debuts though.
