I think we’ll do really well this season but not excited by it at all.

I’ve hated the vulgarity of it for years but stuck at it so long with the desperate wait for the title. Think winning that honestly felt a bit deflating for me as I knew my life long addiction to football was over. The shit in Paris was definitely the nail in the coffin.

I actually miss watching and hating rival teams. Now I don’t give a shit about any of them. I barely have a clue who plays for them. I used to know United, Arsenal - even Mourinhos Chelsea inside out. I hated them because they were so good. I was jealous of them and begrudgingly respected them. Now with City I’m completely ambivalent about them, it’s a made up sham. They disappoint me. Their treble means nothing compared to Uniteds.

Realised as I was getting involved this week, that I’ve actually never seen Caicedo play. Never heard of any of or seen any our signings to be honest. In the last 5 years I’ve only seen city play maybe twice when we aren’t playing them to see if they drop points.



I don’t think it’s age. I’m 40, hardly ancient. I just think football tipped over way past being a game in the last 10 years. There was money in the early 2000’s but there was still a foot in the pre-prem era. I would love to love it again, I got really into the Wrexham story last year. And enjoying the Women’s World Cup. Went to see some non league local football and enjoyed it. But all I really wanted was to just stand in the old Kop again.