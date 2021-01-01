I think well do really well this season but not excited by it at all.

Ive hated the vulgarity of it for years but stuck at it so long with the desperate wait for the title. Think winning that honestly felt a bit deflating for me as I knew my life long addiction to football was over. The shit in Paris was definitely the nail in the coffin.

I actually miss watching and hating rival teams. Now I dont give a shit about any of them. I barely have a clue who plays for them. I used to know United, Arsenal - even Mourinhos Chelsea inside out. I hated them because they were so good. I was jealous of them and begrudgingly respected them. Now with City Im completely ambivalent about them, its a made up sham. They disappoint me. Their treble means nothing compared to Uniteds.

Realised as I was getting involved this week, that Ive actually never seen Caicedo play. Never heard of any of or seen any our signings to be honest. In the last 5 years Ive only seen city play maybe twice when we arent playing them to see if they drop points.



I dont think its age. Im 40, hardly ancient. I just think football tipped over way past being a game in the last 10 years. There was money in the early 2000s but there was still a foot in the pre-prem era. I would love to love it again, I got really into the Wrexham story last year. And enjoying the Womens World Cup. Went to see some non league local football and enjoyed it. But all I really wanted was to just stand in the old Kop again.