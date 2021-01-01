Poll

How would you describe your attitude to this season just started

Fantastic! Can't wait! More amazing football in the best league in the world
Pretty excited. Obviously a few problems, but the Premier League is great
Not that excited. Quite a few problems with FFP and PGMOL and other issues
Not excited at all. A bit annoyed with the cheating and all the rest of the shit
Probably the least arsed I've ever been
Re: How excited are you this season in comparison to previous seasons?
Yesterday at 10:02:58 pm
Quote from: arfy05 on Yesterday at 09:59:52 pm
outside from city the rest are examples of how not to run your club. There was a Chelsea fan on TAW and he was complimenting how they have gone back to basics and built from the bottom again. This is after a £700m spend. Yes they are skewing the market but we have shown you can beat them. Yes its harder but it can be done.
Outside from city?
So continuously breaking every rule in the game whilst creating your own sponsors to funnel the owners state funds into the club is how to run a club?
Re: How excited are you this season in comparison to previous seasons?
Yesterday at 10:07:13 pm
Football very seldom excites me nowadays, too much money, corruption, cheating (on and off the field), I can genuinely take it or leave it.

As others have said, once Jurgen leaves I'll probably just turn it in for good.
Re: How excited are you this season in comparison to previous seasons?
Yesterday at 10:18:19 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:02:58 pm
Outside from city?
So continuously breaking every rule in the game whilst creating your own sponsors to funnel the owners state funds into the club is how to run a club?
I was speaking from a pure sporting pov and didnt word it the best, of course there shite is disgraceful and cost us 3 league titles. The rest of them I was saying even with the competitive advantage have been shite
Re: How excited are you this season in comparison to previous seasons?
Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:02:51 pm
I'm excited about watching Liverpool but have no interest in the rest. 

Yeah same. Im always excited about watching us and can't see that changing any time soon. When Klopp leaves, the club will carry on and I'll still be excited to watch us play. But everything else I'm far less interested in this season, watching the likes of Man City, Newcastle and Chelsea get away with everything, Saudi's taking over and just the whole circus around the game with the PL, UEFA and FIFA running it, it's not much fun nowadays.
Re: How excited are you this season in comparison to previous seasons?
Yesterday at 10:26:50 pm
Always excited to watch us play, but the farce that EPL has become has taken the shine right off.

Like many others, the less predictable lower and non leagues seem more exciting to watch now.
Re: How excited are you this season in comparison to previous seasons?
Yesterday at 10:42:48 pm
Youd think some of the journos and pundits would be getting a bit bored watching City sweep up everything, getting to May with the only excitement being whether they can achieve a double, treble or quadruple. Again. I guess youve got to keep pretending and maintain the enthusiasm levels for the self-styled best league in the World.

Ill watch us and feel reasonably invested, beyond that I dont really care. Im sure therell be the usual mad games, great goals and hilarious, comedic set backs for rivals which just about maintains my interest for anything outside us.
Re: How excited are you this season in comparison to previous seasons?
Yesterday at 11:23:56 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:42:48 pm
Youd think some of the journos and pundits would be getting a bit bored watching City

Yet every season the media fawn over city like its their first title instead of being the latest stroll in the park.  When was the last time the likes of sky refer to the charges city face? Is that even a thing anymore.  Probably booted into the long grass until everyone forgets.
Re: How excited are you this season in comparison to previous seasons?
Yesterday at 11:39:30 pm
Not even slightly interested. I want us to win as much as ever but cant watch anymore. It's not football. Apart from the cheats, who make my blood boil to the point where I dont have the vocabulary to explain my hate, the most important aspect of a match today is which ref will be appointed and how much he will fuck us over. That is not right. It is not a sport.

Every weekend I watch The Big Match revisited and 5 minutes of any game on there is much more relevant to the game of football to me. The other day I watched a random match, Sunderland at Charlton from Christmas 1977 and it was brilliant. I got into football in the mid 70s and I am so glad that was the case.
Re: How excited are you this season in comparison to previous seasons?
Today at 12:48:35 am
I think we'll be fun to watch this season. But I tend to only watch us as a means of getting out of the house rather than having any general excitement. I hardly ever watch other Premier League games when we're not involved, and I'm more inclined to watch horse racing than football these days. Ultimately, as Fromola said, the PL is a shit product, it really is. Bent/incompetent refs, biased and idiotic pundits and other media, rat boy and Carragher on comms, and corrupt as fuck teams for whom the rules seemingly don't apply, all kill the league as anything other than a means for twats to do 'banter.'
Re: How excited are you this season in comparison to previous seasons?
Today at 01:26:18 am
Very little interest now. Got rid of my sky subscription at the end of last season and have little interest in getting it back
Re: How excited are you this season in comparison to previous seasons?
Today at 05:51:05 am
I just sat down to watch the 3 minute highlight packages from each of the opening Saturday games. That's been my weekly routine for the last few years, along with watching 10 minute highlights of our games from the LFC and sometimes full replays & analysis for the 7-0s and so forth. Today I found myself checking my phone and just wanting the clips to end. I won't watch the Burnley-City one. Even a first glimpse of Luton didn't interest me. It's a waste of time, the league is predetermined. I'll probably only watch ours from now on. And Everton/either Manc losses.
Re: How excited are you this season in comparison to previous seasons?
Today at 05:56:56 am
Isn't it also just the result of getting older and having other things in life that take up the time and energy football once did?

The ending to the 2021/22 season, if it'd happened a decade earlier I'd have been devastated for weeks, and let it ruin my mood all through the break between the seasons. But what actually happened was me being sad for a couple days after the CL final and then just moving on

I honestly didn't even realize Friday night was the opening game of the season. That was unthinkable a few years ago. I've also stopped posting/reading on other sites and forums and RAWK is basically it.

And if it was as expensive to watch live games here as it is over there, I probably would've stopped paying too
Re: How excited are you this season in comparison to previous seasons?
Today at 06:08:37 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:56:56 am
Isn't it also just the result of getting older and having other things in life that take up the time and energy football once did?

Of course. The most excited I've ever been about football was when I was young and single and living in Paris, heading down to the Rush Bar to watch and down pints with mates, hardly rocket surgery to figure out the appeal. Nowadays I'm on the other side of the world with a young family and most games finishing between 2am and 4am, so there's a huge physical and mental health incentive to disengage. But it's definitely more than that. The Qatar world cup, the state owned clubs, Henderson... I actually felt depressed reading that Liverpool had agreed a 111m pound Caicedo fee. It's all sick and feels wrong to give it my attention.
Re: How excited are you this season in comparison to previous seasons?
Today at 06:30:17 am
I think well do really well this season but not excited by it at all.
Ive hated the vulgarity of it for years but stuck at it so long with the desperate wait for the title. Think winning that honestly felt a bit deflating for me as I knew my life long addiction to football was over. The shit in Paris was definitely the nail in the coffin.
I actually miss watching and hating rival teams. Now I dont give a shit about any of them. I barely have a clue who plays for them. I used to know United, Arsenal - even Mourinhos Chelsea inside out. I hated them because they were so good. I was jealous of them and begrudgingly respected them. Now with City Im completely ambivalent about them, its a made up sham. They disappoint me. Their treble means nothing compared to Uniteds.
Realised as I was getting involved this week, that Ive actually never seen Caicedo play. Never heard of any of or seen any our signings to be honest. In the last 5 years Ive only seen city play maybe twice when we arent playing them to see if they drop points.

I dont think its age. Im 40, hardly ancient. I just think football tipped over way past being a game in the last 10 years. There was money in the early 2000s but there was still a foot in the pre-prem era. I would love to love it again, I got really into the Wrexham story last year. And enjoying the Womens World Cup. Went to see some non league local football and enjoyed it. But all I really wanted was to just stand in the old Kop again.
Re: How excited are you this season in comparison to previous seasons?
Today at 06:53:34 am
I think we'll be okay IF we sign another defender.
