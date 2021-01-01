I think we'll be fun to watch this season. But I tend to only watch us as a means of getting out of the house rather than having any general excitement. I hardly ever watch other Premier League games when we're not involved, and I'm more inclined to watch horse racing than football these days. Ultimately, as Fromola said, the PL is a shit product, it really is. Bent/incompetent refs, biased and idiotic pundits and other media, rat boy and Carragher on comms, and corrupt as fuck teams for whom the rules seemingly don't apply, all kill the league as anything other than a means for twats to do 'banter.'