The term XG. Absolute load of shit term made up by stat nerds.



I find that stats provide another element when talking about football and they can make you think about the game or a particular player in different way. Andthere's no doubt the club uses them extensively because they're extremely useful. The club however employs professional analysts, not random fans or pundits. A lot of people however go overboard with them and treat them as the be all and end all and seem to make their mind up on games or players solely based on what statistics say. Even if they've watched a game, xG will be the be all and end all. Worse is if they haven't watched a game or a particular player, they'll still have made up their mind based solely on stats.It's particularly bad when it comes to transfers, where stats are brought out for every single player and then used to determine how good they are and whether we should buy them or not and minds made up before they've even kicked a ball for us. It's usually in the negative too, basically 'his stats aren't good so the club shouldn't be buying him'. Worse is the snobbery about it all as well, as if anyone who disagrees is a philistine and not as smart as them.The game has many moving parts and stats are a useful tool, as opposed the be all and end all, which is what it feels like sometimes.