Author Topic: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #80 on: January 1, 2024, 12:04:28 pm »
The "music' that follows footie, with the auto tune and rap shite. Its rubbish.
WAG's, who gives a fuck about the vacuous bints with their zeppelin lips and marker pen eye brows, looking like me nans tea stained teapot. Rubbish.
The cult of celebrity footballer. I only give a shit what you do for 90mins, after that I couldn't give a shit. Youre transient mate, when you're 33odd, rubbish. (except Wrighty, he gets a pass)
Modern Premier League. Rubbish.Gimme 70's footie any day. Its why I still follow QotS.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #81 on: January 1, 2024, 12:09:14 pm »
Quote from: boots on January  1, 2024, 12:04:28 pm
Its why I still follow QotS.

Never the same without crazy horse
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #82 on: January 1, 2024, 12:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on January  1, 2024, 12:09:14 pm
Never the same without crazy horse

The way cards and fouls are judged these days, he'd never make it out the tunnel.

Ball to Hand/Hand to Ball - How hard is that to work out? Rubbish.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #83 on: January 1, 2024, 12:50:08 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 31, 2023, 11:38:12 pm
Watching a match and continually being bombarded by ads by W88, Betway, Bet365, Unibet & BKB which take up about 80% of the time on the advertising boards at the ground.

But betting ads are banned from whistle to whistle  ::)

Sports betting is destroying all sports.
Look at the number of football players now getting caught out betting
Cricket has a real problem with it, despite the punishments and restrictions on players phones etc.
It wouldnt surprise me if Rugby is suffering too. Must be easy enough to throw a forward pass or a knock on, or to get a yellow card without people noticing.
I still think snooker is riddled with cheating.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #84 on: January 1, 2024, 01:44:11 pm »
Quote from: boots on January  1, 2024, 12:04:28 pm
The "music' that follows footie, with the auto tune and rap shite. Its rubbish.
WAG's, who gives a fuck about the vacuous bints with their zeppelin lips and marker pen eye brows, looking like me nans tea stained teapot. Rubbish.
The cult of celebrity footballer. I only give a shit what you do for 90mins, after that I couldn't give a shit. Youre transient mate, when you're 33odd, rubbish. (except Wrighty, he gets a pass)
Modern Premier League. Rubbish.Gimme 70's footie any day. Its why I still follow QotS.
:lmao

Disturbingly accurate.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #85 on: January 1, 2024, 02:27:40 pm »
Both arms pointing up to the heavens, face raised up to The Lord, as you hop onto the pitch. GTF!
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #86 on: January 1, 2024, 02:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on January  1, 2024, 02:27:40 pm
Both arms pointing up to the heavens, face raised up to The Lord, as you hop onto the pitch. GTF!

I always used to point down to Satan
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #87 on: January 1, 2024, 03:53:21 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on December 31, 2023, 11:30:56 pm
The term XG. Absolute load of shit term made up by stat nerds.

I find that stats provide another element when talking about football and they can make you think about the game or a particular player in different way. And
there's no doubt the club uses them extensively because they're extremely useful. The club however employs professional analysts, not random fans or pundits. A lot of people however go overboard with them and treat them as the be all and end all and seem to make their mind up on games or players solely based on what statistics say. Even if they've watched a game, xG will be the be all and end all. Worse is if they haven't watched a game or a particular player, they'll still have made up their mind based solely on stats.

It's particularly bad when it comes to transfers, where stats are brought out for every single player and then used to determine how good they are and whether we should buy them or not and minds made up before they've even kicked a ball for us. It's usually in the negative too, basically 'his stats aren't good so the club shouldn't be buying him'. Worse is the snobbery about it all as well, as if anyone who disagrees is a philistine and not as smart as them.

The game has many moving parts and stats are a useful tool, as opposed the be all and end all, which is what it feels like sometimes.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #88 on: January 1, 2024, 03:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on January  1, 2024, 03:53:21 pm
I find that stats provide another element when talking about football and they can make you think about the game or a particular player in different way. And
there's no doubt the club uses them extensively because they're extremely useful. The club however employs professional analysts, not random fans or pundits. A lot of people however go overboard with them and treat them as the be all and end all and seem to make their mind up on games or players solely based on what statistics say. Even if they've watched a game, xG will be the be all and end all. Worse is if they haven't watched a game or a particular player, they'll still have made up their mind based solely on stats.

It's particularly bad when it comes to transfers, where stats are brought out for every single player and then used to determine how good they are and whether we should buy them or not and minds made up before they've even kicked a ball for us. It's usually in the negative too, basically 'his stats aren't good so the club shouldn't be buying him'. Worse is the snobbery about it all as well, as if anyone who disagrees is a philistine and not as smart as them.

The game has many moving parts and stats are a useful tool, as opposed the be all and end all, which is what it feels like sometimes.
The eye test has gone out the window. It's all "expected assist" etc now.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #89 on: January 1, 2024, 04:20:14 pm »
When a foreign player gets tackled and "welcome to the premier  league" gets trotted out. Like these precious flowers who grey up in abject poverty in Africa or the slums of South America have now encountered their ultimate nightmare of being tackled (if it can be even called that anymore) by some brill cream haired tart whose hardest decision in life is which Bentley to drive to training.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #90 on: January 1, 2024, 04:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on January  1, 2024, 04:20:14 pm
When a foreign player gets tackled and "welcome to the premier  league" gets trotted out. Like these precious flowers who grey up in abject poverty in Africa or the slums of South America have now encountered their ultimate nightmare of being tackled (if it can be even called that anymore) by some brill cream haired tart whose hardest decision in life is which Bentley to drive to training.
Spot on.

The likes of England's Saka never get called out for their shithousery.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #91 on: January 1, 2024, 05:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on August 10, 2023, 06:58:49 pm
People with signs asking for shirts.

All day long

Pushy parents who usher their entitled kids forward with said signs.  Even worse grown adults holding them up.,  I've seen this latter trend increasing more and more.

I honestly hope the grounds start to ban it as they did selfie sticks.  But they won't, as its good old wholesome family enjoyment.  No, it's fucking weird.

And what's with players covering their mouths when having a post-match banter with the opposition players?  Not arsed about which model of Porsche or influencer you are shagging tonight mate to be honest.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #92 on: January 1, 2024, 05:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  1, 2024, 05:26:30 pm
All day long

Pushy parents who usher their entitled kids forward with said signs.  Even worse grown adults holding them up.,  I've seen this latter trend increasing more and more.

I honestly hope the grounds start to ban it as they did selfie sticks.  But they won't, as its good old wholesome family enjoyment.  No, it's fucking weird.

And what's with players covering their mouths when having a post-match banter with the opposition players?  Not arsed about which model of Porsche or influencer you are shagging tonight mate to be honest.
I bet schoolkids do this now.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #93 on: January 1, 2024, 07:55:31 pm »
Did a New Year's Day groundhop to Prescot Cables v Bootle today. Dog of a pitch.

Anyway, must have been a couple of hundred young scally lads all wearing the exact same new Montirex coat. Wish I'd had a few quid in them as a startup.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #94 on: January 1, 2024, 10:03:10 pm »
Peter Drury
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #95 on: January 1, 2024, 11:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Lad on January  1, 2024, 10:03:10 pm
Peter Drury

I have an irrational hatred for him.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #96 on: January 2, 2024, 10:38:45 am »
xG can get to fuck.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #97 on: January 2, 2024, 11:05:47 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on January  2, 2024, 10:38:45 am
xG can get to fuck.
Alright Eddie Howe  ;)
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #98 on: January 3, 2024, 03:44:19 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  1, 2024, 05:26:30 pm
All day long

Pushy parents who usher their entitled kids forward with said signs.  Even worse grown adults holding them up.,  I've seen this latter trend increasing more and more.

I honestly hope the grounds start to ban it as they did selfie sticks.  But they won't, as its good old wholesome family enjoyment.  No, it's fucking weird.
You're speaking my language here Pete - have posted before that I'd enforce a three year stadium ban on anyone with a begging can i have your shirt sign (or the parent/guardian of any child with one)!
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #99 on: January 3, 2024, 08:09:30 am »
Wearing footy socks like a pair of stockings , boils my piss
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #100 on: January 3, 2024, 10:33:31 am »
Nobody commentates on games anymore, they spin controversy for clicks
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #101 on: January 4, 2024, 02:24:46 am »
Not sure how many of these are specific to modern football, but:

-Fans not letting fans celebrate without a withering, "You'd think they just won the league!"
-The long walk for a throw in, with the player pretending to look for a teammate while he's making his way 20 feet from where the ball went out.
-The long walk across the pitch for a sub, particularly in the last 2 minutes of the game.
-"Cry more", with or without the Mbappe gif (you know the one I'm talking about).
-LiVARpool. Jfc, grow up.
-"The Greatest Team the World Has Ever Seen"
-Managers who don't stay in the technical area.
-Jason Tindall, though 'quirky' wouldn't be the term I'd use.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #102 on: January 4, 2024, 02:56:38 am »
montirex?
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #103 on: January 4, 2024, 09:23:11 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on January  4, 2024, 02:24:46 am

-"The Greatest Team the World Has Ever Seen"

Yes sometimes I flick on a Championship game on telly and find myself wondering if Cardiff City FC are, in fact, by far the greatest team the world has ever seen, because there doesn't appear to be much supporting data to back up that claim.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #104 on: January 4, 2024, 10:16:06 am »
Quote from: Ray K on January  4, 2024, 09:23:11 am
Yes sometimes I flick on a Championship game on telly and find myself wondering if Cardiff City FC are, in fact, by far the greatest team the world has ever seen, because there doesn't appear to be much supporting data to back up that claim.

Maybe Cardiff City's xGT is really high?
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #105 on: January 4, 2024, 10:17:43 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on January  4, 2024, 02:24:46 am

-"The Greatest Team the World Has Ever Seen"


That goes back to the 70's
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #106 on: January 4, 2024, 07:18:10 pm »
In the build up to an upcoming match against a rival or big-name team it's always "the most important match of the season" or "the biggest game of the season" when in reality it's only one game amongst many. Isn't every match the most important one? Three points or progress in a cup is what is important. And then when that match has come and gone the next time we have to play a big name again it's termed "the most important match of the season". It's most likely the media and broadcasters that pushes these stupid terms but it annoys the hell out of me.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #107 on: January 4, 2024, 09:55:49 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on January  4, 2024, 07:18:10 pm
In the build up to an upcoming match against a rival or big-name team it's always "the most important match of the season" or "the biggest game of the season" when in reality it's only one game amongst many. Isn't every match the most important one? Three points or progress in a cup is what is important. And then when that match has come and gone the next time we have to play a big name again it's termed "the most important match of the season". It's most likely the media and broadcasters that pushes these stupid terms but it annoys the hell out of me.

https://youtu.be/MusyO7J2inM?si=-LDI6l4hw01FSqmT
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #108 on: January 4, 2024, 10:24:53 pm »
That  x G thing .  If I actually knew what it fuckin meant I reckon I'd still feel the same about it .

xxxx off !
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #109 on: January 4, 2024, 10:30:48 pm »
Ah ! I finally googled it . 

One of them says .  What has x G taught us ?  How does fuck all grab ya soft ' ollies ?
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 01:16:24 pm »
I don't know if this truly counts as 'quirky thing in modern football' but it sure does irrationally annoy the shit out of me, and I've just seen it again, so I've decided I simply must express my hatred of the ball placement for corners. Visually, it just looks wrong that it isn't properly inside the triangle.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #111 on: Today at 04:38:58 pm »
Ben Whites eyebrows.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #112 on: Today at 04:44:52 pm »
When there is a key piece of action going on in the game and the camera cuts to a player's face who has just missed a good chance.

Case in point, Odegaard hits the cross bar, Liverpool clear and Nunez is battling the defender at the opposite end of the pitch - cue a close up of Odegaard. WTF?

They need to fuck off with the replays taking up so much time away from the game too. If they're going to do it, do it in a smaller box to the side of the screen ffs.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #113 on: Today at 08:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 04:44:52 pm
When there is a key piece of action going on in the game and the camera cuts to a player's face who has just missed a good chance.

Case in point, Odegaard hits the cross bar, Liverpool clear and Nunez is battling the defender at the opposite end of the pitch - cue a close up of Odegaard. WTF?

They need to fuck off with the replays taking up so much time away from the game too. If they're going to do it, do it in a smaller box to the side of the screen ffs.

That reminds me of a Derby 30 years ago, the shite scored, Sky played replay after replay, Tyler screams "Rush" and the director cuts to the live action as we celebrate equalising

22:20 in (Not Tyler on comms on this one)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zcULII8ZiFo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zcULII8ZiFo</a>
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #114 on: Today at 09:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:38:58 pm
Ben Whites eyebrows.
Just Ben White.
