Author Topic: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)  (Read 3814 times)

Offline boots

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #80 on: January 1, 2024, 12:04:28 pm »
The "music' that follows footie, with the auto tune and rap shite. Its rubbish.
WAG's, who gives a fuck about the vacuous bints with their zeppelin lips and marker pen eye brows, looking like me nans tea stained teapot. Rubbish.
The cult of celebrity footballer. I only give a shit what you do for 90mins, after that I couldn't give a shit. Youre transient mate, when you're 33odd, rubbish. (except Wrighty, he gets a pass)
Modern Premier League. Rubbish.Gimme 70's footie any day. Its why I still follow QotS.
Offline Judge Red

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #81 on: January 1, 2024, 12:09:14 pm »
Quote from: boots on January  1, 2024, 12:04:28 pm
Its why I still follow QotS.

Never the same without crazy horse
Offline boots

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #82 on: January 1, 2024, 12:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on January  1, 2024, 12:09:14 pm
Never the same without crazy horse

The way cards and fouls are judged these days, he'd never make it out the tunnel.

Ball to Hand/Hand to Ball - How hard is that to work out? Rubbish.
Offline 12C

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #83 on: January 1, 2024, 12:50:08 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 31, 2023, 11:38:12 pm
Watching a match and continually being bombarded by ads by W88, Betway, Bet365, Unibet & BKB which take up about 80% of the time on the advertising boards at the ground.

But betting ads are banned from whistle to whistle  ::)

Sports betting is destroying all sports.
Look at the number of football players now getting caught out betting
Cricket has a real problem with it, despite the punishments and restrictions on players phones etc.
It wouldnt surprise me if Rugby is suffering too. Must be easy enough to throw a forward pass or a knock on, or to get a yellow card without people noticing.
I still think snooker is riddled with cheating.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #84 on: January 1, 2024, 01:44:11 pm »
Quote from: boots on January  1, 2024, 12:04:28 pm
The "music' that follows footie, with the auto tune and rap shite. Its rubbish.
WAG's, who gives a fuck about the vacuous bints with their zeppelin lips and marker pen eye brows, looking like me nans tea stained teapot. Rubbish.
The cult of celebrity footballer. I only give a shit what you do for 90mins, after that I couldn't give a shit. Youre transient mate, when you're 33odd, rubbish. (except Wrighty, he gets a pass)
Modern Premier League. Rubbish.Gimme 70's footie any day. Its why I still follow QotS.
:lmao

Disturbingly accurate.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #85 on: January 1, 2024, 02:27:40 pm »
Both arms pointing up to the heavens, face raised up to The Lord, as you hop onto the pitch. GTF!
Offline FiSh77

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #86 on: January 1, 2024, 02:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on January  1, 2024, 02:27:40 pm
Both arms pointing up to the heavens, face raised up to The Lord, as you hop onto the pitch. GTF!

I always used to point down to Satan
Offline Hazell

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #87 on: January 1, 2024, 03:53:21 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on December 31, 2023, 11:30:56 pm
The term XG. Absolute load of shit term made up by stat nerds.

I find that stats provide another element when talking about football and they can make you think about the game or a particular player in different way. And
there's no doubt the club uses them extensively because they're extremely useful. The club however employs professional analysts, not random fans or pundits. A lot of people however go overboard with them and treat them as the be all and end all and seem to make their mind up on games or players solely based on what statistics say. Even if they've watched a game, xG will be the be all and end all. Worse is if they haven't watched a game or a particular player, they'll still have made up their mind based solely on stats.

It's particularly bad when it comes to transfers, where stats are brought out for every single player and then used to determine how good they are and whether we should buy them or not and minds made up before they've even kicked a ball for us. It's usually in the negative too, basically 'his stats aren't good so the club shouldn't be buying him'. Worse is the snobbery about it all as well, as if anyone who disagrees is a philistine and not as smart as them.

The game has many moving parts and stats are a useful tool, as opposed the be all and end all, which is what it feels like sometimes.
Offline tonysleft

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #88 on: January 1, 2024, 03:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on January  1, 2024, 03:53:21 pm
I find that stats provide another element when talking about football and they can make you think about the game or a particular player in different way. And
there's no doubt the club uses them extensively because they're extremely useful. The club however employs professional analysts, not random fans or pundits. A lot of people however go overboard with them and treat them as the be all and end all and seem to make their mind up on games or players solely based on what statistics say. Even if they've watched a game, xG will be the be all and end all. Worse is if they haven't watched a game or a particular player, they'll still have made up their mind based solely on stats.

It's particularly bad when it comes to transfers, where stats are brought out for every single player and then used to determine how good they are and whether we should buy them or not and minds made up before they've even kicked a ball for us. It's usually in the negative too, basically 'his stats aren't good so the club shouldn't be buying him'. Worse is the snobbery about it all as well, as if anyone who disagrees is a philistine and not as smart as them.

The game has many moving parts and stats are a useful tool, as opposed the be all and end all, which is what it feels like sometimes.
The eye test has gone out the window. It's all "expected assist" etc now.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #89 on: January 1, 2024, 04:20:14 pm »
When a foreign player gets tackled and "welcome to the premier  league" gets trotted out. Like these precious flowers who grey up in abject poverty in Africa or the slums of South America have now encountered their ultimate nightmare of being tackled (if it can be even called that anymore) by some brill cream haired tart whose hardest decision in life is which Bentley to drive to training.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #90 on: January 1, 2024, 04:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on January  1, 2024, 04:20:14 pm
When a foreign player gets tackled and "welcome to the premier  league" gets trotted out. Like these precious flowers who grey up in abject poverty in Africa or the slums of South America have now encountered their ultimate nightmare of being tackled (if it can be even called that anymore) by some brill cream haired tart whose hardest decision in life is which Bentley to drive to training.
Spot on.

The likes of England's Saka never get called out for their shithousery.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #91 on: January 1, 2024, 05:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on August 10, 2023, 06:58:49 pm
People with signs asking for shirts.

All day long

Pushy parents who usher their entitled kids forward with said signs.  Even worse grown adults holding them up.,  I've seen this latter trend increasing more and more.

I honestly hope the grounds start to ban it as they did selfie sticks.  But they won't, as its good old wholesome family enjoyment.  No, it's fucking weird.

And what's with players covering their mouths when having a post-match banter with the opposition players?  Not arsed about which model of Porsche or influencer you are shagging tonight mate to be honest.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #92 on: January 1, 2024, 05:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  1, 2024, 05:26:30 pm
All day long

Pushy parents who usher their entitled kids forward with said signs.  Even worse grown adults holding them up.,  I've seen this latter trend increasing more and more.

I honestly hope the grounds start to ban it as they did selfie sticks.  But they won't, as its good old wholesome family enjoyment.  No, it's fucking weird.

And what's with players covering their mouths when having a post-match banter with the opposition players?  Not arsed about which model of Porsche or influencer you are shagging tonight mate to be honest.
I bet schoolkids do this now.
Offline bradders1011

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #93 on: January 1, 2024, 07:55:31 pm »
Did a New Year's Day groundhop to Prescot Cables v Bootle today. Dog of a pitch.

Anyway, must have been a couple of hundred young scally lads all wearing the exact same new Montirex coat. Wish I'd had a few quid in them as a startup.
Offline Lad

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #94 on: January 1, 2024, 10:03:10 pm »
Peter Drury
Offline OOS

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #95 on: January 1, 2024, 11:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Lad on January  1, 2024, 10:03:10 pm
Peter Drury

I have an irrational hatred for him.
Offline Hestoic

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #96 on: January 2, 2024, 10:38:45 am »
xG can get to fuck.
Offline Ray K

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #97 on: January 2, 2024, 11:05:47 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on January  2, 2024, 10:38:45 am
xG can get to fuck.
Alright Eddie Howe  ;)
Offline classycarra

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 03:44:19 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  1, 2024, 05:26:30 pm
All day long

Pushy parents who usher their entitled kids forward with said signs.  Even worse grown adults holding them up.,  I've seen this latter trend increasing more and more.

I honestly hope the grounds start to ban it as they did selfie sticks.  But they won't, as its good old wholesome family enjoyment.  No, it's fucking weird.
You're speaking my language here Pete - have posted before that I'd enforce a three year stadium ban on anyone with a begging can i have your shirt sign (or the parent/guardian of any child with one)!
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 08:09:30 am »
Wearing footy socks like a pair of stockings , boils my piss
Offline vblfc

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:33:31 am »
Nobody commentates on games anymore, they spin controversy for clicks
Offline coolbyrne

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:24:46 am »
Not sure how many of these are specific to modern football, but:

-Fans not letting fans celebrate without a withering, "You'd think they just won the league!"
-The long walk for a throw in, with the player pretending to look for a teammate while he's making his way 20 feet from where the ball went out.
-The long walk across the pitch for a sub, particularly in the last 2 minutes of the game.
-"Cry more", with or without the Mbappe gif (you know the one I'm talking about).
-LiVARpool. Jfc, grow up.
-"The Greatest Team the World Has Ever Seen"
-Managers who don't stay in the technical area.
-Jason Tindall, though 'quirky' wouldn't be the term I'd use.
Offline tray fenny

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
« Reply #102 on: Today at 02:56:38 am »
montirex?
