Teams bringing all players back to defend a corner (except perhaps 87mins+)



Surely every team has at least one pacy player who is crap at defending and will achieve far more defensively by occupying an opposition player or two on the half way line. than bumbling around in his own penalty area.



My corner theory is: put your playmaker about 35 yards out to receive the measured pass out of defence and your quickest attacker on the half way line to chase the hoofed clearance / or the through ball from the playmaker. If Im wrong, id welcome tactical correction.



Late to this but their is definite logic, and I think we are the best proponents of it.If you keep players forward for a corner, the opposition just leave more players back which results in no counter attacking opportunity. Even if your attacker manages to get hold of a ball lumped up to him, he will be surrounded by defenders and all he will be able to do is hold the ball up whilst his team mates try and join him. Defensively you are also leaving more space in the area for the corner to be attacked which can never be a good thing.By bringing every player back, you're more likely to make the opposition over commit, and then if you do get hold.of the ball you can break as one, with many more passing opportunities. The chance we created against Arsenal is a great example of this, and we've scored a ton of similar goals under Klopp - a few against West Ham spring to mind.