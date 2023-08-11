« previous next »
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: mikeb58 on August 10, 2023, 11:38:43 pm
Terms like....a false number 9, a roving number 8, a pivot an inverted something of other, it's all a load of annoying bollocks to me.
Definitely prefer this to hearing people say CDM and CAM.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: I've been a good boy on August 11, 2023, 02:34:18 pm
A player missing a shot and the opposition fans in the background all throwing wanker signs and spewing all sorts of shit at said player. Utterly weird behaviour, rabid dogs
Good shout

Also when our fans (or away fans at anfield) obsessively watch opposition fans and do the same shit. there's a game on. stop being weird and engage with it or fuck off. noone with a brain cell is impressed with you throwing a wanker sign at someone 40m away from you
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
A team concedes a goal, the camera pans across that team's fans, they see themselves on the big screen and they're up grinning and waving like sugar filled children.  f they really cared they'd have gobs on them or be angry (see my brother in law).  Gobshites.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Remember when West Ham were leaving Upton Park?, and the media started calling it The Boleyn Ground in a bizarre effort to over romanticise the place, like it was hallowed ground or something, was just weird and it annoyed me at the time.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 11, 2023, 05:37:45 pm
Remember when West Ham were leaving Upton Park?, and the media started calling it The Boleyn Ground in a bizarre effort to over romanticise the place, like it was hallowed ground or something, was just weird and it annoyed me at the time.

Didn't lose your head over it, though...
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: mikeb58 on August 10, 2023, 11:38:43 pm
Terms like....a false number 9, a roving number 8, a pivot an inverted something of other, it's all a load of annoying bollocks to me.
It's horseshit, "we need a  6, but not a deep lying playmaker or a pure destroyer, we need a ball carrying libero or sweeper", fucking hell just call them a box to box/defensive/attacking/wide midfielder, it's fucking football hipster guff.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 11, 2023, 05:38:25 pm
Didn't lose your head over it, though...
The only things rolling were my eyes in my head everytime I heard a talking head describe it as the "Storied Boleyn", what's storied about it?, I can not remember a famous night at Upton Park in my lifetime.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 11, 2023, 05:40:21 pm
It's horseshit, "we need a  6, but not a deep lying playmaker or a pure destroyer, we need a ball carrying libero or sweeper", fucking hell just call them a box to box/defensive/attacking/wide midfielder, it's fucking football hipster guff.
sorry, but box to box would have to go into room 101 if you're getting rid of those terms
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: emitime on August 11, 2023, 02:23:46 pm
It winds me up that people get wound up about the ball being legitimately in the quadrant, and then the referees getting it wrong.

The whole ball all the way over the line - unless it's a corner, in which case the ball inexplicably has to be touching and everyone gets very cross about it not touching.

Get over it.

It's totally legit, sure, but I do find the pointlessness of it quite amusing. Almost like they need to grab that extra 10cm, because they aren't sure they can kick it all the way into the box, otherwise? ;D

Also:

Water breaks

Linespeople that wait for the referee to decide absolutely everything

"You'll never stop this flame, I will never let you go"

Any "Premier League record", or other implication that football was invented in 1992

Stopping the game when there is clearly no serious injury risk

Believing that the offside law was genuinely intended to punish someone whose shoulder is 1cm ahead of a defender

Too much football, and taking it all too seriously

And actually, the lack of quirkiness, ie the blandification of everything. Where are the maverick, unpredictable, slightly insane characters? Whatever happened to the heroes?
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
The fella who sits behind every goal in English football shouting "AWAY!" every time the ball comes into the box. Classic of the genre at Brentford v Spurs right now.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 11, 2023, 05:38:25 pm
Didn't lose your head over it, though...


Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Sky showing you the highlight of an incident 3 times, then the managers reaction and then maybe a player or two reaction to it and then when they cut back the game has carried on and we are missing the game.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: RMG on August 13, 2023, 06:40:55 pm
Sky showing you the highlight of an incident 3 times, then the managers reaction and then maybe a player or two reaction to it and then when they cut back the game has carried on and we are missing the game.

Yesterday they decided to zoom in on Todd Boehly and then John Henry and you could hear the crowd getting excited about something on the pitch while we had to look at two old blokes who happen to own the clubs for ages instead.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Compilation videos padding out the highlights with irrelevant stuff.  If I'm YouTube scouting a playmaker, I want to see him playmaking.  I don't want to see him playing a simple 10 yard pass and then a forward beating a man and tucking it away.  And then seeing another two replays of it from different angles.

The best videos are the ones where they just focus solely on the player you're there for and don't chuck in a bunch of replays.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Social media. Bloody annoying in the game.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Media training for players.  Understandably, there was a lot of noise around the Lionesses victory over the weekend.  They interviewed loads on 5-live in the 24 hours afterwards and all I heard was "process, process, journey, process, journey, journey, process, journey, journey, process."  They're all trained to say the same thing and it's just noise.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: wah00ey on August 14, 2023, 11:19:53 am
Media training for players.  Understandably, there was a lot of noise around the Lionesses victory over the weekend.  They interviewed loads on 5-live in the 24 hours afterwards and all I heard was "process, process, journey, process, journey, journey, process, journey, journey, process."  They're all trained to say the same thing and it's just noise.

That's why I find interviews with the players extremely boring on Sky/BBC - Don't even watch post match interviews anymore. The best ones are either the clubs own behind the scenes bits, or the actual in depth sit downs with proper journalists.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: Garlicbread on August 10, 2023, 06:58:49 pm
People with signs asking for shirts.

God yes. It's the absolute scourge of what is deemed as "normal" crowd behavior.  I honestly don't care who calls me a miserable c*nt and for me to chill out.  I hate it with a passion

Especially adults pushing their embarrassed kids forward to do it.   Even worse, grown adults holding the sign with no kids anywhere in sight.

Players lobbing a shirt into the crowd is great to see and it's a lucky dip for whoever grabs it.  More often than not, if an adult grabs it, then he/she hands it to the nearest kid anyway.

Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 14, 2023, 11:27:04 am
God yes. It's the absolute scourge of what is deemed as "normal" crowd behavior.  I honestly don't care who calls me a miserable c*nt and for me to chill out.  I hate it with a passion

Especially adults pushing their embarrassed kids forward to do it.   Even worse, grown adults holding the sign with no kids anywhere in sight.

Players lobbing a shirt into the crowd is great to see and it's a lucky dip for whoever grabs it.  More often than not, if an adult grabs it, then he/she hands it to the nearest kid anyway.



chill out, you miserable c*nt...
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 14, 2023, 10:26:01 am
Yesterday they decided to zoom in on Todd Boehly and then John Henry and you could hear the crowd getting excited about something on the pitch while we had to look at two old blokes who happen to own the clubs for ages instead.

Happens way too often, don't really get the need to show us an incident 3 times.

Twice is more than enough, plus it's slow motion.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: RMG on August 13, 2023, 06:40:55 pm
Sky showing you the highlight of an incident 3 times, then the managers reaction and then maybe a player or two reaction to it and then when they cut back the game has carried on and we are missing the game.
sky showing geriatric billionaires while the crowd are reacting to something thats happening on the pitch, even unrelated to reactions. cannot fucking stand when that happens (as it did with henry/boely - i dont wanna watch those dickheads i want to watch football)

editing on a number of occasions was awful on the broadcast yesterday

Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 14, 2023, 10:26:01 am
Yesterday they decided to zoom in on Todd Boehly and then John Henry and you could hear the crowd getting excited about something on the pitch while we had to look at two old blokes who happen to own the clubs for ages instead.
oops sorry, beaten to it!
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Players cutting holes in their socks for their calf muscles. Twats.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:07:38 pm
Players cutting holes in their socks for their calf muscles. Twats.

You're my favourite poster on RAWK. Those players need to be shot and I don't care, if we have any players who do that. They're idiots as well...
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: stoa on Today at 05:13:37 pm
You're my favourite poster on RAWK. Those players need to be shot and I don't care, if we have any players who do that. They're idiots as well...

I cant believe kit manufacturers dont make bigger socks for them! It looks so shite. 

They do seem to make the legwarmer versions of socks these days - i.e. no feet  ;D  So players can wear those socks they all wear. Making the socks bigger surely cant be that hard.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: coct3au on August 12, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
And actually, the lack of quirkiness, ie the blandification of everything. Where are the maverick, unpredictable, slightly insane characters? Whatever happened to the heroes?

Its a clinical science now with analysts/data/AI/whatever the newest fad is driving performance. If youre showboating, youre not contributing towards the target xG.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: Fortneef on August 11, 2023, 01:05:39 pm
Teams bringing all players back to defend a corner (except perhaps 87mins+)

Surely every team has at least one pacy player who is crap at defending and will achieve far more defensively by occupying an opposition player or two on the half way line. than bumbling around in his own penalty area.

My corner theory is: put your playmaker about 35 yards out to receive the measured pass out of defence and your quickest attacker on the half way line to chase the hoofed clearance / or the through ball from the playmaker. If Im wrong, id welcome tactical correction.

Late to this but their is definite logic, and I think we are the best proponents of it.

If you keep players forward for a corner, the opposition just leave more players back which results in no counter attacking opportunity. Even if your attacker manages to get hold of a ball lumped up to him, he will be surrounded by defenders and all he will be able to do is hold the ball up whilst his team mates try and join him. Defensively you are also leaving more space in the area for the corner to be attacked which can never be a good thing.

By bringing every player back, you're more likely to make the opposition over commit, and then if you do get hold.of the ball you can break as one, with many more passing opportunities. The chance we created against Arsenal is a great example of this, and we've scored a ton of similar goals under Klopp - a few against West Ham spring to mind.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Nothing really annoys me about modern football*

*apart from the fans, players, managers, refs, football twitter, bantz, and the unending greed that permeates through every facet of it.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
The way the game has changed country wide since Guardiola arrived. It feels like every single team plays a differing level of the exact same kind of game now. God, Bolton and Burnley were shite to watch but at least there was a bit of variety.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
The desire of all teams when in possession no matter where they are on the pitch to get the ball back go the goalie if no options seem available or they don't want to take any 'risks'.
Re: quirky things in modern football (that might annoy the shit out of you)
Quote from: mikeb58 on August 10, 2023, 11:38:43 pm
Terms like....a false number 9, a roving number 8, a pivot an inverted something of other, it's all a load of annoying bollocks to me.

And a high press and/or a low block.  Load of nonsense.  Years ago it was called an attacking team v a defensive team.
