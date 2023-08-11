It winds me up that people get wound up about the ball being legitimately in the quadrant, and then the referees getting it wrong.



The whole ball all the way over the line - unless it's a corner, in which case the ball inexplicably has to be touching and everyone gets very cross about it not touching.



Get over it.



It's totally legit, sure, but I do find the pointlessness of it quite amusing. Almost like they need to grab that extra 10cm, because they aren't sure they can kick it all the way into the box, otherwise?Also:Water breaksLinespeople that wait for the referee to decide absolutely everything"You'll never stop this flame, I will never let you go"Any "Premier League record", or other implication that football was invented in 1992Stopping the game when there is clearly no serious injury riskBelieving that the offside law was genuinely intended to punish someone whose shoulder is 1cm ahead of a defenderToo much football, and taking it all too seriouslyAnd actually, the lack of quirkiness, ie the blandification of everything. Where are the maverick, unpredictable, slightly insane characters? Whatever happened to the heroes?