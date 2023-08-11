« previous next »
Quote from: mikeb58 on August 10, 2023, 11:38:43 pm
Terms like....a false number 9, a roving number 8, a pivot an inverted something of other, it's all a load of annoying bollocks to me.
Definitely prefer this to hearing people say CDM and CAM.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on August 11, 2023, 02:34:18 pm
A player missing a shot and the opposition fans in the background all throwing wanker signs and spewing all sorts of shit at said player. Utterly weird behaviour, rabid dogs
Good shout

Also when our fans (or away fans at anfield) obsessively watch opposition fans and do the same shit. there's a game on. stop being weird and engage with it or fuck off. noone with a brain cell is impressed with you throwing a wanker sign at someone 40m away from you
A team concedes a goal, the camera pans across that team's fans, they see themselves on the big screen and they're up grinning and waving like sugar filled children.  f they really cared they'd have gobs on them or be angry (see my brother in law).  Gobshites.
Remember when West Ham were leaving Upton Park?, and the media started calling it The Boleyn Ground in a bizarre effort to over romanticise the place, like it was hallowed ground or something, was just weird and it annoyed me at the time.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 11, 2023, 05:37:45 pm
Remember when West Ham were leaving Upton Park?, and the media started calling it The Boleyn Ground in a bizarre effort to over romanticise the place, like it was hallowed ground or something, was just weird and it annoyed me at the time.

Didn't lose your head over it, though...
Quote from: mikeb58 on August 10, 2023, 11:38:43 pm
Terms like....a false number 9, a roving number 8, a pivot an inverted something of other, it's all a load of annoying bollocks to me.
It's horseshit, "we need a  6, but not a deep lying playmaker or a pure destroyer, we need a ball carrying libero or sweeper", fucking hell just call them a box to box/defensive/attacking/wide midfielder, it's fucking football hipster guff.
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 11, 2023, 05:38:25 pm
Didn't lose your head over it, though...
The only things rolling were my eyes in my head everytime I heard a talking head describe it as the "Storied Boleyn", what's storied about it?, I can not remember a famous night at Upton Park in my lifetime.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 11, 2023, 05:40:21 pm
It's horseshit, "we need a  6, but not a deep lying playmaker or a pure destroyer, we need a ball carrying libero or sweeper", fucking hell just call them a box to box/defensive/attacking/wide midfielder, it's fucking football hipster guff.
sorry, but box to box would have to go into room 101 if you're getting rid of those terms
Quote from: emitime on August 11, 2023, 02:23:46 pm
It winds me up that people get wound up about the ball being legitimately in the quadrant, and then the referees getting it wrong.

The whole ball all the way over the line - unless it's a corner, in which case the ball inexplicably has to be touching and everyone gets very cross about it not touching.

Get over it.

It's totally legit, sure, but I do find the pointlessness of it quite amusing. Almost like they need to grab that extra 10cm, because they aren't sure they can kick it all the way into the box, otherwise? ;D

Also:

Water breaks

Linespeople that wait for the referee to decide absolutely everything

"You'll never stop this flame, I will never let you go"

Any "Premier League record", or other implication that football was invented in 1992

Stopping the game when there is clearly no serious injury risk

Believing that the offside law was genuinely intended to punish someone whose shoulder is 1cm ahead of a defender

Too much football, and taking it all too seriously

And actually, the lack of quirkiness, ie the blandification of everything. Where are the maverick, unpredictable, slightly insane characters? Whatever happened to the heroes?
The fella who sits behind every goal in English football shouting "AWAY!" every time the ball comes into the box. Classic of the genre at Brentford v Spurs right now.
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 11, 2023, 05:38:25 pm
Didn't lose your head over it, though...


