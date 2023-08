Not a modern thing maybe, but players who pick up ball when they’ve given away a free kick and run back with it half way up the pitch before throwing it away. And yes, I know it’s partly to do with allowing time to get back in position, but it’s annoying the extent it’s done - no need to literally go to the other side of the pitchand added to that - players moving down the pitch to take a throw-in, about half a pitch length from where the ball went out.