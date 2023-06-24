Yeah mate.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo
Bloody hell - this will make their games watchable again
I swear I remember when we signed him tons of people on here were saying they see him playing 8 whats changed?
Wow, attacking side. Lots of goals in this one
Think we might play this more sensibly than people expect
Final score, 0-0
Well weve played him as a forward the vast, vast majority of the time.
He might be on the international stream, so condolences to our overseas brothers and sisters.
What in that lineup of our screams "sensible"? It screams ALL Out Assault!
NBC has Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux as the commentary team.
That Chelsea team looks average on paper.. massive chance to get the season off to a winning start.
