« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30  (Read 15151 times)

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 681
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #320 on: Today at 03:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:47:55 pm
Yeah mate.

Bloody hell - this will make their games watchable again
Logged

Offline scalatore

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 845
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #321 on: Today at 03:48:51 pm »
Looks like a shite team from them. Surprised how poor their lineup is considering how much they spend and the fact they had about a thousand players on the books this time last year.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,923
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #322 on: Today at 03:48:54 pm »
So excited for the first game. Super attacking line up and Doak plus Nunez to run at them later with tired legs. I like it. We're back to 2018 folks and I'm here for the chaos.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,648
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #323 on: Today at 03:49:01 pm »
Seems like we will play 80% of this match in Chelsea's half. I can see why Klopp went with an extra attacker. Gotta be on our toes in transition.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #324 on: Today at 03:50:11 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 03:48:28 pm
Bloody hell - this will make their games watchable again
He might be on the international stream, so condolences to our overseas brothers and sisters.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #325 on: Today at 03:50:53 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:41:56 pm
I swear I remember when we signed him tons of people on here were saying they see him playing 8 whats changed?

Well weve played him as a forward the vast, vast majority of the time.
Logged

Online David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #326 on: Today at 03:51:37 pm »
Wow, attacking side. Lots of goals in this one
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,367
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #327 on: Today at 03:53:08 pm »
Buckle up red men 5-3 scorelines for us every week for now and we dont give them a second unchallenged on the ball. Come on you mighty reds!!
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,211
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #328 on: Today at 03:53:08 pm »
Think we might play this more sensibly than people expect
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,405
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #329 on: Today at 03:53:36 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 03:51:37 pm
Wow, attacking side. Lots of goals in this one

Final score, 0-0
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #330 on: Today at 03:53:53 pm »
That Chelsea team looks average on paper.. massive chance to get the season off to a winning start.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,106
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #331 on: Today at 03:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:53:08 pm
Think we might play this more sensibly than people expect

What in that lineup of our screams "sensible"? It screams ALL Out Assault!
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,813
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #332 on: Today at 03:54:44 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 03:53:36 pm
Final score, 0-0
This is the only result I'd bet my house against!  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online mullyred94

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #333 on: Today at 03:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:50:53 pm
Well weve played him as a forward the vast, vast majority of the time.

His played there in pre season a fair bit, I have confidence he'll do well in it.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,447
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #334 on: Today at 03:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 03:50:11 pm
He might be on the international stream, so condolences to our overseas brothers and sisters.

NBC has Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux as the commentary team.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #335 on: Today at 03:57:55 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 03:53:36 pm
Final score, 0-0
;D He's jinxed it hasn't he.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #336 on: Today at 03:57:58 pm »
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #337 on: Today at 03:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:54:41 pm
What in that lineup of our screams "sensible"? It screams ALL Out Assault!

think replace gakpo with curtis and thats a rather sensible approach but we dont do sensible nowdays. its either kill or be killed. we probably concede a few from the right during the transitions. expect lots for whining from that. and i will be one of those. ;D
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,707
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #338 on: Today at 03:58:20 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:56:45 pm
NBC has Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux as the commentary team.
Theyve got nothing on the RAWK Comms team
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,798
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #339 on: Today at 03:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:54:41 pm
What in that lineup of our screams "sensible"? It screams ALL Out Assault!
Play to our strengths 👍
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,980
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #340 on: Today at 04:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 03:53:53 pm
That Chelsea team looks average on paper.. massive chance to get the season off to a winning start.


It's true but its a bit misleading the way it looks on paper. They are actually quite shit on the grass.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone! To the KSA! ffs   

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,106
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
« Reply #341 on: Today at 04:02:25 pm »
When was the last time we had a conformable win against this lot?  They always seem to raise their game against us.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 