Hope I don't eat my words but I think we've improved our side more than they have so far this summer and we were easily the better side anyway. Not that it means they can't beat us, I'm sure a worse side than Chelsea turn us over this season but some forget with the amount they've spent and will spend that their team is still a bit of a mess and I'm sure Pochettino himself probably doesn't know his best 11. Midfield is massive, I think we have a few top players there now, and if we come out on top in the midfield battle odds are we'll get a decent result. We might need Ali to come to our rescue on a couple of occasions but we should be tuned in from the off looking to avoid the mistakes which we were punished for in pre season. As for the forward line, it's deadly and should be able to punish an uncertain Chelsea defence, ideally multiple times!



I think it'll be Mac Allister deepest, Jones/Szoboszlai ahead, the pretty obvious back 5, with Salah, Gakpo and Jota. Think he'll go Diaz off the bench tomorrow but it wouldn't surprise me to see all four start against Bournemouth next week with Nunez off the bench.