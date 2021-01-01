« previous next »
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm
Do we? What have you seen in pre-season that makes you confident?

I think it's a toss of a coin job. We have no idea how our new team will cope with the new players and the loss of our two strongest leaders. Will our defence leak or will it hold? Will we tear them apart up front or will they have all that covered?

Our away  record wasn't great last season either. We'll know more about 6pm tomorrow.

Have you seen us in pre season? Our attack is fuckin' deadly.
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:11:33 pm
Have you seen us in pre season? Our attack is fuckin' deadly.

It is.

We need to tighter tomorrow and cant see four of the front five playing.

Think it will be Jones, Dom and Mac in middle.
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:04:29 pm
We do but the Tories create a good atmosphere and they have some speed up top.
So do Palace, youre not taking a draw there are you
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm
Do we? What have you seen in pre-season that makes you confident?

I think it's a toss of a coin job. We have no idea how our new team will cope with the new players and the loss of our two strongest leaders. Will our defence leak or will it hold? Will we tear them apart up front or will they have all that covered?

Our away  record wasn't great last season either. We'll know more about 6pm tomorrow.




Whats pre season got to do with anything, its for getting fit mainly?

They finished way below us last season, and dont look much better based on who theyve signed in my view.

Weve strengthened our midfield, our main weakness last season. Im not ignoring the fact we could clearly do with one or two more quality players but I still feel what we have is better, just hope we show it
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
I wonder who will start up front tomorrow with Mo. Personally I think it will be Jota and Gakpo. We have so much quality up front. More than enough to beat this shower

Going 3-1 us
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Please dont lose.
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 10:32:08 pm
I wonder who will start up front tomorrow with Mo. Personally I think it will be Jota and Gakpo. We have so much quality up front. More than enough to beat this shower

Going 3-1 us

Same front three.

We cant play four as would get overrun.
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm
Do we? What have you seen in pre-season that makes you confident?

I think it's a toss of a coin job. We have no idea how our new team will cope with the new players and the loss of our two strongest leaders. Will our defence leak or will it hold? Will we tear them apart up front or will they have all that covered?

Our away  record wasn't great last season either. We'll know more about 6pm tomorrow.






They have far more questions than us. Dont get me wrong I would take a draw right now but i have found it odd how losses of some mediocre performing players and a couple of new ones is seen as disruptive and what Chelsea have done is more certain. Its not just you, its been reflected in pundits and their predictions.
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
We were better than them last year and still are. Worst case is a draw, generally think this should be a multi-goal win. Until proven otherwise they arent that good.

Up the reds!
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Poch is a serial loser. Guy lost a league to Lille while he was at PSG ffs. Let's put them in their box.
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 10:32:08 pm
I wonder who will start up front tomorrow with Mo. Personally I think it will be Jota and Gakpo. We have so much quality up front. More than enough to beat this shower

Going 3-1 us

Think well go Mo, Jota and Diaz.
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
If there is any justice in the world we will win tomorrow.
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Is it true John Henry is in town?
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Think Mac will play DM, with Curtis and Dom ahead of him. 

2-1 to us.  We need to beat these w@nkers.
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 11:12:54 pm
Is it true John Henry is in town?

Yes flying in for the game apparently - boardroom will be interesting
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Winner gets Caicedo
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Well, with all the off field shenanigans going on, I look forward to us destroying Chelsea tomorrow on the pitch.

They are a shambles on and off the pitch. It's time to show Caicedo and the world that we mean business this season.
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 11:14:09 pm
Yes flying in for the game apparently - boardroom will be interesting

If he is then I will definitely be avoiding any pre match stuff (not that i watch it anyway). Honestly, nobody gives a shit about that sort of stuff but Sky will use to ramp up the anticipation. Its pathetic.
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
For me the question marks are who out of Jones, Jota and Gakpo miss out. Everyone else bar injuries are set. People say we may get overrun with Gakpo ahead of Curtis but I think Cody is more athletic and dynamic. Shame Kepa is gone as Szobo would have fancied a 25-30 yarder.

For me the biggest matchup is Salahs opening day record vs Liverpool and Chelseas ability to play out shit 0-0s.
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:19:49 pm
If he is then I will definitely be avoiding any pre match stuff (not that i watch it anyway). Honestly, nobody gives a shit about that sort of stuff but Sky will use to ramp up the anticipation. Its pathetic.
my plan too.
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Yesterday at 10:55:36 pm
Think well go Mo, Jota and Diaz.

There's no way Gakpo doesn't start.
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
We won't keep a clean sheet so may as well go for it big time.
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Hope I don't eat my words but I think we've improved our side more than they have so far this summer and we were easily the better side anyway. Not that it means they can't beat us, I'm sure a worse side than Chelsea turn us over this season but some forget with the amount they've spent and will spend that their team is still a bit of a mess and I'm sure Pochettino himself probably doesn't know his best 11. Midfield is massive, I think we have a few top players there now, and if we come out on top in the midfield battle odds are we'll get a decent result. We might need Ali to come to our rescue on a couple of occasions but we should be tuned in from the off looking to avoid the mistakes which we were punished for in pre season. As for the forward line, it's deadly and should be able to punish an uncertain Chelsea defence, ideally multiple times!

I think it'll be Mac Allister deepest, Jones/Szoboszlai ahead, the pretty obvious back 5, with Salah, Gakpo and Jota. Think he'll go Diaz off the bench tomorrow but it wouldn't surprise me to see all four start against Bournemouth next week with Nunez off the bench.
Re: PL Matchday 1: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday 13th August, 16:30
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:28:27 am
I'm sure Pochettino himself probably doesn't know his best 11.

I think it'll be Mac Allister deepest, Jones/Szoboszlai ahead, the pretty obvious back 5, with Salah, Gakpo and Jota.

that's my take also, both points.

fingers and toes crossed.
