Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August

Wghennessy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #600 on: Today at 08:44:13 pm
I get it, we all hate United...but that Mount challenge isnt a red lol.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #601 on: Today at 08:46:24 pm
Wolves have ran straight through this midfield 3 or 4 times this half.

just 2 mins of stoppage time  :o
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #602 on: Today at 08:48:37 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:46:24 pm
Wolves have ran straight through this midfield 3 or 4 times this half.

just 2 mins of stoppage time  :o

Whats their midfield? Fernandes, Mount and Peter Pumpkinhead?
Bobinhood

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #603 on: Today at 08:48:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:38:12 pm
Layne Staley had a wonderful voice, I was into PJ, Nirvana, STP, Jane Addiction, Soundgarden as well as GNR, Metallica, Megadeth and for some stupid reason missed AIC.

Layne, Chris Cornell, Kurt Cobain, Scott Weiland, just some of the greats lost. The amount that died from overdoses is shockingly high

Yeah well in my day we had Janis Joplin Jim Morrison Keith Moon Jimi Hendrix and Syd Barrett. Classic overdoses.


Can everyone on wolves dribble or block everyone on united? looks like...

 
redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #604 on: Today at 08:48:58 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:46:24 pm
Wolves have ran straight through this midfield 3 or 4 times this half.

just 2 mins of stoppage time  :o

It's like the anti-Fergie Time. When United are playing shit, don't add on all the extra time the other games have been getting.
rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #605 on: Today at 08:49:16 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:43:14 pm
I'm guessing that pun was unintentional?

Many sad losses. Sounds like your playlists were similar to mine at one time (my eclectic musical interests change regularly and are more catholic than the Pope)

You guess right.

Down the years I've gone through 60/70's Rock, Punk, Synth bands, Prog, British Metal, American Heavy Rock, Thrash, Grunge, Classical, Country Rock. Mainly listening to Grunge and Kate Bush lately, will have to dig my old Stereophonics stuff out soon,


Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:40:41 pm
Is the wife enjoying the game?

"Fucking shit, absolute skanky wanky" she's just come out with ;D
swoopy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #606 on: Today at 08:49:46 pm
Half time Norwich scraf protest incoming as they've been outplayed by Wolves who've sold Half their team. Glazers out.
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #607 on: Today at 08:50:23 pm
Bang average united after spending 400m
jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #608 on: Today at 08:50:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:49:16 pm
You guess right.

Down the years I've gone through 60/70's Rock, Punk, Synth bands, Prog, British Metal, American Heavy Rock, Thrash, Grunge, Classical, Country Rock. Mainly listening to Grunge and Kate Bush lately, will have to dig my old Stereophonics stuff out soon,


"Fucking shit, absolute skanky wanky" she's just come out with ;D

 ;D
Boston always unofficial

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #609 on: Today at 08:51:02 pm
This kinda amused me from the united bar in Boston from 3 p.m.
Quote
Live: Less busy than usual
Usually no wait
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #610 on: Today at 08:51:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:49:16 pm

"Fucking shit, absolute skanky wanky" she's just come out with ;D

Is that her pet name for you?
RedBec1993

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #611 on: Today at 08:51:37 pm
Got to say United look like a well oiled machine.

So fluid going forward :lmao shite.
rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #612 on: Today at 08:52:17 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:48:42 pm
Yeah well in my day we had Janis Joplin Jim Morrison Keith Moon Jimi Hendrix and Syd Barrett. Classic overdoses.


Can everyone on wolves dribble or block everyone on united? looks like...

 

3 of the earliest members of the 27 club
rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #613 on: Today at 08:52:48 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:51:34 pm
Is that her pet name for you?

No, that's Scouse Twat ;D
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #614 on: Today at 08:56:46 pm
Hag ball is turgid. Dodgy pen or deflection to win it I suppose.
Peabee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #615 on: Today at 08:58:51 pm
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #616 on: Today at 08:59:01 pm
These are absolutely dogshit, put the house on them spawning a 1 nil win.
rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #617 on: Today at 09:02:37 pm
Fucking hell how to rile the rabble having Redknapp on the pitch in a Liverpool kit ;D
