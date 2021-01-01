Seen it numerous times, still not sure Martinelli means that backheel as a pass to Nketieh
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
That's Timber felled.
You had that prepared in advance, didn't you.
I reckon Havertz would get beat in a race by that Somalian sprinter.
Is there not a BT Score thing any more on TNT?
No, cancelled.
I have Marco Silva down as "first manager sacked" in my pre-season predictions (ignoring the Wolves debacle) and I don't think it's that rogue of a shout. Expect Fulham to have a much poorer season.
So Phillip Billing has done a Dele and decided he doesn't have a last name anymore, he's now just called 'Phillip'. Utterly bizarre.
