Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August  (Read 5801 times)

Offline Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #160 on: Today at 01:53:27 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:51:50 pm
Seen it numerous times, still not sure Martinelli means that backheel as a pass to Nketieh
no, but great skill to take the two defenders out the game regardless.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:53:35 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:51:50 pm
Seen it numerous times, still not sure Martinelli means that backheel as a pass to Nketieh

He wanted to run onto it after IMO

Not a pass, excellent play regardless but he never meant it as a pass
Offline lucabrasi

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #162 on: Today at 02:05:21 pm »
Milner looks so out of place arriving at the stadium for Brighton. Its just wrong
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:11:34 pm »
That's Timber felled.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:13:11 pm »
Why did the play stop there?
Online kellan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:11:34 pm
That's Timber felled.
You had that prepared in advance, didn't you.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:14:29 pm »
Online DangerScouse

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:15:09 pm »
Get your own fucking chants ffs ::)
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:16:22 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 02:13:55 pm
You had that prepared in advance, didn't you.

From the minute he joined them, wasn't expecting to be able to dust it off this quick though.
Offline Qston

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:19:51 pm »
Ramsdale has a touch of the 'pickfords' about him doesn't he. Likes to lose his shit a lot buy without the gurning and short arms
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:45:16 pm »
Matt Turner is like a smaller, worse version of Pickford.
Online Oskar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:45:20 pm »
2-1, really good counter by Forest.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:45:45 pm »
Good goal on the break that. 
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:45:45 pm »
Great goal 2-1
Offline Gazza-LFC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #174 on: Today at 02:45:57 pm »
Good goal, great movement by the striker.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #175 on: Today at 02:47:00 pm »
Havertz!  ;D ;D
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #176 on: Today at 02:54:49 pm »
I reckon Havertz would get beat in a race by that Somalian sprinter.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #177 on: Today at 02:56:29 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:54:49 pm
I reckon Havertz would get beat in a race by that Somalian sprinter.
I reckon even Eric the Eel beats him
Online duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #178 on: Today at 03:01:39 pm »
Finishes right on 3 o clock. Think this is the way forward
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #179 on: Today at 03:02:26 pm »
Maupay should have made it 1-0 37 seconds in.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #180 on: Today at 03:03:14 pm »
Is there not a BT Score thing any more on TNT?
Offline Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #181 on: Today at 03:04:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:03:14 pm
Is there not a BT Score thing any more on TNT?

No, cancelled.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #182 on: Today at 03:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:04:51 pm
No, cancelled.

Ta, that's a shame. Not sure I can put up with the idiots on Sky instead.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #183 on: Today at 03:06:14 pm »
Fulham opened up again. Doucoure should have scored.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #184 on: Today at 03:22:03 pm »
Pickford :lmao 

Fulham are so poor. Everton are cutting through with ease.
Online Bread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #185 on: Today at 03:32:00 pm »
I have Marco Silva down as "first manager sacked" in my pre-season predictions (ignoring the Wolves debacle) and I don't think it's that rogue of a shout. Expect Fulham to have a much poorer season.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #186 on: Today at 03:33:28 pm »
So Phillip Billing has done a Dele and decided he doesn't have a last name anymore, he's now just called 'Phillip'. Utterly bizarre.
Online decosabute

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #187 on: Today at 03:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 03:32:00 pm
I have Marco Silva down as "first manager sacked" in my pre-season predictions (ignoring the Wolves debacle) and I don't think it's that rogue of a shout. Expect Fulham to have a much poorer season.

Wouldn't shock me. That is a really bad game at Goodison. Fulham owning the ball, but their passing is appalling. Everton being Everton. Woeful standard.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #188 on: Today at 03:34:40 pm »
Gave Everton 15 minutes,should of been two up but,now onto Brighton v Luton.Any game that gets a goal i'm gonna switch to.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #189 on: Today at 03:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 03:32:00 pm
I have Marco Silva down as "first manager sacked" in my pre-season predictions (ignoring the Wolves debacle) and I don't think it's that rogue of a shout. Expect Fulham to have a much poorer season.

They look very poor. A better side would be strolling through this.

Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 03:33:28 pm
So Phillip Billing has done a Dele and decided he doesn't have a last name anymore, he's now just called 'Phillip'. Utterly bizarre.

He just wanted a different type of billing that's all.

