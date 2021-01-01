« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #120 on: Today at 12:46:00 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:31:37 pm
Oh it's back. Yawn.
It's the most exciting league in the world©
whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #121 on: Today at 01:52:12 am
Not watching anyone but us.I'll be watching rugby World Cup friendlies instead
The G in Gerrard

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #122 on: Today at 06:14:17 am
Crap game to start the season with then?
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #123 on: Today at 08:08:33 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:14:17 am
Crap game to start the season with then?

Always felt like a formality and seems like it was. My son was watching it on his iPad and retired to show me the goals and I could t even be arsed with that. Not many games I want to watch if were not playing. A City stroll definitely wasnt one of them.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #124 on: Today at 09:15:13 am
There can't be many head to head records as bad as Burnley v Abu Dhabi.
Since Ped took over in 2016 they've met 17 times
16 Abu Dhabi wins and a draw
Aggregate scores 55-5
7 games in a row all won to nil

A pointless fixture if ever there was one. Just a complete waste of everyone's time.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #125 on: Today at 11:44:30 am
Rio Ferdinand offering his esteemed wisdom on Saudi Arabia on TNT, asking why people like Gerrard, Beckham and Messi haven't had similar criticism for going to the US as those who have gone to Saudi.

New channel, same terrible pundits.
mikeb58

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #126 on: Today at 11:46:15 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:15:13 am
There can't be many head to head records as bad as Burnley v Abu Dhabi.
Since Ped took over in 2016 they've met 17 times
16 Abu Dhabi wins and a draw
Aggregate scores 55-5
7 games in a row all won to nil

A pointless fixture if ever there was one. Just a complete waste of everyone's time.

That's a disgraceful record, bet the Burnley players don't give a fuck though. Surprised we had posters on here watching it, not for the hope of a shock result result I take it!
rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #127 on: Today at 12:25:26 pm
Kick-off delayed 30 mins due to turnstile issues
KissThisGuy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #128 on: Today at 12:28:25 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:25:26 pm
Kick-off delayed 30 mins due to turnstile issues
We had similar issues when they introduced the NFC system
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #129 on: Today at 12:29:49 pm
Thirty minutes looks optimistic looking at those crowds.
TALBERT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #130 on: Today at 12:32:47 pm
Rio cant get any 5G

Fucking dressed like LL COOL J the bellend

The part of the Emirates that looks like Highbury looks tacky as
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
Reply #131 on: Today at 12:33:06 pm
Will the coverage cut out at 3pm due to the blackout?
