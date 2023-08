Isn't that Burnley goalkeeper the one that Kompany gave city 30 odd million for even thought he's only played League 1 football before? haha



Now they've got Burnley on board to shovel out unwanted youth team players for sizeable fees, Southampton have facilitated Abu Dhabi 2 summers in a row now, I'm Burnley will be relied upon next summer again to help them cook the books.They're not even hiding it.