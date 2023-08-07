Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Good to see the return of the colours, it's been too long.
I was worried there would be nothing suitable for TNT sports, but thankfully magenta exists.
Surely Chelsea is deserving of a state name too (their funding is just better hidden than the others).
Pseudo Saudi?
Its been a while. Will be nice to stop agonising over transfers and start stressing bout the actual footie! For those who dont/wont have sky and face the weekly stress of trying to find a stream. Now tv currently have a decent offer on. If you buy a one day sports pass for £11.98 you get 12 month sports channels streaming for mobiles. Its only 5 channels but sky sports premier league is one of them. Im thinking of getting it. Deadline is Thursday at 9am to sign up for it.
Just cannot be arsed with it anymore - I'll go watch the Reds - taking the kids to Villa, City and Sheff Utd games and maybe some Europa or LC games, but got no appetite for the Middle Eastern Premier League.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
City defence is weak as no Stones or Diaz.
Car crash TV on Sky
Its so bad ive had to change channels till kick off
I've not turned it on, whats happening?
