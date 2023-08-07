« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August  (Read 1257 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,368
Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« on: August 7, 2023, 02:02:09 pm »
New season, new name for BT Sport.

The latest instalment of the sportswashing project is almost upon us, AND IT'S LIIIIIVVEEE, but thankfully without Martin Tyler.

FRIDAY 11TH AUGUST

Burnley v Abu Dhabi 20:00 skysports

SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest 12:30 TNT SPORTS
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United 15:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town 15:00
Everton v Fulham 15:00
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace 15:00
Saudi Arabia v Aston Villa 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 13TH AUGUST

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 skysports
Chelsea v Liverpool 16:30 skysports

MONDAY 14TH AUGUST

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00 skysports
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,958
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #1 on: August 7, 2023, 02:33:12 pm »
Good to see the return of the colours, it's been too long.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,298
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #2 on: August 7, 2023, 02:34:47 pm »
Brentford vs. Spurs has the potential to be very entertaining, with Spurs suffering an embarrassing defeat in Ange's first game, with Kane looking disinterested throughout.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #3 on: August 7, 2023, 03:00:38 pm »
Few new commentators and hosts, but with the exception of McCoist, the same boring shite pundits.
Logged

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,045
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #4 on: August 7, 2023, 03:03:42 pm »
Forest 4-1 win the shock of the weekend.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,110
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #5 on: August 7, 2023, 03:08:01 pm »
.




Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - https://soccerstreamlinks.com : https://vipleague.im : www.soccerstreams.football : https://fsl-streams.click : https://footybite.to : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://totalsportek.pro : https://streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.bosscast.net : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : https://techclips.net/schedule/soccerstreams : www.hesgoal1.com : www.daddylive.pro : www.orstreams.live : www.totalsportk.org



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


https://twitter.com/premierleague : www.premierleague.com : www.youtube.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Premier_League


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://highlightsfootball.com & https://hoofoot.com & https://soccercatch.com & https://yoursoccerdose.com & https://footyfull.com

« Last Edit: August 8, 2023, 02:34:08 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,368
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #6 on: August 7, 2023, 03:19:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on August  7, 2023, 02:33:12 pm
Good to see the return of the colours, it's been too long.

I was worried there would be nothing suitable for TNT sports, but thankfully magenta exists.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,958
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #7 on: August 7, 2023, 03:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  7, 2023, 03:19:48 pm
I was worried there would be nothing suitable for TNT sports, but thankfully magenta exists.

Cost of living crisis?  Nothing compared to setting up a PL fixtures thread with the right colours.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,095
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #8 on: August 7, 2023, 04:25:53 pm »
Surely Chelsea is deserving of a state name too (their funding is just better hidden than the others).
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #9 on: August 7, 2023, 11:54:14 pm »
Nice one Barney
Logged

Online Currywurst

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #10 on: August 8, 2023, 08:38:16 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on August  7, 2023, 04:25:53 pm
Surely Chelsea is deserving of a state name too (their funding is just better hidden than the others).

Pseudo Saudi?
Logged
Füreinander, nicht jeder für sich.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #11 on: August 8, 2023, 08:47:53 am »
Its been a while. Will be nice to stop agonising over transfers and start stressing bout the actual footie!
For those who dont/wont have sky and face the weekly stress of trying to find a stream. Now tv currently have a decent offer on. If you buy a one day sports pass for £11.98 you get 12 month sports channels streaming for mobiles. Its only 5 channels but sky sports premier league is one of them. Im thinking of getting it. Deadline is Thursday at 9am to sign up for it.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #12 on: August 8, 2023, 08:54:35 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on August  7, 2023, 04:25:53 pm
Surely Chelsea is deserving of a state name too (their funding is just better hidden than the others).

Is c*nts a state name?
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,122
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #13 on: August 8, 2023, 09:43:27 am »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #14 on: August 8, 2023, 07:30:30 pm »
Quote from: JRed on August  8, 2023, 08:47:53 am
Its been a while. Will be nice to stop agonising over transfers and start stressing bout the actual footie!
For those who dont/wont have sky and face the weekly stress of trying to find a stream. Now tv currently have a decent offer on. If you buy a one day sports pass for £11.98 you get 12 month sports channels streaming for mobiles. Its only 5 channels but sky sports premier league is one of them. Im thinking of getting it. Deadline is Thursday at 9am to sign up for it.

It's tempting alright. I didn't have too many issues finding good streams last season but I won't know what it's like till this season starts. What are the other four channels?
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,299
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #15 on: August 9, 2023, 07:28:50 pm »
Just cannot be arsed with it anymore - I'll go watch the Reds - taking the kids to Villa, City and Sheff Utd games and maybe some Europa or LC games, but got no appetite for the Middle Eastern Premier League.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,065
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #16 on: August 9, 2023, 07:42:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  9, 2023, 07:28:50 pm
Just cannot be arsed with it anymore - I'll go watch the Reds - taking the kids to Villa, City and Sheff Utd games and maybe some Europa or LC games, but got no appetite for the Middle Eastern Premier League.

With you

Never been less interested
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,629
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:54:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  9, 2023, 07:28:50 pm
Just cannot be arsed with it anymore - I'll go watch the Reds - taking the kids to Villa, City and Sheff Utd games and maybe some Europa or LC games, but got no appetite for the Middle Eastern Premier League.
Same here unfortunately. Just the same old shit which will end with Abu Dhabi winning it again and a shitload of dodgy refereeing decisions during the season to help out the other Mancs. Since they let these cheats and Saudi fuckers in, I have been completely put off. Truly hope it all implodes one day.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,014
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:08:33 pm »
City defence is weak as no Stones or Diaz.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:15:30 pm »
Come on Burnley!
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,209
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:36:29 pm »
Ah yea! Back to the actual football and no more transf what do you mean its Man City!? Fuck sake. Maybe Ill have a nap half way through
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:08:33 pm
City defence is weak as no Stones or Diaz.
Their two fallback options have almost 100 international caps between them, how does Pip manage to get by with such meagre resources?
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:37:09 pm »
Car crash TV on Sky
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,070
  • kopite
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:37:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  9, 2023, 07:28:50 pm
Just cannot be arsed with it anymore - I'll go watch the Reds - taking the kids to Villa, City and Sheff Utd games and maybe some Europa or LC games, but got no appetite for the Middle Eastern Premier League.

I'm less interested this season than I was in last season, didn't think that was even possible.

Let the cheatfest begin then and all the predictable boring shite that goes with it. Everybody knows what to expect, so try not to get too outraged when you feel 'cheated' watching modern day footy!

Personally, how people can still stomach watching  City is beyond me.

Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,209
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:39:02 pm »
Jordan Norths favs: Trafford; Roberts, O'Shea, Beyer, Al-Dakhil; Cullen, Berge, Amdouni; Vitinho, Foster, Koleosho

115 charges: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewis, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:40:01 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:37:09 pm
Car crash TV on Sky

Its so bad ive had to change channels till kick off
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,209
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:40:24 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:37:09 pm
Car crash TV on Sky

1 piece of advice Id give everyone this season - turn on at kick off, disappear at half time, turn off at the final whistle.

Interviews etc can all be found easy elsewhere now.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,514
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:41:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:40:01 pm
Its so bad ive had to change channels till kick off
I've not turned it on, whats happening?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:45:42 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:41:59 pm
I've not turned it on, whats happening?

From the pep wankfest to some strange pub called the royal dyche to asking an american ex nfl player if he wants to be the new Ryan Reynolds. At some stage it stops being about football and i lose interest.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 