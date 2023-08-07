Its been a while. Will be nice to stop agonising over transfers and start stressing bout the actual footie!

For those who dont/wont have sky and face the weekly stress of trying to find a stream. Now tv currently have a decent offer on. If you buy a one day sports pass for £11.98 you get 12 month sports channels streaming for mobiles. Its only 5 channels but sky sports premier league is one of them. Im thinking of getting it. Deadline is Thursday at 9am to sign up for it.

