New season, new name for BT Sport.



The latest instalment of the sportswashing project is almost upon us, AND IT'S LIIIIIVVEEE, but thankfully without Martin Tyler.



FRIDAY 11TH AUGUST



Burnley v Abu Dhabi 20:00 sky sports



SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST



Arsenal v Nottingham Forest 12:30 TNT SPORTS

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United 15:00

Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town 15:00

Everton v Fulham 15:00

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace 15:00

Saudi Arabia v Aston Villa 17:30 sky sports



SUNDAY 13TH AUGUST



Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 sky sports

Chelsea v Liverpool 16:30 sky sports



MONDAY 14TH AUGUST



Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00 sky sports