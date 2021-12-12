« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 11th - 14th August
New season, new name for BT Sport.

The latest instalment of the sportswashing project is almost upon us, AND IT'S LIIIIIVVEEE, but thankfully without Martin Tyler.

FRIDAY 11TH AUGUST

Burnley v Abu Dhabi 20:00 skysports

SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest 12:30 TNT SPORTS
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United 15:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town 15:00
Everton v Fulham 15:00
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace 15:00
Saudi Arabia v Aston Villa 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 13TH AUGUST

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 skysports
Chelsea v Liverpool 16:30 skysports

MONDAY 14TH AUGUST

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00 skysports
Good to see the return of the colours, it's been too long.
Brentford vs. Spurs has the potential to be very entertaining, with Spurs suffering an embarrassing defeat in Ange's first game, with Kane looking disinterested throughout.
Few new commentators and hosts, but with the exception of McCoist, the same boring shite pundits.
Forest 4-1 win the shock of the weekend.
.




Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - https://soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://tv.freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://streamsgate.tv : www.daddylive.pro : https://hes-goals.tv : https://soccerstreamlinks.com : https://vipleague.im : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : https://soccerstreams100.io : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.elixx.xyz : www.bosscast.net : https://hesgoal1.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


https://twitter.com/premierleague : www.premierleague.com : www.youtube.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Premier_League


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://highlightsfootball.com & https://hoofoot.com & https://soccercatch.com & https://yoursoccerdose.com & https://footyfull.com
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
