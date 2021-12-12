New season, new name for BT Sport.
The latest instalment of the sportswashing project is almost upon us, AND IT'S LIIIIIVVEEE, but thankfully without Martin Tyler.
FRIDAY 11TH AUGUST
Burnley v Abu Dhabi 20:00 skysports
SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest 12:30 TNT SPORTS
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United 15:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town 15:00
Everton v Fulham 15:00
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace 15:00
Saudi Arabia v Aston Villa 17:30 skysports
SUNDAY 13TH AUGUST
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 skysports
Chelsea v Liverpool 16:30 skysports
MONDAY 14TH AUGUST
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00 skysports