Author Topic: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City  (Read 4203 times)

Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 06:26:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 06:21:43 pm
Imagine taking the piss out of a team celebrating a trophy win.  The same trophy our lot celebrated winning in a similar manner too.
It was tongue in cheek, but I dont recall our players running into the crowd. It was a pretty low key end to the game.
Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 06:27:14 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 06:20:16 pm
Id actually see a positive in that - they are clearly a solid group, who are hungry for every win. I see that as a positive.

Oh yeah, they've improved a lot definitely and have a better spirit.

Maybe it's me, I always thought the Charity Shield never mattered that much.
Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 06:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:09:58 pm
Tell me about it. Jumped up little scrote.
And how do you feel about Arteta?
AHA!

Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 06:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:17:49 pm
Great to see c*nt kids in the crowd crying that Abu Dhabi lost. Especially that little bellend with full keeper kit including gloves. Your ma is your da's sister ye wee scrote.

 :D
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 06:41:33 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 06:27:14 pm
Oh yeah, they've improved a lot definitely and have a better spirit.

Maybe it's me, I always thought the Charity Shield never mattered that much.

I think its about Context, Arsenal got overtaken to lose the league last year against Man City. The first head to head this year they beat them and get the shield. Itll give their group a great belief.would fully expect them to spank whoever they play first game of the PL next weekend. Momentum and consistency is key to winning any league - and that will be what they are aiming for.
Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 06:42:51 pm »
Always nice to see the cheating c*nts lose.
Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 06:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 06:22:03 pm
The long reads on Artetas revolution

Only to be trumped by this coming weeks flurry of Man Utd-based long reads. Ten Hags Revolution; Rashford Ready to Explode; How Onana will be the difference for United; Sancho Ready to Prove Doubters Wrong; Maguire: I have unfinished business etc etc etc

Greenwood: I'm the real victim.
Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 06:44:14 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 06:41:33 pm
I think its about Context, Arsenal got overtaken to lose the league last year against Man City. The first head to head this year they beat them and get the shield. Itll give their group a great belief.would fully expect them to spank whoever they play first game of the PL next weekend. Momentum and consistency is key to winning any league - and that will be what they are aiming for.

Technically city beat themselves (errrr) with that gift. 
Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 06:47:37 pm »
Didnt care who won as long as it wasnt City.
#JFT97

Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 07:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 06:23:26 pm
The celebration police are footballs greatest enemy (apart from oil states)

100%
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 07:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 06:16:28 pm
The way Arsenal celebrate every minor achievement like they've conquered world football always amuses me.

Score a penalty - YESSSS, GET IN!!!
Win a glorified pre-season friendly - YEEEESSSSS, WE ARE BACK!!
Awarded a throw in - YEEEEESSSS, THE KINGS OF LONDON!!!

I remember them last season after they'd been playing well for about 3/4 months, talking about some of their players like they were all-time greats. It was all just so over the top and bizarre.
Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 07:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 06:16:28 pm
The way Arsenal celebrate every minor achievement like they've conquered world football always amuses me.

Score a penalty - YESSSS, GET IN!!!
Win a glorified pre-season friendly - YEEEESSSSS, WE ARE BACK!!
Awarded a throw in - YEEEEESSSS, THE KINGS OF LONDON!!!

Ridiculous post. Id have been happy to competing in this fixture this season

Shows a good togetherness and team spirit Id argue
Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 07:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:17:49 pm
Great to see c*nt kids in the crowd crying that Abu Dhabi lost. Especially that little bellend with full keeper kit including gloves. Your ma is your da's sister ye wee scrote.

Rejuvenated my excitement for the new season if Im being truly honest.
Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 07:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:18:35 pm
Rejuvenated my excitement for the new season if Im being truly honest.
The thought of seeing kids cry following a defeat  ;D
Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 07:40:05 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:19:21 pm
Fuck off City as far as I'm concerned.

Don't forget we were all made up, including those at Wembley, when we won last year.
It is what it is.

It was such a memorable occasion that you've already forgotten it wasn't played at Wembley last season :P
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:17:49 pm
Great to see c*nt kids in the crowd crying that Abu Dhabi lost. Especially that little bellend with full keeper kit including gloves. Your ma is your da's sister ye wee scrote.

:lmao

Had my kids laughing when I said "go on, cry you fat fuck" when they showed that lard arsed kid.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 08:05:31 pm »
Well that was fun . Had to laugh at the hundred or so people in my block who left at around 85 mins. Mugs missed all the fun.

Winning silverware is always nice, especially against the cheats.
Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 08:14:08 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:40:05 pm
It was such a memorable occasion that you've already forgotten it wasn't played at Wembley last season :P
;D
ah well, point stands :)
Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 08:23:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
:lmao

Had my kids laughing when I said "go on, cry you fat fuck" when they showed that lard arsed kid.

Reminded me of Dudley Dursley when he only got 36 presents instead of 37.
Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 08:43:55 pm »

PED going out of his way to be a dick and avoid shaking hands with this guy when receiving his medals:-

https://twitter.com/lecoopsta/status/1688242877749485568


'Cheats boss Pep Guardiola says injury time 'big brains' never consulted them':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66423028


Weird guy. Must be all those drugs?

.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 08:50:12 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:43:55 pm
PED going out of his way to be a dick and avoid shaking hands with this guy when receiving his medals:-

https://twitter.com/lecoopsta/status/1688242877749485568


'Cheats boss Pep Guardiola says injury time 'big brains' never consulted them':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66423028


Weird guy. Must be all those drugs?

Its alan smith, he was crystal palace manager back in the 90s. No idea why pep is being a c*nt to him, alan smith never bought any trophies though.
Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 10:09:52 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 06:41:33 pm
I think its about Context, Arsenal got overtaken to lose the league last year against Man City. The first head to head this year they beat them and get the shield. Itll give their group a great belief.would fully expect them to spank whoever they play first game of the PL next weekend. Momentum and consistency is key to winning any league - and that will be what they are aiming for.

Worked out that way last year
Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 10:18:19 pm »
I think it was a big win for Arsenal today. Losing to Man City
had become a habit for them, so it gives them hope they can buck the trend. It didn't do City any harm losing last season, they won't lose any sleep about today.

Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #183 on: Today at 02:17:25 am »
Another final that Haaland fails to score. Flat track bully.  ???
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Community Shield - Arsenal vs Man City
« Reply #184 on: Today at 02:41:12 am »
They get away with so much, the same fouls that we got yellows for the ref gives them a talking to. Do all refs come from manchester, both manc clubs can do what they like it seems.
