Imagine taking the piss out of a team celebrating a trophy win. The same trophy our lot celebrated winning in a similar manner too.
Id actually see a positive in that - they are clearly a solid group, who are hungry for every win. I see that as a positive.
Tell me about it. Jumped up little scrote.
Great to see c*nt kids in the crowd crying that Abu Dhabi lost. Especially that little bellend with full keeper kit including gloves. Your ma is your da's sister ye wee scrote.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Oh yeah, they've improved a lot definitely and have a better spirit.Maybe it's me, I always thought the Charity Shield never mattered that much.
The long reads on Artetas revolution
Only to be trumped by this coming weeks flurry of Man Utd-based long reads. Ten Hags Revolution; Rashford Ready to Explode; How Onana will be the difference for United; Sancho Ready to Prove Doubters Wrong; Maguire: I have unfinished business etc etc etc
I think its about Context, Arsenal got overtaken to lose the league last year against Man City. The first head to head this year they beat them and get the shield. Itll give their group a great belief
.would fully expect them to spank whoever they play first game of the PL next weekend. Momentum and consistency is key to winning any league - and that will be what they are aiming for.
The celebration police are footballs greatest enemy (apart from oil states)
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
The way Arsenal celebrate every minor achievement like they've conquered world football always amuses me. Score a penalty - YESSSS, GET IN!!!Win a glorified pre-season friendly - YEEEESSSSS, WE ARE BACK!!Awarded a throw in - YEEEEESSSS, THE KINGS OF LONDON!!!
Crosby Nick never fails.
Rejuvenated my excitement for the new season if Im being truly honest.
Fuck off City as far as I'm concerned.Don't forget we were all made up, including those at Wembley, when we won last year.It is what it is.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
It was such a memorable occasion that you've already forgotten it wasn't played at Wembley last season
Had my kids laughing when I said "go on, cry you fat fuck" when they showed that lard arsed kid.
PED going out of his way to be a dick and avoid shaking hands with this guy when receiving his medals:-https://twitter.com/lecoopsta/status/1688242877749485568'Cheats boss Pep Guardiola says injury time 'big brains' never consulted them':- www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66423028 Weird guy. Must be all those drugs?
