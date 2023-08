They're a results machine, never really been great to watch. Everything is quite predictable and to a script, but they were good last year, the idea is you peak in the run in, especially after number of games they had the season previous.



A worse possibility might be that it wasn't until the second half of the season that their side adjusted to playing with Haaland as the main striking option, while he was obviously scoring plenty early on their side looked more vulnerable against a number of sides if they didn't get their usual early goal.