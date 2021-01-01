Ok, oojason passed on another brilliant season review from that lad in the audio/video thread and it's a fantastic 2 hours. Anyway, it appealed to the geek in me, so....



Q1: I always knew we'd only lost 4 games that season, so who beat us? (I knew one)



Q2: I always knew our defensive record was stunning (it held for years and years) as we only conceded 16 all season and only 4 (four!) at Anfield. So who scored against us at Anfield? (I have no idea)



Q3: (not really a quiz question) Was anyone in that fog at the Anderlecht super cup 2nd leg game??



Other thoughts: Just how good was that midfield and all of Souness, McDermott, Case and Ray Kennedy. Special players, each and every one.



Anyway, any thoughts? (and with due thanks and respect to oojason and the lad who originally put the video together)