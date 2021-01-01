« previous next »
Author Topic: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)  (Read 462 times)

Online Barrow Shaun

78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« on: Yesterday at 02:27:50 pm »
Ok, oojason passed on another brilliant season review from that lad in the audio/video thread and it's a fantastic 2 hours. Anyway, it appealed to the geek in me, so....

Q1: I always knew we'd only lost 4 games that season, so who beat us? (I knew one)

Q2: I always knew our defensive record was stunning (it held for years and years) as we only conceded 16 all season and only 4 (four!) at Anfield. So who scored against us at Anfield? (I have no idea)

Q3: (not really a quiz question) Was anyone in that fog at the Anderlecht super cup 2nd leg game??

Other thoughts: Just how good was that midfield and all of Souness, McDermott, Case and Ray Kennedy. Special players, each and every one.

Anyway, any thoughts? (and with due thanks and respect to oojason and the lad who originally put the video together)
Online kesey

Re: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:51:57 pm »
Q1 ) We only lost two in the league so it must be two in the cups . Notts Forest was one of them in the European Cup.
Online kesey

Re: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:59:13 pm »
Iam not sure if the derby at Goodison when I think Andy King scored was the season before or not. They were buzzing because they beat the European Champions so could be either .
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:05:38 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 03:51:57 pm
Q1 ) We only lost two in the league so it must be two in the cups . Notts Forest was one of them in the European Cup.

No. Definitely 4 in the league - I remember it. (I think)
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:06:48 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 03:59:13 pm
Iam not sure if the derby at Goodison when I think Andy King scored was the season before or not. They were buzzing because they beat the European Champions so could be either .

That is spot on, and the only one I knew.
Offline Cormack Snr

Re: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:31:39 pm »
I went to every game around them years, Birmingham away was fun even got in a few books what happened, Leeds when the bus was set on fire and Boro which kept you on your toes.
Spurs in McDermott's FA cup and the league game a week or so later. Forest were a great team and there fans gave you a warm welcome, but we had great support and thousands went to every away game. Great times following The Mighty Reds..
Offline MNAA

Re: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:02:16 pm »
Q1: Everton 0-1, Arsenal 0-1, Bristol City 0-1, Villa 1-3
Q2: Paul McGee (QPR), John Hawley (Leeds), Ally Brown (West Brom), Andy King (Everton)

You could look up for all the above info

To me Souness was exceptional. Ray Kennedy was a favourite of mine. Terry Mac and Jimmy Case were very good players that excelled even more in an outstanding team. McDermott was at his peak from season 77-78 until 79-80
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:02:16 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 06:02:16 pm
Q1: Everton 0-1, Arsenal 0-1, Bristol City 0-1, Villa 1-3
Q2: Paul McGee (QPR), John Hawley (Leeds), Ally Brown (West Brom), Andy King (Everton)

You could look up for all the above info

To me Souness was exceptional. Ray Kennedy was a favourite of mine. Terry Mac and Jimmy Case were very good players that excelled even more in an outstanding team. McDermott was at his peak from season 77-78 until 79-80

Fantastic answer. Always had a soft spot for Ray Kennedy, and I think Bob Paisley singled him out for special praise too.
Online kesey

Re: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:58:14 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 09:02:16 pm
Fantastic answer. Always had a soft spot for Ray Kennedy, and I think Bob Paisley singled him out for special praise too.

What a great last signing by Shankly .
Offline kavah

Re: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:55:42 am »
Great season. I want to say Gary Birtles but that was the European cup away wasnt it.
Tony Curry for Leeds. I cant remember any more. I reckon I went to most of our home games but not the Super Cup. Ill have to have a look on Jasons post for that.
And also what a team. What a season. Maybe our best ever.

Edit - Ha! just read the other replies - I was wrong - it was those mesmerizing Admiral Leeds kits. And also the bottles getting lashed around in the Annie Road that distracted me   :o   ;D
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:18:33 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:55:42 am
Great season. I want to say Gary Birtles but that was the European cup away wasnt it.
Tony Curry for Leeds. I cant remember any more. I reckon I went to most of our home games but not the Super Cup. Ill have to have a look on Jasons post for that.
And also what a team. What a season. Maybe our best ever.

Edit - Ha! just read the other replies - I was wrong - it was those mesmerizing Admiral Leeds kits. And also the bottles getting lashed around in the Annie Road that distracted me   :o   ;D

Birtles got one of two - some lad called Barret (sp?) got the other in their 2-0 win. And in the video the commentator mentions Leeds at Anfield - I *think* he said that to that point they were the only side to leave with a draw.
Online kesey

Re: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 04:05:38 pm
No. Definitely 4 in the league - I remember it. (I think)

Why was I thinking two ? Two must be league goals conceded at Anfield Ithink.
Online kesey

Re: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:52:23 pm »
I read bout the season last night abd the Kop were singing ' we want Paisley   we want Paisley ' until he came out after the match.
Offline Sterome77

Re: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:22:56 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 03:59:13 pm
Iam not sure if the derby at Goodison when I think Andy King scored was the season before or not. They were buzzing because they beat the European Champions so could be either .

It was the first time in 7 years they'd beaten us.  I was in the paddock that day near the Park end and had a perfect view of the ball sailing over Clemence's finger tips in to the top corner. They celebrated it like a European Cup win.  I used to drink round Kensington in those days and, that Saturday night, every pub you went into seemed to be full of delirious Blues.  Surprised they didn't organise a parade.

Funny how some goals stay with you, for good or ill, seemingly forever.  45 years later and I can still see that goal in my mind's eye like it was last week.
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:34:02 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:50:59 pm
Why was I thinking two ? Two must be league goals conceded at Anfield Ithink.

Sorry to do your head in but 4 conceded at Anfield, 16 conceded overall mate.
Online kesey

Re: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 01:34:02 pm
Sorry to do your head in but 4 conceded at Anfield, 16 conceded overall mate.

Where the fuck am I getting two from then ? I was only seven like.
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: 78/79 season questions - no cheating (I don't know the answers myself)
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:37:15 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:36:08 pm
Where the fuck am I getting two from then ? I was only seven like.

Was only 7/8 myself but remember reading and studying so much about that season over the following couple of years.
