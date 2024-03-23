« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open  (Read 20263 times)

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 700
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #960 on: March 23, 2024, 09:13:33 pm »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle  - West Ham
Bournemouth  - Everton
Chelsea  - Burnley
Forest  - Palace
Sheff Utd - Fulham
Spurs  - Luton
Villa  - Wolves
Brentford  - Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool  - Brighton
Man City - Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle  - Everton
Forest - Fulham
Bournemouth  - Palace
Burnley  - Wolves
West Ham - Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal  - Luton
Brentford  - Brighton
Man City - Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool  - Sheff Utd
Chelsea  - Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace  - Man City
Villa - Brentford
Everton - Burnley
Fulham  - Newcastle
Luton  - Bournemouth
Wolves  - West Ham
Brighton  - Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd - Liverpool
Sheff Utd - Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs  - Forest



Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,098
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #961 on: March 26, 2024, 12:20:21 pm »

[size=78%]Week 30[/size]
Sat 30th March
Newcastle  2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 1-0 Everton
Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
Forest  1-2 Palace
Sheff Utd 2-1 Fulham
Spurs  2-1 Luton
Villa  2-1 Wolves
Brentford  1-2 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool  2-1 Brighton
Man City 2-1 Arsenal


Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 2-1 Everton
Forest 2-1 Fulham
Bournemouth 1-2 Palace
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
West Ham 1-2 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 3-1 Luton
Brentford  1-2 Brighton
Man City 2-0 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 3-1 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 2-1 Man United


Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace 1-2 Man City
Villa 2-0 Brentford
Everton 2-1 Burnley
Fulham 1-2 Newcastle
Luton  2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 2-1 West Ham
Brighton  1-2 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 1-2 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs 2-1 Forest





Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,412
  • The passmaster.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #962 on: March 26, 2024, 01:42:03 pm »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle 2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 3-1 Everton
Chelsea 3-0 Burnley
Forest 2-1 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-3 Fulham
Spurs 4-1 Luton
Villa 3-1 Wolves
Brentford 2-3 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool 3-1 Brighton
Man City 2-2 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 3-1 Everton
Forest 2-2 Fulham
Bournemouth 3-1 Palace
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
West Ham 2-2 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 3-1 Luton
Brentford 2-2 Brighton
Man City 3-1 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 2-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 2-1 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace 0-2 Man City
Villa 2-1 Brentford
Everton 2-2 Burnley
Fulham 1-2 Newcastle
Luton 2-2 Bournemouth
Wolves  2-2 West Ham
Brighton 1-4 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-4 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs 3-1 Forest



Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,799
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #963 on: March 26, 2024, 03:02:37 pm »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle 2-2 West Ham
Bournemouth 1-0 Everton
Chelsea 3-0 Burnley
Forest 1-1 Palace
Sheff Utd 0-2 Fulham
Spurs 3-1 Luton
Villa 2-1 Wolves
Brentford 1-1 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Man City 1-1 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 2-0 Everton
Forest 1-1 Fulham
Bournemouth 0-0 Palace
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
West Ham 2-2 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 4-1 Luton
Brentford 2-3 Brighton
Man City 3-1 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 4-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 3-3 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace 1-3 Man City
Villa 1-1 Brentford
Everton 2-1 Burnley
Fulham 1-1 Newcastle
Luton  2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 2-4 West Ham
Brighton 1-3 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 1-2 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-4 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs 1-0 Forest
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Sami

  • vaguely scandinavian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,718
  • Kome on pool!!!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #964 on: March 27, 2024, 05:40:16 am »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle 2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 2-1 Everton
Chelsea 3-0 Burnley
Forest 1-0 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-2 Fulham
Spurs 3-0 Luton
Villa 2-2 Wolves
Brentford 3-1 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
Man City 2-0 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 4-1 Everton
Forest 1-3 Fulham
Bournemouth 2-0 Palace
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
West Ham 2-2 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 4-0 Luton
Brentford 2-1 Brighton
Man City 3-1 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 3-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 1-1 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace 1-2 Man City
Villa 1-0 Brentford
Everton 2-0 Burnley
Fulham 2-1 Newcastle
Luton  1-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 2-1 West Ham
Brighton 2-3 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-2 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs 2-0 Forest
Logged
4-4-2 Sucks

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,808
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #965 on: March 27, 2024, 08:45:21 am »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle  2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth  1-1 Everton
Chelsea  2-0 Burnley
Forest  1-1 Palace
Sheff Utd 0-2 Fulham
Spurs  2-0 Luton
Villa  2-0 Wolves
Brentford  1-2 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool  2-0 Brighton
Man City 2-1 Arsenal
Logged

Offline Thush

  • Spawwow, Tit. Anal Chat is "Equidistant between chit-chat and analysis"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
  • It's pronounced "Toosh"
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #966 on: March 27, 2024, 03:11:24 pm »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle 3-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 1-1 Everton
Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
Forest 1-0 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-2 Fulham
Spurs 1-0 Luton
Villa 1-0 Wolves
Brentford 0-2 Man United

Sun 31st March
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Man City 3-2 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 2-0 Everton
Forest 2-1 Fulham
Bournemouth 0-0 Palace
Burnley 0-1 Wolves
West Ham 2-1 Spurs

Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 3-0 Luton
Brentford 2-1 Brighton
Man City 3-0 Villa

Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 3-2 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 2-2 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace 0-4 Man City
Villa 2-0 Brentford
Everton 2-0 Burnley
Fulham 2-1 Newcastle
Luton 1-2 Bournemouth
Wolves 0-1 West Ham
Brighton 1-4 Arsenal

Sun 7th April
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 1-3 Chelsea

Mon 8th April
Spurs 2-0 Forest
Logged

Offline Carllfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,931
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #967 on: March 28, 2024, 04:18:30 am »
Week 30
Sat 30th March

Newcastle 1-2 West Ham
Bournemouth 2-1 Everton
Chelsea 0-1 Burnley
Forest 1-0 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-3 Fulham
Spurs 3-0 Luton
Villa 2-1 Wolves
Brentford 1-1 Man United

Sun 31st March
Liverpool 2-0 Brighton
Man City 1-1 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April

Newcastle 2-0 Everton
Forest 1-1 Fulham
Bournemouth 2-2 Palace
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
West Ham 2-1 Spurs

Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 4-1 Luton
Brentford 0-0 Brighton
Man City 3-1 Villa

Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 4-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 1-1 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April

Palace 1-2 Man City
Villa 2-0 Brentford
Everton 2-0 Burnley
Fulham 0-1 Newcastle
Luton 2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 2-2 West Ham
Brighton 1-2 Arsenal

Sun 7th April
Man Utd 1-2 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-3 Chelsea

Mon 8th April
Spurs 2-0 Forest
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,880
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #968 on: March 28, 2024, 12:22:43 pm »
Week 30
Sat 30th March

Newcastle 1-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 2-1 Everton
Chelsea2-0 Burnley
Forest 1-0 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-1 Fulham
Spurs 1-0 Luton
Villa 2-2 Wolves
Brentford 2-1 Man United

Sun 31st March
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
Man City 1-1 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April

Newcastle 1-0 Everton
Forest 1-1 Fulham
Bournemouth 1-1 Palace
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
West Ham 1-1 Spurs

Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 2-0 Luton
Brentford 1-0 Brighton
Man City 2-2 Villa

Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 3-1 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 0-0 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April

Palace 1-4 Man City
Villa 2-0 Brentford
Everton 2-0 Burnley
Fulham 2-1 Newcastle
Luton 2-2 Bournemouth
Wolves3-2 West Ham
Brighton 1-2 Arsenal

Sun 7th April
Man Utd 1-3 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-3 Chelsea

Mon 8th April
Spurs 2-2 Forest
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,254
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #969 on: March 28, 2024, 08:56:20 pm »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle  2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth  2-0 Everton
Chelsea  2-0 Burnley
Forest  2-1 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-1 Fulham
Spurs  2-0 Luton
Villa  2-1 Wolves
Brentford  1-1 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool  2-0 Brighton
Man City 2-2 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle  2-1 Everton
Forest 2-1 Fulham
Bournemouth  1-1 Palace
Burnley  1-1 Wolves
West Ham 2-2 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal  3-0 Luton
Brentford  1-1 Brighton
Man City 3-2 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool  2-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea  2-1 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace  0-4 Man City
Villa 2-1 Brentford
Everton 1-0 Burnley
Fulham  1-0 Newcastle
Luton  1-1 Bournemouth
Wolves  1-1 West Ham
Brighton  1-2 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 1-3 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-2 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs  2-0 Forest




Logged

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 700
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #970 on: March 28, 2024, 09:32:00 pm »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle  1-1 West Ham
Bournemouth  2-1 Everton
Chelsea  2-0 Burnley
Forest  1-0 Palace
Sheff Utd 0-3 Fulham
Spurs  4-1 Luton
Villa  2-0 Wolves
Brentford  1-1 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool  3-1 Brighton
Man City 1-1 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle  2-1 Everton
Forest 1-1 Fulham
Bournemouth  2-1 Palace
Burnley  1-3 Wolves
West Ham 1-1 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal  5-0 Luton
Brentford  1-1 Brighton
Man City 2-0 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool  4-1 Sheff Utd
Chelsea  0-0 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace  0-2 Man City
Villa 3-1 Brentford
Everton 2-0 Burnley
Fulham  1-1 Newcastle
Luton  2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves  2-2 West Ham
Brighton  0-2 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 2-4 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-2 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs  3-1 Forest
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,632
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #971 on: March 28, 2024, 11:52:27 pm »

Sat 30th March
Newcastle  - West Ham 2-1
Bournemouth  - Everton 2-1
Chelsea  - Burnley 3-0
Forest  - Palace 2-2
Sheff Utd - Fulham 1-2
Spurs  - Luton 3-1
Villa  - Wolves 2-1
Brentford  - Man United 1-1
Sun 31st March
Liverpool  - Brighton 3-1
Man City - Arsenal 2-1

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle  - Everton 2-1
Forest - Fulham 2-1
Bournemouth  - Palace 1-1
Burnley  - Wolves 1-2
West Ham - Spurs 1-1
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal  - Luton 3-1
Brentford  - Brighton 1-1
Man City - Villa 3-1
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool  - Sheff Utd 5-0
Chelsea  - Man United 1-1

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace  - Man City 1-3
Villa - Brentford 2-1
Everton - Burnley 2-1
Fulham  - Newcastle 1-1
Luton  - Bournemouth 2-1
Wolves  - West Ham 2-1
Brighton  - Arsenal 1-2
Sun 7th April
Man Utd - Liverpool 1-2
Sheff Utd - Chelsea 1-3
Mon 8th April
Spurs  - Forest 3-1




Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 12:39:29 am »
Week 30

Sat 30th March

Newcastle 2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 2-1 Everton
Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
Forest 1-1 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-2 Fulham
Spurs 2-0 Luton
Villa 2-1 Wolves
Brentford 1-2 Man United

Sun 31st March

Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
Man City 2-1 Arsenal

Week 31

Tues 2nd April

Newcastle 2-0 Everton
Forest 1-2 Fulham
Bournemouth 2-0 Palace
Burnley 1-3 Wolves
West Ham 2-1 Spurs

Weds 3rd April

Arsenal 3-0 Luton
Brentford 1-1 Brighton
Man City 2-1 Villa

Thurs 4th April

Liverpool 4-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 1-1 Man United

Week 32

Sat 6th April

Palace 1-2 Man City
Villa 3-1 Brentford
Everton 2-1 Burnley
Fulham 1-0 Newcastle
Luton 2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves  2-1 West Ham
Brighton 1-3 Arsenal

Sun 7th April

Man Utd 0-2 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-2 Chelsea

Mon 8th April

Spurs 3-1 Forest
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,552
  • VAR is shite.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 05:52:03 am »
Week 30
Sat 30th March

Newcastle 1-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 2-1 Everton
Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
Forest 1-0 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-3 Fulham
Spurs 3-0 Luton
Villa 2-1 Wolves
Brentford 1-2 Man United

Sun 31st March
Liverpool 2-0 Brighton
Man City 1-1 Arsenal
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 02:06:43 pm »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle  2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth  2-0 Everton
Chelsea  4-1 Burnley
Forest  0-2 Palace
Sheff Utd 0-3 Fulham
Spurs  3-1 Luton
Villa  1-1 Wolves
Brentford  1-1 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool  3-1 Brighton
Man City 2-1 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle  2-0 Everton
Forest 1-2 Fulham
Bournemouth  1-1 Palace
Burnley  0- 2 Wolves
West Ham 1- 1 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal  4-0 Luton
Brentford  1-1 Brighton
Man City 2-0 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool  4-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea  0-0 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace  1-3 Man City
Villa 2-1 Brentford
Everton 1-0 Burnley
Fulham 2 -0 Newcastle
Luton  1-1 Bournemouth
Wolves  2-0 West Ham
Brighton  1-2 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-3 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs  3-1 Forest
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:08:16 pm by mickitez »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,054
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 05:05:39 pm »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle  2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth  1-0 Everton
Chelsea  3-1 Burnley
Forest  1-1 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-2 Fulham
Spurs  4-2 Luton
Villa  2-1 Wolves
Brentford  1-2 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool  3-1 Brighton
Man City 2-1 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle  2-0 Everton
Forest 1-1 Fulham
Bournemouth  1-1 Palace
Burnley  1-2 Wolves
West Ham 1-2 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal  3-0 Luton
Brentford  1-1 Brighton
Man City 2-1 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool  5-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea  1-1 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace  0-3 Man City
Villa 2-1 Brentford
Everton 1-0 Burnley
Fulham  1-1 Newcastle
Luton  2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves  1-0 West Ham
Brighton  1-2 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 1-2 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-2 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs  2-0 Forest




Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,415
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #976 on: Yesterday at 05:11:09 pm »
Sat 30th March
Newcastle 2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth  1-1 Everton
Chelsea  3-1 Burnley
Forest  1-0 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-3 Fulham
Spurs 3-1 Luton
Villa  2-1 Wolves
Brentford  2-2 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool  3-1 Brighton
Man City 3-1 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 2-0 Everton
Forest 1-2 Fulham
Bournemouth  1-1 Palace
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
West Ham 2-2 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal  3-0 Luton
Brentford 1- 3 Brighton
Man City 2--0 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool  4-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea  3-2 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace  1-2 Man City
Villa 1-0 Brentford
Everton 2-1 Burnley
Fulham 2-1Newcastle
Luton  2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 2-1 West Ham
Brighton  2-2 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 1-3 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 1-2 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs  3-1 Forest




« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:14:17 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #977 on: Yesterday at 05:28:13 pm »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle  2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth  2-0 Everton
Chelsea  3-0 Burnley
Forest  1-1 Palace
Sheff Utd 0-1 Fulham
Spurs 3-1 Luton
Villa 2-0 Wolves
Brentford 2-1 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
Man City 2-2 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 1-0 Everton
Forest 1-1 Fulham
Bournemouth 2-0 Palace
Burnley 0-1 Wolves
West Ham 2-1 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 3-1 Luton
Brentford 2-0 Brighton
Man City 3-1 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 5-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 2-0 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace 1-2 Man City
Villa 2-1 Brentford
Everton 1-1 Burnley
Fulham 1-0 Newcastle
Luton 2-2 Bournemouth
Wolves 2-1 West Ham
Brighton 1-1 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 2-3 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-2 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs 3-1 Forest
Logged

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #978 on: Yesterday at 06:11:54 pm »
Sat 30th March
Newcastle  2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 1-2 Everton
Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
Forest  2-2 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-1 Fulham
Spurs  3-1 Luton
Villa  3-1 Wolves
Brentford  1-2 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool  2-0 Brighton
Man City 3-1 Arsenal


Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 2-0 Everton
Forest 2-1 Fulham
Bournemouth 3-2 Palace
Burnley 1-1 Wolves
West Ham 1-1 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 3-0 Luton
Brentford  1-1 Brighton
Man City 3-0 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 3-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 1-1 Man United


Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace 0-2 Man City
Villa 2-0 Brentford
Everton 2-0 Burnley
Fulham 1-1 Newcastle
Luton  1-3 Bournemouth
Wolves 1-1 West Ham
Brighton  1-1 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 1-3 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-2 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs 2-1 Forest

cheers mate
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #979 on: Yesterday at 11:55:14 pm »
Sat 30th March
Newcastle  2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 1-1 Everton
Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
Forest  1-1 Palace
Sheff Utd 2-1 Fulham
Spurs  2-0 Luton
Villa  2-1 Wolves
Brentford  1-2 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool  2-0 Brighton
Man City 1-1 Arsenal


Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 2-0 Everton
Forest 1-1 Fulham
Bournemouth 2-1 Palace
Burnley 1-1 Wolves
West Ham 1-1 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 2-0 Luton
Brentford  1-1 Brighton
Man City 2-0 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 2-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 1-1 Man United
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,306
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #980 on: Today at 12:19:19 am »
Sat 30th March
Newcastle  - West Ham 2-2
Bournemouth  - Everton 3-1
Chelsea  - Burnley 2-1
Forest  - Palace 2-1
Sheff Utd - Fulham 1-3
Spurs  - Luton 3-0
Villa  - Wolves 2-1
Brentford  - Man United  0-1
Sun 31st March
Liverpool  - Brighton 2-1
Man City - Arsenal 1-1

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle  - Everton 2-0
Forest - Fulham 1-1
Bournemouth  - Palace 1-1
Burnley  - Wolves 1-1
West Ham - Spurs 0-1
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal  - Luton 4-0
Brentford  - Brighton 0-1
Man City - Villa 1-1
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool  - Sheff Utd 4-0
Chelsea  - Man United 1-1

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace  - Man City 1-2
Villa - Brentford 2-0
Everton - Burnley 1-1
Fulham  - Newcastle 0-1
Luton  - Bournemouth 2-0
Wolves  - West Ham 2-2
Brighton  - Arsenal 1-1
Sun 7th April
Man Utd - Liverpool 1-3
Sheff Utd - Chelsea 1-2
Mon 8th April
Spurs  - Forest 3-0

Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,250
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #981 on: Today at 07:37:59 am »

Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle 1 - 1 West Ham
Bournemouth 2 - 0 Everton
Chelsea 2 - 0 Burnley
Forest 1 - 1 Palace
Sheff Utd 0 - 2 Fulham
Spurs 2 - 0 Luton
Villa 2 - 1 Wolves
Brentford 1 - 1 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool 2 - 0 Brighton
Man City 2 - 0 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 2 - 1 Everton
Forest 1 - 1 Fulham
Bournemouth 2 - 1 Palace
Burnley 1 - 1 Wolves
West Ham 1 - 1 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 3 - 0 Luton
Brentford 1 - 0 Brighton
Man City 3 - 1 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 4 - 0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 2 - 2 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace 1 - 2 Man City
Villa 2 - 0 Brentford
Everton 2 - 1 Burnley
Fulham 1 - 0 Newcastle
Luton 2 - 1 Bournemouth
Wolves 2 - 1 West Ham
Brighton 1 - 2 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 0 - 2 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0 - 2 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs 2 - 1 Forest




Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,070
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #982 on: Today at 07:48:12 am »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle 2 - 1 West Ham
Bournemouth 1 - 0 Everton
Chelsea 2 - 0 Burnley
Forest 1 - 1 Palace
Sheff Utd 1 - 2 Fulham
Spurs 2 - 1 Luton
Villa 2 - 1 Wolves
Brentford 1 - 2 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool 2 - 0 Brighton
Man City 2 - 1 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 2 - 0 Everton
Forest 0 - 1 Fulham
Bournemouth 1 - 1 Palace
Burnley 0 - 1 Wolves
West Ham 1 - 2 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 3 - 0 Luton
Brentford 0 - 0 Brighton
Man City 2 - 0 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 3 - 0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 2 - 1 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace 1 - 3 Man City
Villa 2 - 1 Brentford
Everton 2 - 0 Burnley
Fulham 1 - 1 Newcastle
Luton 2 - 1 Bournemouth
Wolves 1 - 1 West Ham
Brighton 1 - 1 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 1 - 2 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0 - 2 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs 2 - 0 Forest

Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,570
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #983 on: Today at 08:26:43 am »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle  2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth  1-1 Everton
Chelsea  2-0 Burnley
Forest  1-1 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-2 Fulham
Spurs  3-1 Luton
Villa  2-0 Wolves
Brentford  1-1 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool  2-1 Brighton
Man City 1-1 Arsenal
Logged

Offline Salger

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #984 on: Today at 08:54:10 am »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle 2 - 1 West Ham
Bournemouth 1 - 1 Everton
Chelsea 2 - 0 Burnley
Forest 1 - 1 Palace
Sheff Utd 0 - 2 Fulham
Spurs 3 - 1 Luton
Villa 2 - 2 Wolves
Brentford 2 - 1 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool 3 - 2 Brighton
Man City 3 - 1 Arsenal


Logged
Wir Glauben
2016 Cheltenham Tipster Competition Winner
2022 Aintree Tipster Competition Winner

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,716
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #985 on: Today at 08:54:14 am »
Week 30

Sat 30th March

Newcastle  2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth  2-1 Everton
Chelsea  3-1 Burnley
Forest  2-1 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-1 Fulham
Spurs 3-1 Luton
Villa 2-1 Wolves
Brentford  1-2 Man United

Sun 31st March

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Man City 4-1 Arsenal
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,235
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #986 on: Today at 08:56:25 am »
Week 30

Sat 30th March

Newcastle  2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth  2-0 Everton
Chelsea  3-0 Burnley
Forest  2-1 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-2 Fulham
Spurs 4-1 Luton
Villa 2-1 Wolves
Brentford  1-2 Man United

Sun 31st March

Liverpool 3-2 Brighton
Man City 2-1 Arsenal
Logged

Online Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #987 on: Today at 09:53:38 am »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle  - West Ham 2-1
Bournemouth  - Everton 2-1
Chelsea  - Burnley 2-0
Forest  - Palace 2-1
Sheff Utd - Fulham 1-3
Spurs  - Luton 2-0
Villa  - Wolves 2-1
Brentford  - Man United  1-1

Sun 31st March
Liverpool  - Brighton 2-1
Man City - Arsenal 1-1

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle  - Everton 2-0
Forest - Fulham 1-1
Bournemouth  - Palace 2-1
Burnley  - Wolves 1-1
West Ham - Spurs 1-2

Weds 3rd April
Arsenal  - Luton 2-0
Brentford  - Brighton 2-1
Man City - Villa 2-1

Thurs 4th April
Liverpool  - Sheff Utd 2-0
Chelsea  - Man United 2-1

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace  - Man City 1-2
Villa - Brentford 2-0
Everton - Burnley 2-1
Fulham  - Newcastle 0-1
Luton  - Bournemouth 2-0
Wolves  - West Ham 2-1
Brighton  - Arsenal 1-2

Sun 7th April
Man Utd - Liverpool 1-3
Sheff Utd - Chelsea 1-2

Mon 8th April
Spurs  - Forest 2-0

Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,464
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #988 on: Today at 10:03:56 am »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle 2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 2-2 Everton
Chelsea 3-0 Burnley
Forest 2-1 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-2 Fulham
Spurs 4-0 Luton
Villa 2-1 Wolves
Brentford 1-2 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool 3-1 Brighton
Man City 2-1 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 2-1 Everton
Forest 2-1 Fulham
Bournemouth 2-1 Palace
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
West Ham 1-2 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 4-0 Luton
Brentford 1-2 Brighton
Man City 4-0 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 2-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 2-2 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace 0-3 Man City
Villa 2-1 Brentford
Everton 2-1 Burnley
Fulham 1-2 Newcastle
Luton 2-3 Bournemouth
Wolves  2-1 West Ham
Brighton 1-4 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 1-2 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-2 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs 3-1 Forest




Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #989 on: Today at 10:12:16 am »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 2-1 Everton
Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
Forest 0-0 Palace
Sheff Utd 0-2 Fulham
Spurs 3-0 Luton
Villa 2-0 Wolves
Brentford 2-1 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
Man City 3-1 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 1-0 Everton
Forest 1-2 Fulham
Bournemouth 1-1 Palace
Burnley 0-1 Wolves
West Ham 2-2 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 4-0 Luton
Brentford 2-2 Brighton
Man City 3-0 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 4-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 2-1 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace 0-2 Man City
Villa 2-0 Brentford
Everton 2-0 Burnley
Fulham 2-1 Newcastle
Luton 1-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 1-0 West Ham
Brighton 1-1 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 1-3 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-2 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs 2-0 Forest




Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 