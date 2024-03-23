« previous next »
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #960 on: March 23, 2024, 09:13:33 pm »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle  - West Ham
Bournemouth  - Everton
Chelsea  - Burnley
Forest  - Palace
Sheff Utd - Fulham
Spurs  - Luton
Villa  - Wolves
Brentford  - Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool  - Brighton
Man City - Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle  - Everton
Forest - Fulham
Bournemouth  - Palace
Burnley  - Wolves
West Ham - Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal  - Luton
Brentford  - Brighton
Man City - Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool  - Sheff Utd
Chelsea  - Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace  - Man City
Villa - Brentford
Everton - Burnley
Fulham  - Newcastle
Luton  - Bournemouth
Wolves  - West Ham
Brighton  - Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd - Liverpool
Sheff Utd - Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs  - Forest



Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #961 on: March 26, 2024, 12:20:21 pm »

[size=78%]Week 30[/size]
Sat 30th March
Newcastle  2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 1-0 Everton
Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
Forest  1-2 Palace
Sheff Utd 2-1 Fulham
Spurs  2-1 Luton
Villa  2-1 Wolves
Brentford  1-2 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool  2-1 Brighton
Man City 2-1 Arsenal


Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 2-1 Everton
Forest 2-1 Fulham
Bournemouth 1-2 Palace
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
West Ham 1-2 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 3-1 Luton
Brentford  1-2 Brighton
Man City 2-0 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 3-1 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 2-1 Man United


Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace 1-2 Man City
Villa 2-0 Brentford
Everton 2-1 Burnley
Fulham 1-2 Newcastle
Luton  2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 2-1 West Ham
Brighton  1-2 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 1-2 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs 2-1 Forest





Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #962 on: March 26, 2024, 01:42:03 pm »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle 2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 3-1 Everton
Chelsea 3-0 Burnley
Forest 2-1 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-3 Fulham
Spurs 4-1 Luton
Villa 3-1 Wolves
Brentford 2-3 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool 3-1 Brighton
Man City 2-2 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 3-1 Everton
Forest 2-2 Fulham
Bournemouth 3-1 Palace
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
West Ham 2-2 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 3-1 Luton
Brentford 2-2 Brighton
Man City 3-1 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 2-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 2-1 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace 0-2 Man City
Villa 2-1 Brentford
Everton 2-2 Burnley
Fulham 1-2 Newcastle
Luton 2-2 Bournemouth
Wolves  2-2 West Ham
Brighton 1-4 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-4 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs 3-1 Forest



Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #963 on: March 26, 2024, 03:02:37 pm »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle 2-2 West Ham
Bournemouth 1-0 Everton
Chelsea 3-0 Burnley
Forest 1-1 Palace
Sheff Utd 0-2 Fulham
Spurs 3-1 Luton
Villa 2-1 Wolves
Brentford 1-1 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Man City 1-1 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 2-0 Everton
Forest 1-1 Fulham
Bournemouth 0-0 Palace
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
West Ham 2-2 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 4-1 Luton
Brentford 2-3 Brighton
Man City 3-1 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 4-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 3-3 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace 1-3 Man City
Villa 1-1 Brentford
Everton 2-1 Burnley
Fulham 1-1 Newcastle
Luton  2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 2-4 West Ham
Brighton 1-3 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 1-2 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-4 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs 1-0 Forest
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 05:40:16 am »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle 2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 2-1 Everton
Chelsea 3-0 Burnley
Forest 1-0 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-2 Fulham
Spurs 3-0 Luton
Villa 2-2 Wolves
Brentford 3-1 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
Man City 2-0 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 4-1 Everton
Forest 1-3 Fulham
Bournemouth 2-0 Palace
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
West Ham 2-2 Spurs
Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 4-0 Luton
Brentford 2-1 Brighton
Man City 3-1 Villa
Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 3-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 1-1 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace 1-2 Man City
Villa 1-0 Brentford
Everton 2-0 Burnley
Fulham 2-1 Newcastle
Luton  1-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 2-1 West Ham
Brighton 2-3 Arsenal
Sun 7th April
Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-2 Chelsea
Mon 8th April
Spurs 2-0 Forest
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 08:45:21 am »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle  2-1 West Ham
Bournemouth  1-1 Everton
Chelsea  2-0 Burnley
Forest  1-1 Palace
Sheff Utd 0-2 Fulham
Spurs  2-0 Luton
Villa  2-0 Wolves
Brentford  1-2 Man United
Sun 31st March
Liverpool  2-0 Brighton
Man City 2-1 Arsenal
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 03:11:24 pm »
Week 30
Sat 30th March
Newcastle 3-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 1-1 Everton
Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
Forest 1-0 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-2 Fulham
Spurs 1-0 Luton
Villa 1-0 Wolves
Brentford 0-2 Man United

Sun 31st March
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Man City 3-2 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April
Newcastle 2-0 Everton
Forest 2-1 Fulham
Bournemouth 0-0 Palace
Burnley 0-1 Wolves
West Ham 2-1 Spurs

Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 3-0 Luton
Brentford 2-1 Brighton
Man City 3-0 Villa

Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 3-2 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 2-2 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April
Palace 0-4 Man City
Villa 2-0 Brentford
Everton 2-0 Burnley
Fulham 2-1 Newcastle
Luton 1-2 Bournemouth
Wolves 0-1 West Ham
Brighton 1-4 Arsenal

Sun 7th April
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 1-3 Chelsea

Mon 8th April
Spurs 2-0 Forest
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 30/31/32 now open
« Reply #967 on: Today at 04:18:30 am »
Week 30
Sat 30th March

Newcastle 1-2 West Ham
Bournemouth 2-1 Everton
Chelsea 0-1 Burnley
Forest 1-0 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-3 Fulham
Spurs 3-0 Luton
Villa 2-1 Wolves
Brentford 1-1 Man United

Sun 31st March
Liverpool 2-0 Brighton
Man City 1-1 Arsenal

Week 31
Tues 2nd April

Newcastle 2-0 Everton
Forest 1-1 Fulham
Bournemouth 2-2 Palace
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
West Ham 2-1 Spurs

Weds 3rd April
Arsenal 4-1 Luton
Brentford 0-0 Brighton
Man City 3-1 Villa

Thurs 4th April
Liverpool 4-0 Sheff Utd
Chelsea 1-1 Man United

Week 32
Sat 6th April

Palace 1-2 Man City
Villa 2-0 Brentford
Everton 2-0 Burnley
Fulham 0-1 Newcastle
Luton 2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 2-2 West Ham
Brighton 1-2 Arsenal

Sun 7th April
Man Utd 1-2 Liverpool
Sheff Utd 0-3 Chelsea

Mon 8th April
Spurs 2-0 Forest
