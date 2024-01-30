« previous next »
Offline Port_vale_lad

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #720 on: January 30, 2024, 05:23:09 pm »
Week 22

Tues 31st Jan

Forest 1-3 Arsenal
Luton 1-2 Brighton
Fulham 1-2 Everton
Palace 1-0 Sheff Utd
Villa 2-2 Newcastle

Weds 31st Jan

Man City 3-0 Burnley
Spurs 2-0 Brentford
Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

Thurs 1st Feb

West Ham 3-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 2-1 Man Utd

Week 23

Sat 3rd Feb

Everton 2-2 Spurs
Brighton 2-0 Palace
Newcastle 3-0 Luton
Burnley 1-1 Fulham
Sheff Utd 0-2 Villa

Sun 4th Feb

Man Utd 3-1 West Ham
Chelsea 1-0 Wolves
Bournemouth 1-0 Forest
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Mon 5th Feb

Brentford 0-2 Man City

Offline Emerald Red

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,958
  • since 1956
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #721 on: January 30, 2024, 05:25:05 pm »
Week 22

Tues 31st Jan

Forest 0-2 Arsenal
Luton 1-2 Brighton
Fulham 1-0 Everton
Palace 2-1 Sheff Utd
Villa 1-1 Newcastle

Weds 31st Jan

Man City 3-0 Burnley
Spurs 2-0 Brentford
Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

Thurs 1st Feb

West Ham 2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 1-0 Man Utd
Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #722 on: January 30, 2024, 05:27:07 pm »
Week 22

Tues 31st Jan

Forest 1 - 3 Arsenal
Luton 1 - 2 Brighton
Fulham 2 - 0 Everton
Palace 1 - 1 Sheff Utd
Villa 3 - 1 Newcastle

Weds 31st Jan

Man City 5 - 0 Burnley
Spurs 3 - 1 Brentford
Liverpool 2 - 0 Chelsea

Thurs 1st Feb

West Ham 2 - 1 Bournemouth
Wolves 2 - 1 Man Utd
Offline sameold

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,149
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #723 on: January 30, 2024, 05:47:04 pm »

Week 22
Tues 31st Jan
Forest 0-2 Arsenal
Luton 1-1 Brighton
Fulham 2-1 Everton
Palace 1-0 Sheff Utd
Villa 1-1 Newcastle
Weds 31st Jan
Man City 3-1 Burnley
Spurs 2-0 Brentford
Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Thurs 1st Feb
West Ham 2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 1-0 Man Utd
Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,586
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #724 on: January 30, 2024, 08:31:08 pm »


Weds 31st Jan

Man City 4-0 Burnley
Spurs 3-0 Brentford
Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

Thurs 1st Feb

West Ham 2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 1-0 Man Utd

Week 23

Sat 3rd Feb

Everton 2-2 Spurs
Brighton 2-0 Palace
Newcastle 3-0 Luton
Burnley 1-1 Fulham
Sheff Utd 0-2 Villa

Sun 4th Feb

Man Utd 2-1 West Ham
Chelsea 2-0 Wolves
Bournemouth 1-0 Forest
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Mon 5th Feb

Brentford 0-3 Man City

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #725 on: January 30, 2024, 10:41:04 pm »
Week 22

Tues 31st Jan

Stupid Tuesday matches

Weds 31st Jan

Man City 2-0 Burnley
Spurs 2-0 Brentford
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea

Thurs 1st Feb

West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth
Wolves 1-1 Man Utd

Week 23

Sat 3rd Feb

Everton 0-1 Spurs
Brighton 2-0 Palace
Newcastle 2-0 Luton
Burnley 1-1 Fulham
Sheff Utd 0-1 Villa

Sun 4th Feb

Man Utd 1-1 West Ham
Chelsea 2-0 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-0 Forest
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Mon 5th Feb

Brentford 0-1 Man City
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,322
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #726 on: February 2, 2024, 12:41:28 am »
Week 23
Sat 3rd Feb
Everton 1-2 Spurs
Brighton 2-2 Palace
Newcastle 2-1 Luton
Burnley 1-2 Fulham
Sheff Utd 1-1 Villa
Sun 4th Feb
Man Utd 1-1 West Ham
Chelsea 2-1 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-0 Forest
Arsenal 1-3 Liverpool
Mon 5th Feb
Brentford 1-3 Man City
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,604
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #727 on: February 2, 2024, 09:06:51 am »
Week 23
Sat 3rd Feb
Everton 1-2 Spurs
Brighton 2-0 Palace
Newcastle 2-0 Luton
Burnley 1-1 Fulham
Sheff Utd 0-2 Villa
Sun 4th Feb
Man Utd 2-1 West Ham
Chelsea 2-0 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-1 Forest
Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool
Mon 5th Feb
Brentford 1-2 Man City
Offline Port_vale_lad

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #728 on: February 2, 2024, 07:14:21 pm »
Week 23
Sat 3rd Feb
Everton 2-2 Spurs
Brighton 2-0 Palace
Newcastle 2-0 Luton
Burnley 1-1 Fulham
Sheff Utd 1-3 Villa
Sun 4th Feb
Man Utd 2-1 West Ham
Chelsea 2-1 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-1 Forest
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool
Mon 5th Feb
Brentford 1-3 Man City

Offline KeegansPerm

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,689
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #729 on: February 2, 2024, 11:28:50 pm »
Week 23

Sat 3rd Feb

Everton 1-2 Spurs
Brighton 2-1 Palace
Newcastle 2-0 Luton
Burnley 1-2 Fulham
Sheff Utd 0-2 Villa

Sun 4th Feb

Man Utd 1-1 West Ham
Chelsea 2-1 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-1 Forest
Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool

Mon 5th Feb

Brentford 1-3 Man City
Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,503
  • VAR is shite.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #730 on: February 3, 2024, 02:16:42 am »
Week 23

Sat 3rd Feb

Everton 1-0 Spurs
Brighton 2-1 Palace
Newcastle 2-0 Luton
Burnley 1-1 Fulham
Sheff Utd 0-2 Villa

Sun 4th Feb

Man Utd 2-1 West Ham
Chelsea 2-1 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-1 Forest
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Mon 5th Feb

Brentford 1-3 Man City
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,938
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #731 on: February 3, 2024, 08:49:31 am »
Week 23
Sat 3rd Feb
Everton 1-2 Spurs
Brighton 2-1 Palace
Newcastle 3-0 Luton
Burnley 1-2 Fulham
Sheff Utd 0-2 Villa
Sun 4th Feb
Man Utd 2-0 West Ham
Chelsea 2-1 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-1 Forest
Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool
Mon 5th Feb
Brentford 1-3 Man City
Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #732 on: February 3, 2024, 08:55:01 am »
Week 23

Sat 3rd Feb

Everton 1-2 Spurs
Brighton 1-1 Palace
Newcastle 3-1 Luton
Burnley 1-2 Fulham
Sheff Utd 0-2 Villa

Sun 4th Feb

Man Utd 2-1 West Ham
Chelsea 2-1 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-1 Forest
Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool

Mon 5th Feb

Brentford 1-3 Man City
Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #733 on: February 3, 2024, 09:25:41 am »
Week 23

Sat 3rd Feb

Everton 1-2 Spurs
Brighton 1-1 Palace
Newcastle 3-0 Luton
Burnley 2-1 Fulham
Sheff Utd 1-3 Villa

Sun 4th Feb

Man Utd 2-2 West Ham
Chelsea 2-0 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-1 Forest
Arsenal 1-3 Liverpool

Mon 5th Feb

Brentford 1-3 Man City
Offline sameold

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,149
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #734 on: February 3, 2024, 11:04:48 am »


Week 23
Sat 3rd Feb
Everton 0-2 Spurs
Brighton 1-1 Palace
Newcastle 2-1 Luton
Burnley 2-0 Fulham
Sheff Utd 1-1 Villa
Sun 4th Feb
Man Utd 1-2 West Ham
Chelsea 1-1 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-1 Forest
Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool
Mon 5th Feb
Brentford 1-3 Man City

Offline Emerald Red

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,958
  • since 1956
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #735 on: February 3, 2024, 11:22:08 am »
Week 23

Sat 3rd Feb

Everton 1-2 Spurs
Brighton 2-1 Palace
Newcastle 2-0 Luton
Burnley 0-1 Fulham
Sheff Utd 1-1 Villa

Sun 4th Feb

Man Utd 1-0 West Ham
Chelsea 2-1 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-1 Forest
Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool

Mon 5th Feb

Brentford 0-3 Man City
Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,649
    @hartejack
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #736 on: February 3, 2024, 02:24:44 pm »
Week 23

Sat 3rd Feb

Everton - Spurs
Brighton 1-1 Palace
Newcastle 2-1 Luton
Burnley 0-1 Fulham
Sheff Utd 0-2 Villa

Sun 4th Feb

Man Utd 0-1 West Ham
Chelsea 2-2 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-1 Forest
Arsenal 1-3 Liverpool

Mon 5th Feb

Brentford 1-3 Man City
Online gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  RAWK Supporter
Kopite
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 674
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #737 on: February 5, 2024, 09:04:44 pm »
Sat 10th Feb
Man City - Everton
Fulham - Bournemouth
Liverpool  - Burnley
Luton - Sheff Utd
Spurs - Brighton
Wolves  - Brentford
N Forest - Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham  - Arsenal
Aston Villa  - Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace  - Chelsea
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,623
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #738 on: February 5, 2024, 10:56:51 pm »
Sat 10th Feb
Man City 3-0 Everton
Fulham 2-1 Bournemouth
Liverpool  3-0 Burnley
Luton 2-1 Sheff Utd
Spurs 2-2 Brighton
Wolves 2-1 Brentford
N Forest 1-1 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham 1-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace 0-1 Chelsea
Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,074
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #739 on: February 6, 2024, 02:48:56 pm »

Sat 10th Feb
Man City 3-0 Everton
Fulham 2-1 Bournemouth
Liverpool  2-1 Burnley
Luton 2-1 Sheff Utd
Spurs 2-1 Brighton
Wolves 2-1 Brentford
N Forest 0-2 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham 1-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa 1-2 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace 0-2 Chelsea
Offline Sami

  • vaguely scandinavian
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,710
  • Kome on pool!!!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #740 on: February 6, 2024, 04:08:10 pm »
Sat 10th Feb
Man City 5-0 Everton
Fulham 1-2 Bournemouth
Liverpool  3-0 Burnley
Luton 2-0 Sheff Utd
Spurs 1-1 Brighton
Wolves  4-2 Brentford
N Forest 1-1 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham  1-1 Arsenal
Aston Villa  3-0 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace  1-1 Chelsea
Offline Rhino

  • Last of the great romantics. Tess of the Googlevilles. Randy internet flirt.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,720
  • JFT 96 RIP
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #741 on: February 6, 2024, 04:58:33 pm »
Sat 10th Feb
Man City 4-1 Everton
Fulham 1-3 Bournemouth
Liverpool  3-1 Burnley
Luton 2-0 Sheff Utd
Spurs 2-2 Brighton
Wolves 1-1 Brentford
N Forest 1-2 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham 2-1 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace 2-2 Chelsea
Offline XabiArt

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,404
  • The passmaster.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #742 on: February 6, 2024, 06:49:28 pm »
Sat 10th Feb
Man City 3-0 Everton
Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth
Liverpool 3-0 Burnley
Luton 2-0 Sheff Utd
Spurs 2-1 Brighton
Wolves 2-1 Brentford
N Forest 1-3 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham 1-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace 1-1 Chelsea
Offline Carllfc

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,920
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #743 on: February 7, 2024, 05:44:55 am »
Sat 10th Feb
Man City 2-0 Everton
Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth
Liverpool  4-0 Burnley
Luton 0-0 Sheff Utd
Spurs 2-1 Brighton
Wolves 1-2 Brentford
N Forest 1-2 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham 1-1 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace 1-1 Chelsea
Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,024
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #744 on: February 7, 2024, 08:25:02 am »
Sat 10th Feb
Man City 3-0 Everton
Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth
Liverpool  2-0 Burnley
Luton 1-0 Sheff Utd
Spurs 2-1 Brighton
Wolves  1-1 Brentford
N Forest 1-3 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham  1-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa  2-1 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace  0-2 Chelsea
Offline mickitez

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #745 on: February 7, 2024, 02:18:44 pm »
Sat 10th Feb
Man City 4-1 Everton
Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth
Liverpool  4-0 Burnley
Luton 2-0 Sheff Utd
Spurs 3-1 Brighton
Wolves  3-1 Brentford
N Forest 1-1 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham  1-3 Arsenal
Aston Villa  1-1 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace  0-0 Chelsea
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,604
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #746 on: Yesterday at 09:14:59 am »
Sat 10th Feb
Man City - Everton 3-0
Fulham - Bournemouth 2-0
Liverpool  - Burnley 3-0
Luton - Sheff Utd 2-0
Spurs - Brighton 2-1
Wolves  - Brentford 2-1
N Forest - Newcastle 1-2

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham  - Arsenal 1-2
Aston Villa  - Man Utd 2-0

Mon 12th Feb
Palace  - Chelsea 0-2
Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #747 on: Yesterday at 10:11:47 am »
Sat 10th Feb
Man City 4-0 Everton
Fulham 1-2 Bournemouth
Liverpool 3-1 Burnley
Luton 2-0 Sheff Utd
Spurs 2-1 Brighton
Wolves 1-0 Brentford
N Forest 1-1 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham 1-1 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2-1 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Online gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  RAWK Supporter
Kopite
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 674
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #748 on: Yesterday at 09:46:25 pm »
Sat 10th Feb
Man City 4-1 Everton
Fulham 1-2 Bournemouth
Liverpool  5-1 Burnley
Luton 3-0 Sheff Utd
Spurs 4-2 Brighton
Wolves  1-1 Brentford
N Forest 1-3 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham  1-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa  0-1 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace  1-1 Chelsea
Offline Thush

  • Spawwow, Tit. Anal Chat is "Equidistant between chit-chat and analysis"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,066
  • It's pronounced "Toosh"
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #749 on: Today at 08:11:55 am »
Week 24

Sat 10th Feb
Man City 4-0 Everton
Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth
Liverpool 2-1 Burnley
Luton 1-0 Sheff Utd
Spurs 2-1 Brighton
Wolves 2-1 Brentford
N Forest 1-2 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham 0-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa 1-2 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace 0-2 Chelsea

Offline Salger

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #750 on: Today at 10:15:39 am »
Sat 10th Feb
Man City 3-0 Everton
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth
Liverpool 3-0 Burnley
Luton 1-0 Sheff Utd
Spurs 3-2 Brighton
Wolves 1-2 Brentford
N Forest 1-2 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham 0-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa 1-1 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace 0-1 Chelsea
Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,102
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #751 on: Today at 01:02:24 pm »
Sat 10th Feb
Man City 2-0 Everton
Fulham 2-1 Bournemouth
Liverpool  2-0 Burnley
Luton 2-0 Sheff Utd
Spurs 3-1 Brighton
Wolves  2-1 Brentford
N Forest 1-1 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham  2-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa  3-1 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace  1-2 Chelsea
Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,444
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #752 on: Today at 04:16:42 pm »
Sat 10th Feb
Man City 4-0 Everton
Fulham 1-2 Bournemouth
Liverpool  2-1 Burnley
Luton 2-1 Sheff Utd
Spurs 2-1 Brighton
Wolves  2-1 Brentford
N Forest 1-2 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham  1-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa  1-2 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace  1-2 Chelsea
Offline Port_vale_lad

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #753 on: Today at 06:13:52 pm »
Sat 10th Feb
Man City 2-0 Everton
Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth
Liverpool  3-1 Burnley
Luton 2-1 Sheff Utd
Spurs 2-3 Brighton
Wolves  2-0 Brentford
N Forest 1-2 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham  1-3 Arsenal
Aston Villa  1-2 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace  1-3 Chelsea

cheers mate
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,535
  • Allez Allez Allez
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #754 on: Today at 07:43:27 pm »
Sat 10th Feb
Man City 3-1 Everton
Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth
Liverpool  4-0 Burnley
Luton 2-0 Sheff Utd
Spurs 2-2 Brighton
Wolves  2-1 Brentford
N Forest 1-1 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham  2-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa  1-0 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace  1-1 Chelsea
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,682
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 24 now open
« Reply #755 on: Today at 09:46:46 pm »

Sat 10th Feb
Man City 3-0 Everton
Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth
Liverpool  5-1 Burnley
Luton 2-1 Sheff Utd
Spurs 2-2 Brighton
Wolves  2-1 Brentford
N Forest 1-2 Newcastle

Sun 11th Feb
West Ham  1-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa  2-1 Man Utd

Mon 12th Feb
Palace  1-2 Chelsea
