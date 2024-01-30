Week 22
Tues 31st Jan
Forest 1-3 Arsenal
Luton 1-2 Brighton
Fulham 1-2 Everton
Palace 1-0 Sheff Utd
Villa 2-2 Newcastle
Weds 31st Jan
Man City 3-0 Burnley
Spurs 2-0 Brentford
Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea
Thurs 1st Feb
West Ham 3-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 2-1 Man Utd
Week 23
Sat 3rd Feb
Everton 2-2 Spurs
Brighton 2-0 Palace
Newcastle 3-0 Luton
Burnley 1-1 Fulham
Sheff Utd 0-2 Villa
Sun 4th Feb
Man Utd 3-1 West Ham
Chelsea 1-0 Wolves
Bournemouth 1-0 Forest
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool
Mon 5th Feb
Brentford 0-2 Man City
