« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open  (Read 12794 times)

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #720 on: Today at 05:23:09 pm »
Week 22

Tues 31st Jan

Forest 1-3 Arsenal
Luton 1-2 Brighton
Fulham 1-2 Everton
Palace 1-0 Sheff Utd
Villa 2-2 Newcastle

Weds 31st Jan

Man City 3-0 Burnley
Spurs 2-0 Brentford
Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

Thurs 1st Feb

West Ham 3-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 2-1 Man Utd

Week 23

Sat 3rd Feb

Everton 2-2 Spurs
Brighton 2-0 Palace
Newcastle 3-0 Luton
Burnley 1-1 Fulham
Sheff Utd 0-2 Villa

Sun 4th Feb

Man Utd 3-1 West Ham
Chelsea 1-0 Wolves
Bournemouth 1-0 Forest
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Mon 5th Feb

Brentford 0-2 Man City

cheers mate
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,951
  • since 1956
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #721 on: Today at 05:25:05 pm »
Week 22

Tues 31st Jan

Forest 0-2 Arsenal
Luton 1-2 Brighton
Fulham 1-0 Everton
Palace 2-1 Sheff Utd
Villa 1-1 Newcastle

Weds 31st Jan

Man City 3-0 Burnley
Spurs 2-0 Brentford
Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

Thurs 1st Feb

West Ham 2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 1-0 Man Utd
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,691
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #722 on: Today at 05:27:07 pm »
Week 22

Tues 31st Jan

Forest 1 - 3 Arsenal
Luton 1 - 2 Brighton
Fulham 2 - 0 Everton
Palace 1 - 1 Sheff Utd
Villa 3 - 1 Newcastle

Weds 31st Jan

Man City 5 - 0 Burnley
Spurs 3 - 1 Brentford
Liverpool 2 - 0 Chelsea

Thurs 1st Feb

West Ham 2 - 1 Bournemouth
Wolves 2 - 1 Man Utd
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline sameold

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,148
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #723 on: Today at 05:47:04 pm »

Week 22
Tues 31st Jan
Forest 0-2 Arsenal
Luton 1-1 Brighton
Fulham 2-1 Everton
Palace 1-0 Sheff Utd
Villa 1-1 Newcastle
Weds 31st Jan
Man City 3-1 Burnley
Spurs 2-0 Brentford
Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Thurs 1st Feb
West Ham 2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 1-0 Man Utd
Logged

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,574
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #724 on: Today at 08:31:08 pm »


Weds 31st Jan

Man City 4-0 Burnley
Spurs 3-0 Brentford
Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

Thurs 1st Feb

West Ham 2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves 1-0 Man Utd

Week 23

Sat 3rd Feb

Everton 2-2 Spurs
Brighton 2-0 Palace
Newcastle 3-0 Luton
Burnley 1-1 Fulham
Sheff Utd 0-2 Villa

Sun 4th Feb

Man Utd 2-1 West Ham
Chelsea 2-0 Wolves
Bournemouth 1-0 Forest
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Mon 5th Feb

Brentford 0-3 Man City

Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 22/23 now open
« Reply #725 on: Today at 10:41:04 pm »
Week 22

Tues 31st Jan

Stupid Tuesday matches

Weds 31st Jan

Man City 2-0 Burnley
Spurs 2-0 Brentford
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea

Thurs 1st Feb

West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth
Wolves 1-1 Man Utd

Week 23

Sat 3rd Feb

Everton 0-1 Spurs
Brighton 2-0 Palace
Newcastle 2-0 Luton
Burnley 1-1 Fulham
Sheff Utd 0-1 Villa

Sun 4th Feb

Man Utd 1-1 West Ham
Chelsea 2-0 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-0 Forest
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Mon 5th Feb

Brentford 0-1 Man City
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 