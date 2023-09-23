Wow, you mean business!



Be careful you don't bite more than you can chew, though, most of us are happy just having any kind of competition running.



Not sure what you plan to do with the Championship now that fewer than 40 players are taking part. Also, prepare for allegations of foul play when you post fixtures for the rounds that have already taken place.



Didn't even notice that bit.The most there's been in the last few weeks has been 34 posts. Going to assume that doesn't include Chris Sutton.I think if Gary was doing this with a view to bringing back head to heads, I'd suggest binning that off until next season and hope to get a full compliment in both divisions.We can have the Premier League with the players that were in it from the start of the season and anyone that hasn't posted in a few weeks replaced by the order posted above, then the remaining 13 or 14 players staying in the Championship.Alongside this would be the overall table you have been keeping track of.A cup comp would be handy enough. I can organise that if needs be using Gary's scores and work out all the tie breakers etc.