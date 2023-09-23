« previous next »
RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 7, 2023, 10:51:23 pm
Well in Gary. Bring back the head to heads  >:(
BoRed

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 7, 2023, 10:55:19 pm
gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 7, 2023, 11:03:43 pm
Week 4

Friday 1st September
Luton v West Ham (1-2)

Saturday 2nd September
Sheffield United v Everton (2-2)
Brentford v Bournemouth (2-2)
Burnley v Tottenham (2-5)
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest (0-1)
Man City v Fulham (5-1)
Brighton v Newcastle (3-1)

Sunday 3rd September
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-2)
Liverpool v Aston Villa (3-0)
Arsenal v Man Utd (3-1)


Sami                7
Bradders1011         5
Vishwa atma            6
Bryanod                    10
Mickitez                     8
Carllfc                        10
Will.lfc                        8
Gary75                        6
Xabiart                        10
Wabaloolah                4
Ycuzz                          7
Rjh                                8
Ollyfrom.tv                  10
BoRed                           7
Anthony                       6
Prof                             6
Nayia2002                 9
The g in Gerrard          7
Rhino                             6
Redforlife                     8
Amir87                         6
Crosby nick                  11
Keita success               8
Bobinhood                      9
Barneylfc                        8
Tommy lfc                       5
Garrus                           5
Port_vale_lad                 7
Youngest son of skittle       8
Cape_tear                               9
Keegansperm                        7
Emerald red                            8
Sameold                                 7
Salger                                    7
Thush                                      7
Vivabobbygraham                9
gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 608
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 7, 2023, 11:13:40 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October  7, 2023, 10:51:23 pm
Well in Gary. Bring back the head to heads  >:(

Be a bit tricky for me, I have no laptop or PC to use the file on drop box.
I assume that generates the fixtures for the head to head

My concern now is that it's a tie at the end of the season and I have to trawl back through all the entries and work out who has had the most correct score predictions to determine the champion  :butt
BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,258
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 7, 2023, 11:59:18 pm
After week 4:

44   ollyfrom.tv
39   KeegansPerm
38   bradders1011
38   Salger
36   Crosby Nick
36   Port_vale_lad
35   Emerald Red
35   Thush
34   Anthony
34   Barneylfc
33   RJH
33   The G in Gerrard
32   BoRed
31   Keita Success
31   nayia2002
31   Wabaloolah
30   Bobinhood
30   Carllfc
30   vivabobbygraham
29   mickitez
29   Youngest Son of Skittle
28   Cape_Tear
28   Prof
28   Ycuzz
27   gary75
27   WillG.LFC
27   XabiArt
26   bryanod
26   Garrus
26   redforlife
24   amir87
24   Rhino
24   Sami
23   sameold
21   jackh
20   tommy LFC
16   Vishwa Atma
gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 608
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 8, 2023, 08:25:34 pm
Week 5

Saturday


Wolves v Liverpool (1-3)
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3-1)
Fulham v Luton (1-0)
Man Utd v Brighton (1-3)
Tottenham v Sheffield Utd (2-1)
West Ham v Man City (1-3)
Newcastle v Brentford(1-0)

Sunday

Bournemouth v Chelsea (0-0)
Everton v Arsenal (0-1)

Monday

Forest v Burnley (1-1)

Bradders1011         10
Sami                           10
Bryanod                      9
Thush                          10
Carllfc                          14
Gary75                         10
Xabiart                         9
Will.lfc                          10
Vivabobbygraham      14
BoRed                            10
Nayia2002                      7
Mickitez                         8
Prof                                 8
Crosby nick                     6
Jackh                               9
Wabaloolah                    6
Ollyfrom.tv                     8
Tommy lfc                       8
Keita success                11
Ycuzz                                7
Keegansperm                 7
Emerald red                      15
Port_vale_lad                   16
Cape_tear                         7
Rhino                                 9
Rjh                                     14
Anthony                            9
Youngest son of skittle    10
Bobinhood                          5
The g in Gerrard                10
Garrus                                 6
Sameold                             11
Redforlife                            5
Barneylfc                            11
Vishwa atma                     10
Salger                                  11


gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 608
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 9, 2023, 08:37:24 pm
Week 6
 
Saturday 23rd September 2023

3pm   Crystal Palace v Fulham (0-0)
3pm   Luton Town v Wolves (1-1)
3pm   Manchester City v Forest (2-0)
5.30   Brentford v Everton (1-3)
8pm   Burnley v Manchester United (0-1)
 
Sunday 24th September 2023

2pm   Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
2pm   Brighton v Bournemouth (3-1)
2pm   Chelsea   v Aston Villa (0-1)
2pm   Liverpool v West Ham (3-1)
4.30   Sheffield United v Newcastle (0-8)

Willg.lfc                 7
Sami                       6
Salger                     9
Bradders1011        6
Thush                      10
Bryanod                    5
Gary75                      6
Vivabobbygraham      7
Xabiart                          8
Ycuzz                             5
Bobinhood                     3
Prof                                   8
Carllfc                               8
BoRed                               6
Keita success                  7
Mickitez                             6
Jackh                                  8
Nayia2002                          9
Ollyfrom.tv                          6
Rhino                                   10
Emerald red                        10
Tommy lfc                          4
Port_vale_lad                      8
Wabaloolah                         9
Anthony                               7
Garrus                                  7
Rjh                                         10
The g in Gerrard                  6
Cape_tear                            8
Vishwa atma                       11
Crosby nick                          7
Keegansperm                      10
Redforlife                              9
Youngest son of skittle       9
Barneylfc                                7
gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 608
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 10, 2023, 08:34:40 pm
WEEK 7 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 30TH SEPTEMBER

Aston Villa V Brighton & Hove Albion (6-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Arsenal (0-4)
Everton V Luton Town (1-2)
Manchester United V Crystal Palace (0-1)
Newcastle United V Burnley (2-0)
West Ham United V Sheffield United (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Manchester City (2-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Liverpool (2-1)

SUNDAY 1ST OCTOBER

Nottingham Forest V Brentford (1-1)

MONDAY 2ND OCTOBER

Fulham V Chelsea (0-2)

TUESDAY 3RD OCTOBER

Luton Town V Burnley (1-2)

sami                             6
Nayia2002                        7
Gary75                               7
Thush                                9
Prof                                    10
Tommy lfc                          9
Xabiart                               7
BoRed                                 15
Rjh                                       7
Ycuzz                                  11
Ollyfrom.tv                          3
Bryanod                              9
Will.lfc                                 14
Emerald red                        10
Keita success                      6
Vishwa atma                       6
Bobinhood                           5
Vivabobbygraham               4
Port_vale_lad                       10
Wabaloolah                           11
The g in Gerrard                   8
Youngest son of skittle       9
Anthony                                  2     
Keegansperm                        12
Rhino                                       3
Jackh                                       7
Garrus                                      7
Cape_tear                                 9
Carllfc                                       9
Sameold                                  5
Redforlife                                 5
Salger                                       7
Barneylfc                                  7
Bradders1011                         0

Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,459
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 10, 2023, 08:41:45 pm
Think I forgot to submit any scores that week. ^^^

Oops!
BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,258
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 10, 2023, 08:59:39 pm
Thanks, gary, great job!

Standings after week 7:

70   Emerald Red
70   Port_vale_lad
68   KeegansPerm
65   Salger
64   RJH
64   Thush
63   BoRed
61   Carllfc
61   ollyfrom.tv
59   Barneylfc
58   WillG.LFC
57   The G in Gerrard
57   Wabaloolah
57   Youngest Son of Skittle
55   Keita Success
55   vivabobbygraham
54   bradders1011
54   nayia2002
54   Prof
52   Anthony
52   Cape_Tear
51   XabiArt
51   Ycuzz
50   gary75
49   bryanod
49   Crosby Nick
46   Garrus
46   Rhino
46   Sami
45   jackh
45   redforlife
43   Bobinhood
43   mickitez
43   Vishwa Atma
41   tommy LFC
39   sameold
24   amir87
Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,782
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 11, 2023, 12:51:57 am
Awesome Gary lad, much appreciated fella
Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,884
  • since 1956
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 11, 2023, 06:24:27 am
Thanks Gary for saving the game, and BoRed, awesome job   8)

but is it not possible to list the scores in two divisions with promotion/relegation?
BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,258
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 11, 2023, 09:32:16 am
Quote from: Emerald Red on October 11, 2023, 06:24:27 am
but is it not possible to list the scores in two divisions with promotion/relegation?

No idea. I'm just helping out a bit, but who is actually in charge? ;D

Obviously, we could split the standings above into two divisions, but I'm not sure what the reasoning behind the divisions would be without the head-to-heads.

Also crossed my mind that it probably wouldn't be too much work to do the cups if someone generated a full draw (bracket). We could then simply use gary's scores to figure out who won each tie, though tie-breakers might be an issue.
Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,459
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 11, 2023, 09:51:02 am
Cheers everyone who has helped to keep this going (I know Id be useless!). One giant league is fine by me, Im languishing either way!
gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 608
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 11, 2023, 09:07:45 pm
WEEK 8 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 7TH OCTOBER

Luton Town V Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)
Burnley V Chelsea (1-4)
Everton V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Fulham V Sheffield United (3-1)
Manchester United V Brentford (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Nottingham Forest (0-0)

SUNDAY 8TH OCTOBER

Brighton & Hove Albion V Liverpool (2-2)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (2-2)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Aston Villa (1-1)
Arsenal V Manchester City (1-0)

bradders1011                        9
Sami                                             6
Rjh                                                 3
Carllfc                                           8
Mickitez                                        5
BoRed                                           7
Ycuzz                                            7
Cape_tear                                     6
Keita success                              7
Bryanod                                        11
Port_vale_lad                               10
Emerald red                                  11
Vivabobbygraham                       8
Nayia2002                                     11
Wabaloolah                                    5
Thush                                             8
Gary75                                           7
Youngest son of skittle               2
Prof                                                12
The g in Gerrard                           5
Rhino                                             11
Jackh                                             7
Tommy lfc                                     8
Ollyfrom.tv                                     10
Garrus                                             4
Anthony                                         6
Vishwa atma                                2
Salger                                            6
Keegansperm                              8
Redforlife                                     11
Crosby nick                                  8
Barneylfc                                      6
Xabiart                                         3

gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 608
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 11, 2023, 09:14:44 pm
Ok, now the weekly scores are upto date, I will try and compile a fixture list and two divisions, I'll look through the site and see if I can see any standings on which league posters are in.
I'll aim to get this done by the next set of fixtures.
The cups should be simpler, I had in mind to count the week leading upto the fa cup weeks as a side competition,

If any one has any advice, suggestions, please submit it in here

As always, please check your own scores and best of luck for the rest of the season

 :thumbup
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,197
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 11, 2023, 09:36:06 pm
This should help for the divisions, but I think a few people have dropped out.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 12, 2023, 02:27:24 pm
Copied from the sign up thread


PREMIER LEAGUE

The G in Gerrard
Bored
Youngest Son of Skittle
Barneylfc
Cape_Tear
Emerald Red
bryanod
KeegansPerm
Ycuzz
WillG.LFC
Thush
Prof
redforlife
amir87
RJH
XabiArt
gary75
nayia2002
Keita Success
Carllfc

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sami
olly
Crosby Nick
Garrus
bobinhood
vivabobbygraham
sameold
Wabaloolah
Rhino
Vishwa Atma
jackh
Salger
mickitez
bradders1011
Port_Vale_Lad
SvenJohanson
mushi007
Bennett
Anthony
tommyLFC

LEAGUE ONE

Chris Sutton



If Wbaloolah is going to stick to the same rules I would apply, these will be the divisions for the season ahead.
No idea if Black Bull Nova, Skittle or RobbieRedman made predictions, so if they have it's then up to Wabaloolah to decide.
League One would be a bit shit with only Chris Sutton, but I'd be keeping him around to bump up to the Championship if any of the players dropped out in the first couple of weeks.

I will clear this up tomorrow  :wave
BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,258
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 12, 2023, 09:09:47 am
Quote from: gary75 on October 11, 2023, 09:14:44 pm
Ok, now the weekly scores are upto date, I will try and compile a fixture list and two divisions, I'll look through the site and see if I can see any standings on which league posters are in.
I'll aim to get this done by the next set of fixtures.
The cups should be simpler, I had in mind to count the week leading upto the fa cup weeks as a side competition,

If any one has any advice, suggestions, please submit it in here

As always, please check your own scores and best of luck for the rest of the season

 :thumbup

Wow, you mean business! ;D

Be careful you don't bite more than you can chew, though, most of us are happy just having any kind of competition running. :)

Not sure what you plan to do with the Championship now that fewer than 40 players are taking part. Also, prepare for allegations of foul play when you post fixtures for the rounds that have already taken place. ;)
BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,258
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 12, 2023, 09:15:11 am
Totals after week 8:

81   Emerald Red
80   Port_vale_lad
76   KeegansPerm
72   Thush
71   ollyfrom.tv
71   Salger
70   BoRed
69   Carllfc
67   RJH
66   Prof
65   Barneylfc
65   nayia2002
63   bradders1011
63   vivabobbygraham
62   Keita Success
62   The G in Gerrard
62   Wabaloolah
60   bryanod
59   Youngest Son of Skittle
58   Anthony
58   Cape_Tear
58   WillG.LFC
58   Ycuzz
57   Crosby Nick
57   gary75
57   Rhino
56   redforlife
54   XabiArt
52   jackh
52   Sami
50   Garrus
49   tommy LFC
48   mickitez
45   Vishwa Atma
43   Bobinhood
39   sameold
24   amir87

There are 37 players on this list, but amir87 has missed the last four rounds, so may be a dropout. Three others have missed the last round, but have posted regularly before that, so I'm assuming they'll be back next week.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,197
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 12, 2023, 09:16:40 am
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:09:47 am
Wow, you mean business! ;D

Be careful you don't bite more than you can chew, though, most of us are happy just having any kind of competition running. :)

Not sure what you plan to do with the Championship now that fewer than 40 players are taking part. Also, prepare for allegations of foul play when you post fixtures for the rounds that have already taken place. ;)

Didn't even notice that bit.
The most there's been in the last few weeks has been 34 posts. Going to assume that doesn't include Chris Sutton.
I think if Gary was doing this with a view to bringing back head to heads, I'd suggest binning that off until next season and hope to get a full compliment in both divisions.

We can have the Premier League with the players that were in it from the start of the season and anyone that hasn't posted in a few weeks replaced by the order posted above, then the remaining 13 or 14 players staying in the Championship.
Alongside this would be the overall table you have been keeping track of.

A cup comp would be handy enough. I can organise that if needs be using Gary's scores and work out all the tie breakers etc.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,197
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 12, 2023, 09:47:43 am
So based on BoRed's table, the players in bold here are still active.
amir hasn't posted in weeks, so would be replaced by Sami in the Premier League.
The rest not in bold aren't in the table.

PREMIER LEAGUE

The G in Gerrard
Bored
Youngest Son of Skittle
Barneylfc
Cape_Tear
Emerald Red
bryanod
KeegansPerm
Ycuzz
WillG.LFC
Thush
Prof
redforlife
amir87
RJH
XabiArt
gary75
nayia2002
Keita Success
Carllfc

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sami
olly
Crosby Nick
Garrus
bobinhood
vivabobbygraham
sameold
Wabaloolah
Rhino
Vishwa Atma
jackh
Salger
mickitez
bradders1011
Port_Vale_Lad
SvenJohanson
mushi007
Bennett
Anthony
tommyLFC
gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 608
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 12, 2023, 08:52:56 pm
I'm happy to postpone bringing back the h2h until next season, my system would have been a bit too complicated ( it was based on the order of which the first weeks predictions were posted!)

So it's two divisions, with an overall running total league and a cup competition.

Will keep this format going and start again with the previous system next year.
Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,459
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 12, 2023, 08:59:48 pm
Awesome, thanks Gary!
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,172
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
October 13, 2023, 10:54:05 pm
Is right, Gary, lad. Well in  :wave
