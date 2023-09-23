Ok, now the weekly scores are upto date, I will try and compile a fixture list and two divisions, I'll look through the site and see if I can see any standings on which league posters are in.
I'll aim to get this done by the next set of fixtures.
The cups should be simpler, I had in mind to count the week leading upto the fa cup weeks as a side competition,
If any one has any advice, suggestions, please submit it in here
As always, please check your own scores and best of luck for the rest of the season