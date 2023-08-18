Week 2
Friday 18 August 2023
Nott'm Forest v Sheff Utd (2-1)
Saturday 19 August 2023
Fulham v Brentford ( 0-3)
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth ( 3-1)
Wolves v Brighton ( 1-4)
Spurs v Man Utd ( 2-0)
Man City v Newcastle ( 1-0)
Sunday 20 August 2023
Aston Villa v Everton ( 4-0)
West Ham v Chelsea ( 3-1)
Monday 21 August 2023
Crystal Palace v Arsenal ( 0-1)
Listed results in the order they were posted, please check your own results, any discrepancies, let me know and I will check and amend.
Anthony 9
Thush 8
Bradders1011 12
BoRed 8
Sami 6
Tommy lfc 6
XabiArt 9
Mickitez 6
Svenjohansen 6
Gary75 6
Rjh 9
Ycuzz 7
The G in Gerrard 9
Keita Success 7
Vivabobbygraham 7
Salter 9
Robinhood 7
Barneylfc* 8
Ollyfrom.tv 6
Garrus 9
Nayia2002 9
Youngest son of skittle 6
Wabaloolah 10
Redforlife 7
Cape_tear 7
Carllfc 7
Emerald red 9
KeegansPerm 11
Jackh 8
Amir87 5
Port_vale_lad 8
Rhino 6
Prof 7
Will.lfc 4
Crosby nick 128 8
Same old 3
Vishwa atma 8
I have not deducted points for late posts, rhino and all posters below him posted after the forest game had kicked off, put didn't forecast that score anyway.