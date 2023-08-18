« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables  (Read 1551 times)

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #40 on: August 25, 2023, 05:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August 25, 2023, 12:52:01 am
will check tomorrow

Could it be that something went wrong when sorting? I had 7 points in round 1, and when you posted the round 1 scores, it did indeed say I had 7. But when you posted round 2, my score for round 1 somehow changed, and now it says 5. And I think I scored 8 in round 2, but in your spreadsheet I'm on 9.

It's a long shot, but I have a feeling you did all the scoring correctly, but the names don't match the scores any more.

Just trying to help. ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #41 on: August 25, 2023, 06:58:11 pm »
Am I in the premier league or championship mate? I noticed 2 havent posted first 2 weeks so wouldnt that move 2 people from the championship up? Cheers
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #42 on: August 25, 2023, 07:30:07 pm »
I posted this in the sign up thread. Normally people would be pushed up a division if someone failed to confirm they're playing.
If Wabaloolah has decided to stick with the original players regardless of whether they're in or out then that's a change to tradition  :D

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 12, 2023, 02:26:35 pm
PREMIER LEAGUE

The G in Gerrard
Bored
Youngest Son of Skittle
Barneylfc
Cape_Tear
Emerald Red
bryanod
KeegansPerm
Ycuzz
WillG.LFC
Thush
Prof
redforlife
amir87
RJH
XabiArt
gary75
nayia2002
Keita Success
Carllfc

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sami
olly
Crosby Nick
Garrus
bobinhood
vivabobbygraham
sameold
Wabaloolah
Rhino
Vishwa Atma
jackh
Salger
mickitez
bradders1011
Port_Vale_Lad
SvenJohanson
mushi007
Bennett
Anthony
tommyLFC

LEAGUE ONE

Chris Sutton



If Wbaloolah is going to stick to the same rules I would apply, these will be the divisions for the season ahead.
No idea if Black Bull Nova, Skittle or RobbieRedman made predictions, so if they have it's then up to Wabaloolah to decide.
League One would be a bit shit with only Chris Sutton, but I'd be keeping him around to bump up to the Championship if any of the players dropped out in the first couple of weeks.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #43 on: August 25, 2023, 10:16:25 pm »
Just a thought... If there are no head to heads, do we even need divisions?  Currently, it's just the points you score for each round.  It would be a bit strange if someone in the championship got more points than the winner of the Premier league.  The head to heads were the justification for the divisions and added another element.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #44 on: August 25, 2023, 10:40:43 pm »
Forgot again. Fucking Friday nights.

Still, was it only the head to heads where you lost points? If so, no real harm done!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #45 on: August 25, 2023, 11:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Prof on August 25, 2023, 10:16:25 pm
Just a thought... If there are no head to heads, do we even need divisions?  Currently, it's just the points you score for each round.  It would be a bit strange if someone in the championship got more points than the winner of the Premier league.  The head to heads were the justification for the divisions and added another element.

To reward those who have done well in previous seasons protect the privileges of those who joined earlier than others. ;)

It's a fair point, but I'm sure there must have been seasons in the past when the highest scorer wasn't in the Premier League. I guess whoever runs it gets to decide. :)
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #46 on: August 26, 2023, 12:11:47 am »
Bollocks I've fucked this right up by the looks, I'm away on holiday now until 11th September so any changes will have to wait.

Let's plough on as we are for now and I'll have a look when I get back!

Bugger
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #47 on: August 26, 2023, 12:12:31 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 25, 2023, 10:40:43 pm
Forgot again. Fucking Friday nights.

Still, was it only the head to heads where you lost points? If so, no real harm done!
yes that's correct
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #48 on: August 26, 2023, 12:25:59 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August 26, 2023, 12:12:31 am
yes that's correct

I prefer you to the old boss.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #49 on: August 26, 2023, 08:36:01 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 25, 2023, 10:40:43 pm
Forgot again. Fucking Friday nights.

Still, was it only the head to heads where you lost points? If so, no real harm done!
I lost so many points last season missing deadlines so the lack of significant penalty makes missing deadlines a bit less painful  ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #50 on: August 26, 2023, 08:40:15 am »
Quote from: BoRed on August 25, 2023, 11:06:55 pm
To reward those who have done well in previous seasons protect the privileges of those who joined earlier than others. ;)

It's a fair point, but I'm sure there must have been seasons in the past when the highest scorer wasn't in the Premier League. I guess whoever runs it gets to decide. :)
Yes, but the head to head points are earned against higher ranked players so at least justified the divisions

An option could be to have leagues of just head to head result points being used (and the for and against "goal difference" being used to separate ties).  Then a seperate overall league with all players purely using prediction points.  It might make it easier to administer too.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #51 on: August 26, 2023, 09:14:02 am »
Quote from: BoRed on August 25, 2023, 11:06:55 pm
To reward those who have done well in previous seasons protect the privileges of those who joined earlier than others. ;)

It's a fair point, but I'm sure there must have been seasons in the past when the highest scorer wasn't in the Premier League. I guess whoever runs it gets to decide. :)

Pretty sure last season XabiArt was the highest scorer by a fair distance
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #52 on: August 26, 2023, 10:48:32 am »
Quote from: Prof on August 26, 2023, 08:40:15 am
Yes, but the head to head points are earned against higher ranked players so at least justified the divisions

An option could be to have leagues of just head to head result points being used (and the for and against "goal difference" being used to separate ties).  Then a seperate overall league with all players purely using prediction points.  It might make it easier to administer too.

I completely agree, but if it takes more effort than whoever's running it can manage, then we're stuck with what we have. :)

I think we're now seeing what a superhero Barney was. ;D

BTW,  over on the LFC prediction thread we do just that - a PL with only h-t-h points and prediction points as GD, and an overall league using the actual prediction points. Sadly, the number of players has been dropping for years, so we now barely have 20 for the PL. I'd urge everyone to join. :)
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #53 on: August 26, 2023, 07:40:13 pm »
Right well this prediction lark is tougher than I thought. Especially when form goes out the window. So far I have 4 points from a possible 21. Damn underdogs are killing me here.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #54 on: August 27, 2023, 08:13:15 am »
Quote from: BoRed on August 26, 2023, 10:48:32 am
I completely agree, but if it takes more effort than whoever's running it can manage, then we're stuck with what we have. :)

I think we're now seeing what a superhero Barney was. ;D

BTW,  over on the LFC prediction thread we do just that - a PL with only h-t-h points and prediction points as GD, and an overall league using the actual prediction points. Sadly, the number of players has been dropping for years, so we now barely have 20 for the PL. I'd urge everyone to join. :)

I didn't realise how much effort it was until I took it on. I gradually got the hang of it and was able to get a full update in under 25 minutes from about 45 or so when I started it. Was still far too much effort at the end hence having to give it up.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #55 on: August 29, 2023, 02:06:41 am »
Week 4 now live


https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354565.msg19048406#new

I'm not going to get chance to check the previous week's scores or sort the league's out until I get back from holiday on 12th September
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #56 on: September 11, 2023, 09:06:55 pm »
Week 5 now live, I'll try and take a look at the issues identified tomorrow or Wednesday once I've caught up with 500 unread work emails!


https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354565.msg19071841#new
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #57 on: September 28, 2023, 04:14:05 pm »
Apologies all, I'm not going to have time to do this going forward, I'm totally snowed under with work, hence the reason I haven't updated any scores or logged this weeks fixtures, if someone wants to post the fixtures I will see if I can pick it up again when / if things calm down.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #58 on: September 28, 2023, 04:24:29 pm »
I did try to warn you of the effort involved  ;D

Hopefully someone else can pick it up. It's about 40 minutes, probably significantly less in reality with no head to heads to consider, per week.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #59 on: September 28, 2023, 06:24:31 pm »
I've chucked the week 7 programme into the predictions thread.

This is not with a view to taking over the scoring, just in the hope someone else does  :wave
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #60 on: September 28, 2023, 08:37:47 pm »
Pretty soon the golf fantasy will be the only competition left on here. Probably because there's only five of us taking part. ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #61 on: September 29, 2023, 11:34:28 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on September 28, 2023, 08:37:47 pm
Pretty soon the golf fantasy will be the only competition left on here. Probably because there's only five of us taking part. ;D

We're diehards in the CL Predictions thread, Bo.  :wave
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #62 on: October 3, 2023, 10:12:06 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on September 29, 2023, 11:34:28 pm
We're diehards in the CL Predictions thread, Bo.  :wave

And then you forget to post an entry. ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #63 on: October 3, 2023, 10:14:29 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on October  3, 2023, 10:12:06 pm
And then you forget to post an entry. ;D

Fuck, shit, piss. What a knobhead. Sorry Bo
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:24:55 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 28, 2023, 06:24:31 pm
I've chucked the week 7 programme into the predictions thread.

This is not with a view to taking over the scoring, just in the hope someone else does  :wave

I see Emerald Red has got the latest round going, presumably also not with a view to taking over. :)

I wonder if we could crowdsource the scoring, there's 38 rounds and around 40 of us taking part, if everyone could do one round, we'd get there in the end. No leagues, no cups, no head-to-heads, each one of us would simply have to score a single round, and add the scores to the totals posted by someone else for the previous round. Surely we could all manage that?
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:41:52 am »
Wouldn't have an issue with that
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 09:21:34 pm »
Week 2

Friday 18 August 2023

Nott'm Forest v Sheff Utd (2-1)

Saturday 19 August 2023

Fulham v Brentford ( 0-3)
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth ( 3-1)
Wolves v Brighton ( 1-4)
Spurs v Man Utd ( 2-0)
Man City v Newcastle ( 1-0)

Sunday 20 August 2023

Aston Villa v Everton ( 4-0)
West Ham v Chelsea ( 3-1)

Monday 21 August 2023

Crystal Palace v Arsenal ( 0-1)

Listed results in the order they were posted, please check your own results, any discrepancies, let me know and I will check and amend.

Anthony 9
Thush 8
Bradders1011 12
BoRed 8
Sami 6
Tommy lfc 6
XabiArt 9
Mickitez 6
Svenjohansen 6
Gary75 6
Rjh 9
Ycuzz 7
The G in Gerrard 9
Keita Success 7
Vivabobbygraham 7
Salter 9
Robinhood 7
Barneylfc* 8
Ollyfrom.tv  6
Garrus 9
Nayia2002 9
Youngest son of skittle 6
Wabaloolah  10
Redforlife  7
Cape_tear 7
Carllfc  7
Emerald red 9
KeegansPerm 11
Jackh  8
Amir87  5
Port_vale_lad  8
Rhino 6
Prof 7
Will.lfc 4
Crosby nick 128  8
Same old  3
Vishwa atma  8

I have not deducted points for late posts,  rhino and all posters below him posted after the forest game had kicked off, put didn't forecast that score anyway.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm »
Quote from: gary75 on Yesterday at 09:21:34 pm
I have not deducted points for late posts,  rhino and all posters below him posted after the forest game had kicked off, put didn't forecast that score anyway.

Thanks for that! Hopefully we get some more volunteers to get us going. Someone doing week 1 would help. ;)

I don't think we need any deductions, since we're not doing head-to-heads, as long as we pay attention that we don't give anyone points for games that had already kicked off when they posted.

If anyone wants to do a particular week, let us know in advance, so we don't get multiple people doing the same thing.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm »
Week 3

Friday 25 August 2023
Chelsea v Luton Town (3-0)

Saturday 26 August 2023
Bournemouth v Spurs (0-2)
Arsenal v Fulham (2-2)
Brentford v Crystal Palace (1-1)
Everton v Wolves (0-1)
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest (3-2)
Brighton v West Ham (1-3)

Sunday 27 August 2023
Burnley v Aston Villa (1-3)
Sheff Utd v Man City (1-2)
Newcastle v Liverpool (1-2)

thush     11
Will.lfc        7
Sami            6
Prof             4
Bradders1011         10
Ycuzz                        7
SvenJohansen         10
Bryanod                     7
Gary75                       8
BoRed                         10
Wabaloolah                4
RJH                              11
Rhino                            4
Amir87                        5
Tommy lfc                    4
Mickitez                       6
Youngest son of skittle      10
Anthony                                  9
Keita success                        11
Redforlife                                 5
Cape_tear                                5
The g in Gerrard                     9
Olly from.tv                             11
Salger                                      8
Garrus                                      7
Barneylfc                                  7
Port_vale_lad                            8
Emerald red                                7
Carllfc                                          6
Keegansperm                            8
Vivabobbygraham                     11
Robinhood                                  8
Nayia2002                                    7
Crosby nick                                 6
Same old                                      5
Jackh                                              8
Xabiart                                             1
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 10:07:19 pm »
Gone beyond your quota already :).
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 10:18:08 pm »
It took 20 minutes to do in that format, just need two screens ideally, I was typing name and score on tablet while calculating the results on my phone screen.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 10:26:58 pm »
Quote from: gary75 on Yesterday at 10:18:08 pm
It took 20 minutes to do in that format, just need two screens ideally, I was typing name and score on tablet while calculating the results on my phone screen.

I'm guessing you're doing everything manually. Barney posted a link to some software that automates the scoring at some point last year, might be worth having a look at the old thread.

It's fine to post the scores in this way, I (or someone else ;)) can add them all up later. Once someone's done week 1, too. ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 10:35:25 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:26:58 pm
I'm guessing you're doing everything manually. Barney posted a link to some software that automates the scoring at some point last year, might be worth having a look at the old thread.

It's fine to post the scores in this way, I (or someone else ;)) can add them all up later. Once someone's done week 1, too. ;D

Quote from: RivaGe on November 27, 2020, 06:54:29 am
Hey I paid someone to create that program a long time ago on fiverr and I still have it, here you go https://www.dropbox.com/s/c4010hxlcn3h7r5/ScoreCalculator.exe?dl=0

Wabaloolah posted the opening fixtures in mad formats, but I guess as long as every submission followed his format this will still work  :D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #73 on: Today at 04:12:57 pm »
I'm bailing out of this league so you can take my name out of the list or table. I'm more interested in the LFC prediction league.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #74 on: Today at 10:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:35:25 pm
Wabaloolah posted the opening fixtures in mad formats, but I guess as long as every submission followed his format this will still work  :D

I've done the week 1 scores:

Thush 9
bradders 11
gary75 7
SvenJohansen 6
Anthony 10
tommy LFC 5
Sami 5
Keita Success 5
Youngest Son of Skittle 5
Bobinhood 6
XabiArt 7
nayia2002 6
Prof 11
bryanod 9
BoRed 7
Carllfc 7
RJH 5
ollyfrom.tv 17
mickitez 9
amir87 8
KeegansPerm 13
The G in Gerrard 8
Ycuzz 7
Salger 14
Cape_Tear 7
redforlife 6
Barneylfc 11
Wabaloolah 13
Port_vale_lad 13
Garrus 5
Emerald Red 11
sameold 8
Crosby Nick 11
Rhino 8
WillG.LFC 8
vivabobbygraham 3
jackh 5
Vishwa Atma 2
