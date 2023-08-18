I've chucked the week 7 programme into the predictions thread.



This is not with a view to taking over the scoring, just in the hope someone else does



I see Emerald Red has got the latest round going, presumably also not with a view to taking over.I wonder if we could crowdsource the scoring, there's 38 rounds and around 40 of us taking part, if everyone could do one round, we'd get there in the end. No leagues, no cups, no head-to-heads, each one of us would simply have to score a single round, and add the scores to the totals posted by someone else for the previous round. Surely we could all manage that?