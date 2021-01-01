Been a bit of discussion about this so wanted to get everyone's thoughts. Annoyingly, I can't create a poll, dunno if any mods can hook me up?
Anyway, we have a lot of options for the frontline this season. Which combination do you think will start the most games (assuming everyone is fit)? I expect Salah to be first choice on the right, but the other two spots we can mix and match a lot:
- Diaz Nunez Salah
- Jota Nunez Salah
- Gakpo Nunez Salah
- Nunez Gakpo Salah
- Jota Gakpo Salah
- Diaz Gakpo Salah
- Nunez Jota Salah
- Gakpo Jota Salah
- Diaz Jota Salah
- Doak on his own
No cop-out answers about different line ups for different teams. I want to know who you think is our best forward line with the options currently at the club, regardless of the opposition.