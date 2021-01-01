« previous next »
Liverpool Forward Line for 23/24 - Which 3 Start?

Liverpool Forward Line for 23/24 - Which 3 Start?
Been a bit of discussion about this so wanted to get everyone's thoughts.  Annoyingly, I can't create a poll, dunno if any mods can hook me up?

Anyway, we have a lot of options for the frontline this season.  Which combination do you think will start the most games (assuming everyone is fit)?  I expect Salah to be first choice on the right, but the other two spots we can mix and match a lot:

- Diaz Nunez Salah
- Jota Nunez Salah
- Gakpo Nunez Salah
- Nunez Gakpo Salah
- Jota Gakpo Salah
- Diaz Gakpo Salah
- Nunez Jota Salah
- Gakpo Jota Salah
- Diaz Jota Salah
- Doak on his own

No cop-out answers about different line ups for different teams.  I want to know who you think is our best forward line with the options currently at the club, regardless of the opposition.
Re: Liverpool Forward Line for 23/24 - Which 3 Start?
Jota Gakpo Salah
Re: Liverpool Forward Line for 23/24 - Which 3 Start?
Jota-Gakpo-Salah. Sub Diaz on against tired legs.
Re: Liverpool Forward Line for 23/24 - Which 3 Start?
Depends on the opposition really, against the majority of teams in this league who defend deep against us then it should be the 3 who are the most direct and get the most goals.

Diaz - Jota - Salah
Re: Liverpool Forward Line for 23/24 - Which 3 Start?
I'd start with Jota - Nunez - Salah, ......Diaz and Gakpo from the bench.
Re: Liverpool Forward Line for 23/24 - Which 3 Start?
Jota-Gakpo-Salah. Diaz has a case in place of Jota but Jota holds the shirt. His pressing and ability to score puts him ahead.
Re: Liverpool Forward Line for 23/24 - Which 3 Start?
Depending on form and opponent I think my three starters would be

Jota Gakpo Salah

or

Diaz Jota Salah

First one especially useful for when we'll need our forwards to help keep a foothold with possession (eg against the better teams that are capable of long spells of possession). Also probably the most dangerous when direct, if we were to have a counter eg from defending a corner
Re: Liverpool Forward Line for 23/24 - Which 3 Start?
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:46:23 am
Depending on form and opponent I think my three starters would be

Jota Gakpo Salah

or

Diaz Jota Salah

First one especially useful for when we'll need our forwards to help keep a foothold with possession (eg against the better teams that are capable of long spells of possession). Also probably the most dangerous when direct, if we were to have a counter eg from defending a corner

Thing is Diaz is very good at holding possession so for that Id have him. But then Jota is better at defending and more clinical. I know there wasnt supposed to be a cop out answer but it really is a toss up between them two.
Re: Liverpool Forward Line for 23/24 - Which 3 Start?
Salah and Jota, with Gakpo or Diaz depending on opposition



Diaz Jota Salah
or
Jota Gakpo  Salah

 
Re: Liverpool Forward Line for 23/24 - Which 3 Start?
I think we'll start the season with Jota Gakpo and Salah.  Nunez and Diaz are great options off the bench.  Also think Nunez will always score more than Gakpo but he just doesn't offer enough to the team in other departments.
