We don't let John push the big buttons
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Congrats Sir Capon. First ask of you ban all these Corrie Street mentions.
Haha I actually went looking at his profile once I saw the Rawk staff thing. First thing I did. Didnt know what to do so left it
Crosby Nick never fails.
You little weasel.
Samie hasn't posted for a bit..
A great day for the RAWK nation.
He's had power for nearly 8 hours and RAWK hasn't been accidentally deleted yet. This is going better than I expected.
Real Mods? You cheeky bastard.What do i have to do to be taken seriously around here ffs
A great philosopher* once said: Respect is earned, not bought*Ken Barlow
That's because the real mods have got Capon gagged and tied to a chair in the corner.
Craig has been causing trouble in the Pre Match thread. Do your thing
I know it's his birthday but that's on a whole other level..
Haha, is this your doing?
You used to be super funny?Must have been before I joined RAWK.
Probably aye.I was briefly called Corriesby Nick there.
Poacher turned.....Poacher.Corrie Nick!
You banned or muted anyone yet?
Nah. Course not. Scared to touch anything. Was actually gonna log out until it goes away.
We had a deal, we get you a seat at the table and then you permanently ban me.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.67]