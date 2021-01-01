« previous next »
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 01:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 12:58:52 pm
We don't let John push the big buttons ;D
Online jillc

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 01:20:12 pm »
Congrats Sir Capon. First ask of you ban all these Corrie Street mentions.  ;) ;D
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 01:25:00 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:20:12 pm
Congrats Sir Capon. First ask of you ban all these Corrie Street mentions.  ;) ;D
Haha I actually went looking at his profile once I saw the Rawk staff thing. First thing I did.  Didnt know what to do so left it ;D
Online jillc

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 01:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:25:00 pm
Haha I actually went looking at his profile once I saw the Rawk staff thing. First thing I did.  Didnt know what to do so left it ;D

 :lmao
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 01:42:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:20:12 pm
Congrats Sir Capon. First ask of you ban all these Corrie Street mentions.  ;) ;D

You little weasel.
Offline Draex

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 01:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:42:33 pm
You little weasel.

Surprised you've survived the cull.

Samie hasn't posted for a bit..
Offline Samie

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 02:07:44 pm »
A great day for the RAWK nation.
Online reddebs

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 02:14:05 pm »
Congrats mucka 👍
Online jillc

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 02:16:12 pm »
Online amir87

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 02:16:45 pm »
Today will forever be known as Sausage Thursday.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 03:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:51:11 pm
Samie hasn't posted for a bit..

His court date was yesterday I heard.
Online Elmo!

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 04:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:07:44 pm
A great day for the RAWK nation.

Stop sucking up to the new mod Samie, it won't save you.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 06:52:40 pm »
He's had power for nearly 8 hours and RAWK hasn't been accidentally deleted yet. This is going better than I expected.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 06:58:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:52:40 pm
He's had power for nearly 8 hours and RAWK hasn't been accidentally deleted yet. This is going better than I expected.
That's because the real mods have got Capon gagged and tied to a chair in the corner.  :D
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:04:53 pm »
Real Mods? You cheeky bastard.

What do i have to do to be taken seriously around here ffs
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 07:04:53 pm
Real Mods? You cheeky bastard.

What do i have to do to be taken seriously around here ffs

A great philosopher* once said: Respect is earned, not bought

*Ken Barlow
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 07:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Corriesby Nick on Yesterday at 07:06:42 pm
A great philosopher* once said: Respect is earned, not bought

*Ken Barlow
;D
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 07:04:53 pm
Real Mods? You cheeky bastard.

What do i have to do to be taken seriously around here ffs
Craig has been causing trouble in the Pre Match thread.

Do your thing
Offline CraigDS

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:58:41 pm
That's because the real mods have got Capon gagged and tied to a chair in the corner.  :D

I know it's his birthday but that's on a whole other level..
Offline CraigDS

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:22:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:14:46 pm
Craig has been causing trouble in the Pre Match thread.

Do your thing

Jump in the ri....
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 07:22:15 pm »
Offline John C

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 07:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:06:42 pm
A great philosopher* once said: Respect is earned, not bought

*Ken Barlow
;D ;D
Offline Millie

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 07:29:47 pm »
OMG  ;D
Offline Draex

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 07:30:48 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:21:39 pm
I know it's his birthday but that's on a whole other level..

Save it for a special birthday, like his 21st.
Online Elmo!

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 07:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:22:15 pm
Haha, is this your doing?

You used to be super funny?

Must have been before I joined RAWK.
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 07:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:32:55 pm
You used to be super funny?

Must have been before I joined RAWK.



Probably aye.

I was briefly called Corriesby Nick there. :D
Offline John C

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 07:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:36:39 pm
Probably aye.
I was briefly called Corriesby Nick there. :D
Nothing has been edited today, last edit was in August. We just haven't noticed :)
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 08:19:14 pm »
Alls i did was change his name when i quoted him. No mod powers needed. Like MacGyver me or Janet Ellis



Online amir87

Re:
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 08:26:04 pm »
You banned or muted anyone yet?
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 08:29:29 pm »
Nah. Course not. Scared to touch anything. Was actually gonna log out until it goes away.  ;D
Online amir87

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 08:33:38 pm »
Thats strange because you just gave me warning for, and I quote, being too sexy.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 09:03:57 pm »
Poacher turned.....Poacher.

Corrie Nick!
 ;D ;D
Offline Draex

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 09:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:03:57 pm
Poacher turned.....Poacher.

Corrie Nick!
 ;D ;D

 :lmao :lmao
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 09:07:30 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:26:04 pm
You banned or muted anyone yet?
I had trouble logging in before.
I thought "the c*nt's banned me."  ;D
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 09:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 08:29:29 pm
Nah. Course not. Scared to touch anything. Was actually gonna log out until it goes away.  ;D

We had a deal, we get you a seat at the table and then you permanently ban me.


Deals a deal?
Offline John C

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 09:23:05 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:08:21 pm
We had a deal, we get you a seat at the table and then you permanently ban me.

D'ya wanna bag of crisps Chops?
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 11:29:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:53:11 pm

:lmao

Congrats Capon :)

Im hoping this is a permo thing not just a birthday treat, like erm jimll fix it 🤐
Online liversaint

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #77 on: Today at 10:42:11 am »
Well, that didnt last. Ink not even dry on the contract.
Online Elmo!

Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #78 on: Today at 10:46:31 am »
Capon after his mod career prematurely ended.

