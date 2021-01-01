« previous next »
CHOPPER

  Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:58:52 pm
We don't let John push the big buttons ;D
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:20:12 pm »
Congrats Sir Capon. First ask of you ban all these Corrie Street mentions.  ;) ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Sir Capon of Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:25:00 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:20:12 pm
Congrats Sir Capon. First ask of you ban all these Corrie Street mentions.  ;) ;D
Haha I actually went looking at his profile once I saw the Rawk staff thing. First thing I did.  Didnt know what to do so left it ;D
jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:25:00 pm
Haha I actually went looking at his profile once I saw the Rawk staff thing. First thing I did.  Didnt know what to do so left it ;D

 :lmao
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:42:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:20:12 pm
Congrats Sir Capon. First ask of you ban all these Corrie Street mentions.  ;) ;D

You little weasel.
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:42:33 pm
You little weasel.

Surprised you've survived the cull.

Samie hasn't posted for a bit..
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:07:44 pm »
A great day for the RAWK nation.
reddebs

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:14:05 pm »
Congrats mucka 👍
jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:16:12 pm »
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:16:45 pm »
Today will forever be known as Sausage Thursday.
CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:51:11 pm
Samie hasn't posted for a bit..

His court date was yesterday I heard.
Elmo!

  Spolier alret!
Re: Capon for Mod
« Reply #51 on: Today at 04:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:07:44 pm
A great day for the RAWK nation.

Stop sucking up to the new mod Samie, it won't save you.
