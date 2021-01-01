« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:30:33 am »
A knife?
Or one of those things in the bettaware catalogue. Or whatever it was called.
Those things that look like a trowel with a gap in it to slice with
(I dont get the beta ware catalogue any more. I used to work with our local rep. She got sacked after being arrested for the attempted murder of her daughter
The charges were dropped, but boy it was awkward when I answered the door to her!)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W