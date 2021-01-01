« previous next »
Concerns

Re: Concerns
A knife?

Or one of those things in the bettaware catalogue. Or whatever it was called.

Can you still get tuppawear?
Re: Concerns
A knife?

Or one of those things in the bettaware catalogue. Or whatever it was called.
Those things that look like a trowel with a gap in it to slice with

(I dont get the beta ware catalogue any more. I used to work with our local rep.  She got sacked after being arrested for the attempted murder of her daughter The charges were dropped, but boy it was awkward when I answered the door to her!)
Re: Concerns
Does anyone own a cheese slicer any more?



There's one in the drawer in our kitchen, never used it as I've got decent knives.

I did have to grate a full block of cheese last Saturday to make cheese and onion butties for 20 people
