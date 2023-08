You boys on the Terbinafine?



Iíve been on it for about four months. Pretty sure I can see the beginnings of a healthy nail growing back. Iíve had it before years ago and the tablets worked back then too.



I have it predominantly on one single toenail, the big one on my right foot. Iíd genuinely be astounded if yours was as bad as mine at its peak a few months ago, so itís strange that the pills arenít working for you.



Is that the stuff that has all kinds of side affects? I turned down something my GP offered as the side effects were not good, went to see a Chiropodist and she told me to try Emtrix, its dear at £21 but worked on my big toe - however, my little toe nail is a mess now, so just ordered some more to try sort that.