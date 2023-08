I didn't know which forum this belonged in, so I went with this one because the role the media is playing in it.



I'm halfway through Ultra-Processed People: Why Do We All Eat Stuff That Isnít Food Ö and Why Canít We Stop? by Chris van Tulleken. It's an incredible book full of rational and scientific studies of food. I'm finding it more revelatory and scandalous than Fast Food Nation or Supersize Me.



Has anyone else read up on UPF? Without sounding conspiratorial, there seems to be an agenda among governments to avoid a push against it. Probably because it goes against the interest of big government backers.