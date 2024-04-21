« previous next »
Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24  (Read 88519 times)

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #520 on: April 21, 2024, 06:51:36 pm »
Back to -3 and back to the top
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #521 on: April 28, 2024, 08:12:55 pm »
I assume both City and Arsenal are now ahead of us in the APLT.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #522 on: April 28, 2024, 10:02:02 pm »




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #523 on: April 28, 2024, 10:07:17 pm »
I think it's interesting to see that the home records are all below the average expected of a league winning team.  Something worth watching going forward.  Is it a blip or is it because more teams are being competitive away from home?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #524 on: April 29, 2024, 12:53:26 am »
First half of that graph. That's typical title winning form. We just ran out of steam.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #525 on: April 29, 2024, 06:21:48 am »
Arsenal and Man City have won all 7 of their par 3 away games.  We dropped 7 points in ours.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #526 on: April 29, 2024, 09:52:34 am »
Quote from: Prof on April 29, 2024, 06:21:48 am
Arsenal and Man City have won all 7 of their par 3 away games.  We dropped 7 points in ours.

Beat the dross. Win the league
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #527 on: April 29, 2024, 10:05:47 am »
Quote from: courty61 on April 29, 2024, 09:52:34 am
Beat the dross. Win the league

To be fair generally we were doing that, bar that Luton result. More recently though, that went to shit.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #528 on: April 29, 2024, 10:05:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on April 29, 2024, 10:05:47 am
To be fair generally we were doing that, bar that Luton result. More recently though, that went to shit.
Which is why we were in the running.  It's this idea that the game against man Utd was a catastrophe that has annoyed me.  It damaged confidence more than our title chances.  You don't lose the league by dropping points in those games.  You do it by losing at home to crystal Palace and away at Everton (although in fairness, Everton away is a different proposition for us than for the other two, but Spurs and West Ham are probably harder for arsenal than for other teams).
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #529 on: April 29, 2024, 10:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Prof on April 29, 2024, 10:05:24 pm
Which is why we were in the running.  It's this idea that the game against man Utd was a catastrophe that has annoyed me.  It damaged confidence more than our title chances.  You don't lose the league by dropping points in those games.  You do it by losing at home to crystal Palace and away at Everton (although in fairness, Everton away is a different proposition for us than for the other two, but Spurs and West Ham are probably harder for arsenal than for other teams).

Good post, and thank you for all the work you do for this thread, every season. Its by far one of my favourite threads (setting aside my personal dislike of the mockers meme  :D )

As Ive noted elsewhere, as someone who thinks defence is the most important facet of a challenging team, I am also convinced our psychological collapse has been precipitated by the constant falling behind through conceding the first goal. I dont think even mentality monsters can keep doing that game after game. I damn sure I have found it utterly draining and Im just a fan.

Its interesting to me that we have always faced two really challenging rivals in Everton and United, that consistently prove to be very tough games even if they are struggling. Arsenal have the same, two derbies in Chelsea and Spurs. Abu Dhabi has none (even their supposed derby rivals, Manchester United, unfailingly refuse to turn up against them. I dont think the APLT can account for this - especially since its a personal bias, possibly only anecdotal rather than evidenced) but it seems to be a factor in the title race each year.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #530 on: April 30, 2024, 05:40:52 am »
Even from week 6 to 31 our performance has a negative slope. Staying on that we could have lost the league. City had a slump week 13-15, arsenal had two bad results around week 18, then then both were more or less on par. To me, the bigger problem was not the most recent slump in our form, it was that loss or draw here and there all year long.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #531 on: May 12, 2024, 07:19:30 am »
I know this thread has died a death in recent weeks, but am I correct in saying it is the first time that City have been top on their own all season now?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #532 on: May 12, 2024, 12:29:05 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on May 12, 2024, 07:19:30 am
I know this thread has died a death in recent weeks, but am I correct in saying it is the first time that City have been top on their own all season now?
Oops. I missed the last update didn't I? Sorry

I'll get an update done after our match on Monday.  But yes, man city are top on this at the moment. First time all season (if you don't count round 34 as they played theirs at the same time as Arsenal played round 35).
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #533 on: May 12, 2024, 12:36:46 pm »
Something else I've been quietly thinking for a while is that we seem to have these catastrophe moments each season.  A short period where nothing seems to go right and we have a run of awful results (comparatively speaking).

My hypothesis, (which is very anecdotal and I haven't even looked to see if these periods do exist season to season) is that we get a bit found out tactically after a period of finding a way of playing that gives us a run of good results.  It's like one team finds a way of hurting us that others the copy and it becomes a blueprint for playing against us.  We then have to adapt our system again (or refine a specific role in the structure) then get it together again.

My frustration has been how long it takes for these things to be corrected.  Having an alternative way of playing when we do get found out might be a way to limit the damage caused by these runs.

Or, I might be miles off with this theory.

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #534 on: May 12, 2024, 12:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Prof on May 12, 2024, 12:36:46 pm
Something else I've been quietly thinking for a while is that we seem to have these catastrophe moments each season.  A short period where nothing seems to go right and we have a run of awful results (comparatively speaking).

My hypothesis, (which is very anecdotal and I haven't even looked to see if these periods do exist season to season) is that we get a bit found out tactically after a period of finding a way of playing that gives us a run of good results.  It's like one team finds a way of hurting us that others the copy and it becomes a blueprint for playing against us.  We then have to adapt our system again (or refine a specific role in the structure) then get it together again.

My frustration has been how long it takes for these things to be corrected.  Having an alternative way of playing when we do get found out might be a way to limit the damage caused by these runs.

Or, I might be miles off with this theory.



I mentioned on another thread that we seem to be prone to a head loss moment when it seems something is out of reach. In 16/17, when we started to drop out of the title race we hit a sticky patch and it took a while to compose ourself for fourth. In the covid season 20/21, we were in a race then when we were out we collapsed. Last season we have a bad start and then are awful for ages. This season knocked out the cup and one or two dodgy league performances and all confidence is lost.

Other teams seem to be able to ride a couple of bad results and recalibrate. I actually think a good reason we came third is because we challenged for the title. If we hadnt then i think third or fourth may have been a struggle, we cant seem to coast, its all or nothing.

I dont know whether thats the fault of the players and their mentality, the manager and how emotional his approach is, the tactics, or maybe thats just us as a club in that we are all or nothing.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #535 on: May 12, 2024, 02:07:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on May 12, 2024, 12:56:05 pm
I mentioned on another thread that we seem to be prone to a head loss moment when it seems something is out of reach. In 16/17, when we started to drop out of the title race we hit a sticky patch and it took a while to compose ourself for fourth. In the covid season 20/21, we were in a race then when we were out we collapsed. Last season we have a bad start and then are awful for ages. This season knocked out the cup and one or two dodgy league performances and all confidence is lost.

Other teams seem to be able to ride a couple of bad results and recalibrate. I actually think a good reason we came third is because we challenged for the title. If we hadnt then i think third or fourth may have been a struggle, we cant seem to coast, its all or nothing.

I dont know whether thats the fault of the players and their mentality, the manager and how emotional his approach is, the tactics, or maybe thats just us as a club in that we are all or nothing.
Yes. Mentality certainly seems part of it.  One of the reasons I started thinking about the APLT model was to remove the impact of other teams' results on yourself.  If you are focused on where you are in the league week to week, it makes the pressure and focus different.  If you focus on what you can control and spend more time thinking about process, generally you'll be more stable mentally.

Focus on the points you can achieve, and the league will be what it is.  I see the plus 90 point seasons as being brilliant, regardless of the league position at the end (you can't control how another team is going to perform in 36 matches, and I'll avoid opening up the discussions about fair play etc).

Take that same process focused approach to a game situation, and you'll reduce the difficulty of doing things when the pressure is on (opening the scoring or being behind).  Generally I think Klopp's Liverpool team have done this really well and the language he uses is certainly in keeping with this approach. I think the issue is that sometimes the individual player can't operate in line with that theoretical approach (it's what makes the greats so good).

Years ago I worked in performance golf (hence the par score idea).  The approach for the best golfers is often process related for the most part.  There's a fascinating part of Jack Nicklaus's Golf My Way book which describes how he foscues on process.  There's a reason he won more majors than anyone.

For the most part, Klopp has done a brilliant job around the psychology of his teams, so it's frustrating if it was psychology that caused these poor runs.  I like to think it might also be influenced by opposition teams exploiting a tactical weakness and us not adapting quickly enough to this (or simply not having the players available to overcome the issue).
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #536 on: May 12, 2024, 04:49:38 pm »
While there are undoubtedly many factors which contribute to slumps, it's hard to look past injuries as the primary reason.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #537 on: May 16, 2024, 09:21:01 am »
I think City go above 90 for the 1st time this season.

Fair play to arsenal for getting it to the last day considering where they were at -7 I didn't think they could or would do it
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #538 on: May 16, 2024, 08:35:09 pm »




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #539 on: May 16, 2024, 08:43:34 pm »
We all feel we lost the league after the last international break, but what the above shows is that we'd have lost it even if we had played to par in that entire period (in fact, even if we had played to par since game 17). From the above, it seems the biggest blows to our title hopes were the home draws against Utd, Arsenal and City.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #540 on: May 16, 2024, 09:00:10 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on May 16, 2024, 08:43:34 pm
We all feel we lost the league after the last international break, but what the above shows is that we'd have lost it even if we had played to par in that entire period (in fact, even if we had played to par since game 17). From the above, it seems the biggest blows to our title hopes were the home draws against Utd, Arsenal and City.

That United result is far worse than the one at their ground. A draw at their ground can happen, but away from home they are generally really bad. Absolutely ridiculous how they managed to keep a clean sheet against us.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #541 on: May 16, 2024, 10:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Prof on May 16, 2024, 08:35:09 pm


I find myself looking at this graphic a lot more than the graph.  It shows the results and impact of dropped points really well.

The home points drop below the blue indicator due to the Palace loss at home.  Then the most winnable aways where we dropped the 5 points too many were Luton and Everton.  Win those three and we'd have hit 90.

The impact of the man Utd draw at theirs was more on the psychology of the team (and fan base) than the points dropped.  It led to a catastrophic drop off in form (confidence).
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #542 on: May 25, 2024, 12:55:01 pm »




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #543 on: May 25, 2024, 09:53:55 pm »
Thank you for your work on this thread, Prof. It is greatly appreciated.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #544 on: May 30, 2024, 09:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on May 25, 2024, 09:53:55 pm
Thank you for your work on this thread, Prof. It is greatly appreciated.
I second that emotion
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #545 on: Today at 03:42:00 pm »
Is there any appetite for this for another season?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #546 on: Today at 03:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 03:42:00 pm
Is there any appetite for this for another season?
Definitely, if you are up for the work involved.
