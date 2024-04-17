Something else I've been quietly thinking for a while is that we seem to have these catastrophe moments each season. A short period where nothing seems to go right and we have a run of awful results (comparatively speaking).



My hypothesis, (which is very anecdotal and I haven't even looked to see if these periods do exist season to season) is that we get a bit found out tactically after a period of finding a way of playing that gives us a run of good results. It's like one team finds a way of hurting us that others the copy and it becomes a blueprint for playing against us. We then have to adapt our system again (or refine a specific role in the structure) then get it together again.



My frustration has been how long it takes for these things to be corrected. Having an alternative way of playing when we do get found out might be a way to limit the damage caused by these runs.



Or, I might be miles off with this theory.







I mentioned on another thread that we seem to be prone to a head loss moment when it seems something is out of reach. In 16/17, when we started to drop out of the title race we hit a sticky patch and it took a while to compose ourself for fourth. In the covid season 20/21, we were in a race then when we were out we collapsed. Last season we have a bad start and then are awful for ages. This season knocked out the cup and one or two dodgy league performances and all confidence is lost.Other teams seem to be able to ride a couple of bad results and recalibrate. I actually think a good reason we came third is because we challenged for the title. If we hadnt then i think third or fourth may have been a struggle, we cant seem to coast, its all or nothing.I dont know whether thats the fault of the players and their mentality, the manager and how emotional his approach is, the tactics, or maybe thats just us as a club in that we are all or nothing.