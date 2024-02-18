« previous next »
Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
February 18, 2024, 07:25:36 pm
Quote from: sminp on February 18, 2024, 07:19:38 pm
Just thinking it would be easier to see how our fixtures compare to City and Arsenal if they were next to us in columns 2 and 3.
Would this help?
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on February 18, 2024, 05:01:44 pm

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
February 18, 2024, 07:48:53 pm
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
February 18, 2024, 10:46:38 pm
Quote from: sminp on February 18, 2024, 07:19:38 pm
Thanks Prof, thats a nice looking update. Is it a pain to move the fixture columns around in the OP or is it simply a case of cut and insert it in a different place? Just thinking it would be easier to see how our fixtures compare to City and Arsenal if they were next to us in columns 2 and 3.
I'll see what i can do

The fixtures order changes a bit when matches are rearranged, so the op is never completely accurate at this stage.

The points won /lost summary shows the matches remaining quite well I think, so that alongside the fixtures in the op is probably a good way to use them.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
February 18, 2024, 10:47:21 pm
Quote from: zero zero on February 18, 2024, 07:25:36 pm
Would this help?
Even better.  I replied before seeing the new page  ;D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Yesterday at 08:10:04 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 18, 2024, 06:57:58 pm
Dont realise Brentford was plus 2?!
The benefit of them beating us last year  :D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Yesterday at 10:42:15 am
Bar the past few weeks weve been at least +5 ahead of City since game week 14. Do feel its just a case of us winning all our home games now and itll be ours. We will all drop points in the away games but not enough to make up for our better home record should we do that.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Yesterday at 12:15:23 pm
Not quite APLT but some stats based on points-per-game:

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Yesterday at 03:00:22 pm
Interesting that Arsenal's remaining number is only slightly above ours when the consensus (including my own view) is that they have a much harder run in.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Yesterday at 04:17:34 pm
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Yesterday at 03:00:22 pm
Interesting that Arsenal's remaining number is only slightly above ours when the consensus (including my own view) is that they have a much harder run in.

I guess it's because it's an average. I think we tend to mentally write off any easy games as a guaranteed 3 points for teams going for the title (not unreasonable) and we only focus on the games you're more likely to actually drop points in.

If you do some clever maths with a threshold of difficulty to give a better representation of a title race run-in I think you basically end up with.... the APLT.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Yesterday at 07:22:35 pm
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Yesterday at 03:00:22 pm
Interesting that Arsenal's remaining number is only slightly above ours when the consensus (including my own view) is that they have a much harder run in.

They have City, Spurs, Brighton and Utd away with Villa, Newcastle and Chelsea at home whilst we just have City, Spurs and Brighton at home and Utd and Villa away. I know which set Id rather have left! The APLT shows it as well and that weve done the groundwork in our aways already.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Yesterday at 07:24:12 pm
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Yesterday at 03:00:22 pm
Interesting that Arsenal's remaining number is only slightly above ours when the consensus (including my own view) is that they have a much harder run in.

Of the remaining 13 games both sides have left to play, we actually have 9 that are against common opponents so it's probably not that surprising the opponent's PPG are similar - of the remaining four, that we don't have in common, we face West Ham, Palace, Fulham and Forest, whilst they face Chelsea, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Brentford. Clearly on paper theirs look more difficult (particularly Chelsea and Newcastle).

But crucially what the table fails to account for is whether games are home or away, which depending upon the sides involved can make a huge difference to the difficulty of any given fixture. Of those 4 non-common opponents, whilst Arsenal's looks tricker, they're all home games which you ultimately expect them to win, whilst 3 of ours are away. But probably more crucially, of the shared opponents we have left, a lot of the trickiest ones are away games for them - City, Spurs, United, Brighton and Wolves are all tough games for various reasons and whilst we are still to play all those sides too, they're all home games for us bar Utd.

For Arsenal, it'll be the City and Spurs away games that are pivotal really I think. I'd certainly rather be playing those fixtures at home, like we are.

EDIT: I think the above does actually factor in home/away PPG, but I definitely feel like some nuance is lost when you start averaging it out. There's a pretty huge difference between our remaining away games - City, Spurs, Utd, Brighton, Wolves and Sheffield is immeasurably harder than Villa, Utd, West Ham, Fulham, Forest and Everton. Both teams should win nearly all of their home games.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Yesterday at 09:01:23 pm
One of the other issues of the PPG is that it doesn't take into account which opponents each team has already faced.
For instance, Luton (H) is a 0.85 ppg opponent for Liverpool, while Newcastle (H) is 0.92 ppg for Arsenal*
While Necastle have had some patchy form, I don't think people would rank those two so similarly in terms of difficulty.

Part of the reason is that Luton still have away games at 4 of the top 5, while Newcastle only have 1.
Luton's remaining away opponents average 1.94 ppg at home, while Newcastle's opponents average 1.42.
I would expect that by the end of the season those ppg stats will have diverged more - and if that was the last set of fixtures of the season, the difference in "ppg difficulty" would be greater.


The APLT is based on a full season of fixtures from the beginning, so the timing of fixtures isn't an issue. Though obviously the downside is that it ends up almost a whole season out of date by the end, and some teams can vary a fair bit year on year.





*I know Arsenal and LFC both have Luton at home, I was just comparing the next fixture for each.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Yesterday at 09:32:49 pm
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Yesterday at 03:00:22 pm
Interesting that Arsenal's remaining number is only slightly above ours when the consensus (including my own view) is that they have a much harder run in.

Their next 4 games are 0.9, which is keeping their overall number like ours..after those 4, they will be nearer 1.6
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Today at 07:10:54 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 10:42:15 am
Bar the past few weeks weve been at least +5 ahead of City since game week 14. Do feel its just a case of us winning all our home games now and itll be ours. We will all drop points in the away games but not enough to make up for our better home record should we do that.

ReThe +5 shows the importance of not getting  beat by city at home , its completely wiped out with a defeat . Its one of the biggest home games for a long time
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Today at 08:09:20 am
Question for The Prof:  If we look at previous years APLTs at end of Feb, how does the table relate to the final positions in the league that year?  Or to put it another way - Basically, are we likely winning this? 🙏😁
