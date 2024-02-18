Interesting that Arsenal's remaining number is only slightly above ours when the consensus (including my own view) is that they have a much harder run in.



Of the remaining 13 games both sides have left to play, we actually have 9 that are against common opponents so it's probably not that surprising the opponent's PPG are similar - of the remaining four, that we don't have in common, we face West Ham, Palace, Fulham and Forest, whilst they face Chelsea, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Brentford. Clearly on paper theirs look more difficult (particularly Chelsea and Newcastle).But crucially what the table fails to account for is whether games are home or away, which depending upon the sides involved can make a huge difference to the difficulty of any given fixture. Of those 4 non-common opponents, whilst Arsenal's looks tricker, they're all home games which you ultimately expect them to win, whilst 3 of ours are away. But probably more crucially, of the shared opponents we have left, a lot of the trickiest ones are away games for them - City, Spurs, United, Brighton and Wolves are all tough games for various reasons and whilst we are still to play all those sides too, they're all home games for us bar Utd.For Arsenal, it'll be the City and Spurs away games that are pivotal really I think. I'd certainly rather be playing those fixtures at home, like we are.EDIT: I think the above does actually factor in home/away PPG, but I definitely feel like some nuance is lost when you start averaging it out. There's a pretty huge difference between our remaining away games - City, Spurs, Utd, Brighton, Wolves and Sheffield is immeasurably harder than Villa, Utd, West Ham, Fulham, Forest and Everton. Both teams should win nearly all of their home games.