The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
January 3, 2024, 10:20:54 am
Quote from: RooiBefok on January  2, 2024, 01:25:46 pm
APLT vs PLT : Klopp's Tenure

Love these, have you got a version were you can toggle/filter the data on and off?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
January 3, 2024, 03:44:50 pm
Any APLT fans in New York for the game on Sunday?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
January 3, 2024, 10:29:36 pm
Probably the best place for this chart.

Shows the current totals for each club after Round 20 (with four clubs still to play their 20th fixture), as well as the maximum totals they can get, as well as their 'expected total' - which is based on their current points-per-game.



Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
January 3, 2024, 10:56:49 pm
Quote from: Prof on January  2, 2024, 05:15:49 pm
Such an interesting stat.  It shows a bit about the intensity required I think.  When we have a chance we have a honey level of intensity more frequently.  Definitely relates to the importance of the fans at anfield too.  That season behind closed doors was a total outlier for home record
Decimated by injuries too but it was 6 home losses in a row? :lmao
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
January 5, 2024, 01:39:22 pm
Quote from: MrButler on January  3, 2024, 10:20:54 am
Love these, have you got a version were you can toggle/filter the data on and off?
Nope.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
January 5, 2024, 01:58:27 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on January  3, 2024, 10:56:49 pm
Decimated by injuries too but it was 6 home losses in a row? :lmao
Yes, clearly the injuries had an impact, but even the end of the 2020 season when the fans weren't in it caused a drop.

Home advantage is huge, and when your home is an environment like we have at Anfield it's an even bigger advantage. This side thrives on intensity and it needs the support to help maintain it.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
January 21, 2024, 08:00:15 pm




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
January 22, 2024, 01:19:58 am
Thanks Prof!

Saudi Castle with the second worst away record in the league. Thats nice to see.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
January 22, 2024, 05:52:52 am
Only 2 roadblocks to our 2nd PL title.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
January 22, 2024, 05:36:35 pm
Thanks so much, Prof! Still maintain that City will be our main rival, especially with De Bruyne back.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
January 23, 2024, 10:37:24 am
level best away (with city)  performance in the league, 2nd best home (to Villa)
looking good
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
January 25, 2024, 04:08:28 pm
All looking good here.  ;)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
January 29, 2024, 09:32:59 am
That's really nice - the chart and what it says!

Quote from: JC the Messiah on January  3, 2024, 10:29:36 pm
Probably the best place for this chart.

Shows the current totals for each club after Round 20 (with four clubs still to play their 20th fixture), as well as the maximum totals they can get, as well as their 'expected total' - which is based on their current points-per-game.



Havent been able to get on here this season (due to the API thing and mobiles) but thanks again Prof (and others) for everything over the years!!  :wave
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Today at 03:13:11 am
I have to say, I kind of expected Man City to put 5 or 6 past Burnley.  3 and the late concession against a Burnley team that plays right into their hands with how high their line is, doesn't smell right. 

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Today at 03:17:00 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 03:13:11 am
I have to say, I kind of expected Man City to put 5 or 6 past Burnley.  3 and the late concession against a Burnley team that plays right into their hands with how high their line is, doesn't smell right. 



Fairly sure that Pep was not trying to embarrass his former star player.
