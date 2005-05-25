APLT vs PLT : Klopp's Tenure
You are my hero Prof.
Such an interesting stat. It shows a bit about the intensity required I think. When we have a chance we have a honey level of intensity more frequently. Definitely relates to the importance of the fans at anfield too. That season behind closed doors was a total outlier for home record
Love these, have you got a version were you can toggle/filter the data on and off?
Decimated by injuries too but it was 6 home losses in a row?
Probably the best place for this chart.Shows the current totals for each club after Round 20 (with four clubs still to play their 20th fixture), as well as the maximum totals they can get, as well as their 'expected total' - which is based on their current points-per-game.
I have to say, I kind of expected Man City to put 5 or 6 past Burnley. 3 and the late concession against a Burnley team that plays right into their hands with how high their line is, doesn't smell right.
