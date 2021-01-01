« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24  (Read 40080 times)

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,934
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 09:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:52:59 pm
That's a bit harsh. We had two 90 plus point seasons where we lost the title on the last day of the season by 1 point.
That's the season we showed consistency. When we won the title, we could have played the kids after the COVID break, we were so far ahead.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,525
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 10:23:39 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:54:38 pm
That's the season we showed consistency. When we won the title, we could have played the kids after the COVID break, we were so far ahead.

I think you will find that is three seasons. It's not our fault we share a league with some financially juiced freaks.

You don't get over 90 points in a season without being relentless. You don't take a title race to within a hair on the last day without being consistent. Just because we missed out doesn't change that.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 10:25:59 pm »




« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:38:47 pm by Prof »
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,845
  • Truthiness
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 10:25:59 pm
Stop posting filth on the internet, there might be children reading this.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 10:34:04 pm »
90 pts wins is the league means we can only afford to drop 9 pts or 3 losses equivalent
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 10:38:24 pm »
This 1st half of the season in the Premier League has been incredible.  I know you hear it a lot that anyone can beat anyone on their day, but that epitomises this season, just incredible how many massive upsets we've seen.

And amongst all that variance, there we are sitting right at the top of the tree after the Xmas period, a full 4 pts ahead of the next best team and 6 ahead of City.

Maybe a star (team) has been born?  ;D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,346
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 10:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:34:04 pm
90 pts wins is the league means we can only afford to drop 9 pts or 3 losses equivalent

Its looking like we wont need 90 points.
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 10:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:23:39 pm
I think you will find that is three seasons. It's not our fault we share a league with some financially juiced freaks.

You don't get over 90 points in a season without being relentless. You don't take a title race to within a hair on the last day without being consistent. Just because we missed out doesn't change that.

Absolutely this
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:47:11 pm
Its looking like we wont need 90 points.

To be safe I think we do
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,629
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 11:01:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:47:11 pm
Its looking like we wont need 90 points.

Yeah, don't think the winner will need 90.

City have dropped points in 4 of their past 5 games. That's a bit of a crisis by their standards.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,346
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 11:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm
To be safe I think we do

Yeah if we get 90 then we will have 100% won the league. Its going to be some ask to do that, we still have to go to Arsenal, Man United, Everton, West Ham, Villa.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 11:17:32 pm »
I think if we only dropped 10 (2 defeats and 2 draws), that should be enough to win the league.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,934
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 11:54:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:07:06 pm
Yeah if we get 90 then we will have 100% won the league. Its going to be some ask to do that, we still have to go to Arsenal, Man United, Everton, West Ham, Villa.
I'm not convinced at all. City will start racking up the points and, if they play like in past seasons, they can end up above 90. They can easily win 4 of their 7 par 1 games, and if they drop points in the par 3s, they'd have extra par 1s to compensate. This would take them to 91 pts. And they are capable of more, in principle. But perhaps not this season...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #333 on: Today at 12:42:47 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:54:34 pm
I'm not convinced at all. City will start racking up the points and, if they play like in past seasons, they can end up above 90. They can easily win 4 of their 7 par 1 games, and if they drop points in the par 3s, they'd have extra par 1s to compensate. This would take them to 91 pts. And they are capable of more, in principle. But perhaps not this season...

Theyd need to only drop 7 pts from here to get to 90 pts hopefully we beat them at Anfield and a Newcastle can do them over in a few weeks, I think its a tall order for them over 20 games to not drop 7 pts. We should be looking to grab this opportunity with both hands. Its a rare opportunity to have more margin for error in a title winning season and we can have no complaints if we dont do it.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:19 am by Studgotelli »
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #334 on: Today at 12:49:46 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:54:34 pm
I'm not convinced at all. City will start racking up the points and, if they play like in past seasons, they can end up above 90.

I thought it was worth putting some W-D-L to what this would take:

90 points = City would need to go 17-2-1, we would need to go 15-3-1 and Arsenal would need to go 16-2-1.
85 points = City going 15-3-2, we would need to 13-4-2 and Arsenal would need to go 14-3-2

Ive long been of the opinion that the Champions finish on less than 90 points this season and instead  it would be somewhere between 85 and 90 hence me mentioning the sequences for 85 points. 90 points would take a team having a hell of a 2nd half of the season looking at the amount of wins needed but 85 looks achievable for all and I can see at least 2 teams hitting around that level.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,872
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #335 on: Today at 12:53:31 am »
That half-way point APLT is a glorious sight. Sadly it'll all be for nothing; we'll never keep it up. Only way is down
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #336 on: Today at 05:15:47 am »
City have pipped us by 1 pt on 2 occasions in the last 5 years, no one should be getting ahead of themselves or making claims about what City can or cannot do.

What they cannot do is finish on more than 97 pts, we know that much at least.

If we assume in a worst case scenario they win their game in hand, their best run in the 2nd half of any season was 2.84 pts per game.  In other words, they won 18 of 19 games that season and we lost the title by 1 pt :-X.  They had accumulated 42 pts at the half way stage, so if they win that game in hand they would be 2 pts shy of that total.

So in the very worst case scenario City win their game in hand and perform a similar feat of 2.84 pts per game, we would need 95 pts or 94 pts and a superior goal difference.

However badly you think City have been playing this season, they are potentially 2 pts short of a pts total that was then followed by reeling off 18 of 19 wins.  Let that sink in. :o

So no, we can't read anything into how City have performed so far this season.  If anything they generally start seasons slowly and seem to get a sick pleasure out of chasing teams down.  They're clearly a team that is so bored with how easy the league has become that they need a task in front of them before they find their focus.  They're like a cat toying with a mouse, makes me sick. >:(
« Last Edit: Today at 05:37:56 am by latortuga »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 