What they cannot do is finish on more than 97 pts, we know that much at least.

City have pipped us by 1 pt on 2 occasions in the last 5 years, no one should be getting ahead of themselves or making claims about what City can or cannot do.If we assume in a worst case scenario they win their game in hand, their best run in the 2nd half of any season was 2.84 pts per game. In other words, they wonthat season and we lost the title by 1 pt. They had accumulated 42 pts at the half way stage, so if they win that game in hand they would be 2 pts shy of that total.So in the very worst case scenario City win their game in hand and perform a similar feat of 2.84 pts per game, we would need 95 pts or 94 pts and a superior goal difference.However badly you think City have been playing this season, they are potentially 2 pts short of a pts total that was then followed by reeling off 18 of 19 wins. Let that sink in.So no, we can't read anything into how City have performed so far this season. If anything they generally start seasons slowly and seem to get a sick pleasure out of chasing teams down. They're clearly a team that is so bored with how easy the league has become that they need a task in front of them before they find their focus. They're like a cat toying with a mouse, makes me sick.