I'm not convinced at all. City will start racking up the points and, if they play like in past seasons, they can end up above 90.



I thought it was worth putting some W-D-L to what this would take:90 points = City would need to go 17-2-1, we would need to go 15-3-1 and Arsenal would need to go 16-2-1.85 points = City going 15-3-2, we would need to 13-4-2 and Arsenal would need to go 14-3-2Ive long been of the opinion that the Champions finish on less than 90 points this season and instead it would be somewhere between 85 and 90 hence me mentioning the sequences for 85 points. 90 points would take a team having a hell of a 2nd half of the season looking at the amount of wins needed but 85 looks achievable for all and I can see at least 2 teams hitting around that level.