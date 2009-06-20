Yeah this is how I look at it, but with the league table the stronger indicator of the two as nothing beats points on the board.



The ultimate arbiter is the league table: what has been won. The Alternative league table shows *how* those points have been won.A few weeks ago, we were several places off top of the league, but we were top in the alternative table. Why? Because the alternative showed, objectively, that our points were from a harder start. Also, that teams like Man United held positions above us that flattered to deceive because their points were gained from a much easier set of fixtures.As a season comes to a close, supporters might look at the remaining fixtures to assess the run-in for us compared to other teams around us, as we aim to win or at least get top-four? Well, the alternative Premier League table kind of does that from the first day of the season, looking at performance in terms of fixture difficulty, as the fixture list unfolds over time.