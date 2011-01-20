« previous next »
Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24  (Read 31805 times)

Offline Kashinoda

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #240 on: December 7, 2023, 10:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on December  6, 2023, 10:43:35 pm
Don't post the updated APLT you cowards.

Spuds -3, Newcastle -3 ;D
Offline Listen to 1963 christmas hits on Shazam

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #241 on: December 7, 2023, 10:40:11 pm »
Real chance on Saturday to go to -3
Offline kavah

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #242 on: December 7, 2023, 10:40:23 pm »
Question for Prof. are Villa now classed as a top team (like City, Arsenal etc)?
Offline farawayred

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #243 on: December 7, 2023, 10:43:20 pm »
Quote from: kavah on December  7, 2023, 10:40:23 pm
Question for Prof. are Villa now classed as a top team (like City, Arsenal etc)?
(Not Prof, but...)
They were classed as a top team this season too, judging by the 37th game away to them being a 1-point for us.
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #244 on: December 7, 2023, 11:56:50 pm »
Quote from: kavah on December  7, 2023, 10:40:23 pm
Question for Prof. are Villa now classed as a top team (like City, Arsenal etc)?
I'm not sure I understand the question.

If you mean are they a 1 point par away from home, then yes, every team in the top 13 from the previous season is.

If you mean, are they playing like a top four team now.  Then yes, after 14 games, any team with - 7 or better is.

Offline kavah

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #245 on: December 8, 2023, 01:37:12 am »
Quote from: Prof on December  7, 2023, 11:56:50 pm
I'm not sure I understand the question.

If you mean are they a 1 point par away from home, then yes, every team in the top 13 from the previous season is.

If you mean, are they playing like a top four team now.  Then yes, after 14 games, any team with - 7 or better is.


Quote from: farawayred on December  7, 2023, 10:43:20 pm
(Not Prof, but...)
They were classed as a top team this season too, judging by the 37th game away to them being a 1-point for us.


Right - cheers - sorry Prof I forgot the crtiteria but your second point underlines how well Villa have started the season
Offline RooiBefok

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #246 on: December 8, 2023, 10:35:41 am »
APLT Comparison : Klopp's Tenure
Offline RooiBefok

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #247 on: December 8, 2023, 10:36:23 am »
Home / Away : Klopp's Tenure
Online Knight

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #248 on: December 8, 2023, 11:13:13 am »
I love this thread, many, many thanks to those who put in the effort to keep it updated. Very grateful.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #249 on: December 8, 2023, 04:11:12 pm »
Quote from: RooiBefok on December  8, 2023, 10:36:23 am
Home / Away : Klopp's Tenure

We need to keep this home form up and get as close to 55 points as we can to offset our poor away record.
16/17 wins has to be the target and if 11 have to be at Anfield so be it. 16-5-2.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #250 on: December 8, 2023, 05:09:08 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on December  8, 2023, 04:11:12 pm
We need to keep this home form up and get as close to 55 points as we can to offset our poor away record.
16/17 wins has to be the target and if 11 have to be at Anfield so be it. 16-5-2.

We havent got a poor away record when you adjust for fixtures. Its par at the worst.
Offline JP-65

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #251 on: December 8, 2023, 05:26:27 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on December  8, 2023, 05:09:08 pm
We havent got a poor away record when you adjust for fixtures. Its par at the worst.

Will look even better after we win tomorrow ;D
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #252 on: December 8, 2023, 05:46:36 pm »
Quote from: JP-65 on December  8, 2023, 05:26:27 pm
Will look even better after we win tomorrow ;D

Tough game though. Never an easy place to get a result, and can see them having a reaction after the midweek poor showing. Need to guard against complacency and attack the game with an intensity they cant match given they arent used to the short turn around. Anything less and we could easily drop points.

Its our last par 1 until Feb, so winning and performing to par over the rest would make a 9 game winning run, which is title form but very, very hard to achieve. Would be a great statement but Im not sure we are quite up to that yet. Happy to be proven wrong though and I expect even if we dont, the target for winning the league wont be par or higher anyway this season.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #253 on: December 8, 2023, 05:51:35 pm »
Quote from: JP-65 on December  8, 2023, 05:26:27 pm
Will look even better after we win tomorrow ;D

can't see any way we win tomorrow.  We're in for one of the toughest games we've had in a while.  Think we'll be lucky to not get blown out. 
Online Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #254 on: December 8, 2023, 07:11:17 pm »
Was only six away wins in the league last season. 23 points all together I think we picked up away. IF we can win tomorrow and beat Burnley then we'll be close to that already in half a season. There's a championship to be won, folks.
Offline johnny74

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #255 on: December 8, 2023, 09:12:45 pm »
No chance against Palace for so many reasons.
Offline MrButler

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #256 on: December 8, 2023, 09:45:14 pm »
Quote from: RooiBefok on December  8, 2023, 10:35:41 am
APLT Comparison : Klopp's Tenure

Presented like this has really made me realise we're on the brink of a very serious season.
Offline Listen to 1963 christmas hits on Shazam

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 02:40:35 pm »
Onto -3 after today
Offline Sangria

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 02:46:27 pm »
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 05:31:03 pm »
Back to zero next week. Beating Manchester United has become a little too inevitable.
Offline Listen to 1963 christmas hits on Shazam

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 05:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:46:27 pm
+3.

Correct but Im in golf mode on the APTL so its three under par to me 😀
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 07:33:20 pm »
Le' Arse -1 ;D
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 07:36:11 pm »
5 ahead of Arsenal
8 ahead of City
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 07:38:53 pm »
Ah if not for the resurgent Man Utd we could start dreaming. A nice run, this was.
Offline SpionBob

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #264 on: Today at 01:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Yesterday at 07:38:53 pm
Ah if not for the resurgent Man Utd we could start dreaming. A nice run, this was.
Tis true. some tough home games coming up and Burnley away. These next few games might find us out!
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #265 on: Today at 08:19:42 pm »




Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #266 on: Today at 08:34:03 pm »
😳
Offline scalatore

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #267 on: Today at 08:47:04 pm »
I might print it out and frame it
Offline farawayred

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #268 on: Today at 08:48:40 pm »
This is shaping up as a thing of beauty. :)

For the first time this season the model below gives us the shortest odds for the title. After last round we were 3rd after City and Arsenal. Things change fast though...
https://www.euroclubindex.com/league-odds/
Online Knight

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #269 on: Today at 09:35:09 pm »
Was Palace a par one? I forget how the model works. Just checked the OP. A par 1 but probably the easiest of the season.
