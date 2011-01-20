Will look even better after we win tomorrow



Tough game though. Never an easy place to get a result, and can see them having a reaction after the midweek poor showing. Need to guard against complacency and attack the game with an intensity they cant match given they arent used to the short turn around. Anything less and we could easily drop points.Its our last par 1 until Feb, so winning and performing to par over the rest would make a 9 game winning run, which is title form but very, very hard to achieve. Would be a great statement but Im not sure we are quite up to that yet. Happy to be proven wrong though and I expect even if we dont, the target for winning the league wont be par or higher anyway this season.