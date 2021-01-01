Will look even better after we win tomorrow
Tough game though. Never an easy place to get a result, and can see them having a reaction after the midweek poor showing. Need to guard against complacency and attack the game with an intensity they cant match given they arent used to the short turn around. Anything less and we could easily drop points.
Its our last par 1 until Feb, so winning and performing to par over the rest would make a 9 game winning run, which is title form but very, very hard to achieve. Would be a great statement but Im not sure we are quite up to that yet. Happy to be proven wrong though and I expect even if we dont, the target for winning the league wont be par or higher anyway this season.