Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24  (Read 29781 times)

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,589
  • ....mmm
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on December  6, 2023, 10:43:35 pm
Don't post the updated APLT you cowards.

Spuds -3, Newcastle -3 ;D
:D

Offline Listen to 1963 christmas hits on Shazam

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,629
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:40:11 pm »
Real chance on Saturday to go to -3
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:40:23 pm »
Question for Prof. are Villa now classed as a top team (like City, Arsenal etc)?
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,701
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:43:20 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 10:40:23 pm
Question for Prof. are Villa now classed as a top team (like City, Arsenal etc)?
(Not Prof, but...)
They were classed as a top team this season too, judging by the 37th game away to them being a 1-point for us.
Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:56:50 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 10:40:23 pm
Question for Prof. are Villa now classed as a top team (like City, Arsenal etc)?
I'm not sure I understand the question.

If you mean are they a 1 point par away from home, then yes, every team in the top 13 from the previous season is.

If you mean, are they playing like a top four team now.  Then yes, after 14 games, any team with - 7 or better is.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #245 on: Today at 01:37:12 am »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 11:56:50 pm
I'm not sure I understand the question.

If you mean are they a 1 point par away from home, then yes, every team in the top 13 from the previous season is.

If you mean, are they playing like a top four team now.  Then yes, after 14 games, any team with - 7 or better is.


Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:43:20 pm
(Not Prof, but...)
They were classed as a top team this season too, judging by the 37th game away to them being a 1-point for us.


Right - cheers - sorry Prof I forgot the crtiteria but your second point underlines how well Villa have started the season
Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,006
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #246 on: Today at 10:35:41 am »
APLT Comparison : Klopp's Tenure
Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,006
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #247 on: Today at 10:36:23 am »
Home / Away : Klopp's Tenure
Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #248 on: Today at 11:13:13 am »
I love this thread, many, many thanks to those who put in the effort to keep it updated. Very grateful.
Online stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #249 on: Today at 04:11:12 pm »
Quote from: RooiBefok on Today at 10:36:23 am
Home / Away : Klopp's Tenure

We need to keep this home form up and get as close to 55 points as we can to offset our poor away record.
16/17 wins has to be the target and if 11 have to be at Anfield so be it. 16-5-2.
Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,234
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #250 on: Today at 05:09:08 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 04:11:12 pm
We need to keep this home form up and get as close to 55 points as we can to offset our poor away record.
16/17 wins has to be the target and if 11 have to be at Anfield so be it. 16-5-2.

We havent got a poor away record when you adjust for fixtures. Its par at the worst.
Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #251 on: Today at 05:26:27 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 05:09:08 pm
We havent got a poor away record when you adjust for fixtures. Its par at the worst.

Will look even better after we win tomorrow ;D
Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,234
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #252 on: Today at 05:46:36 pm »
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 05:26:27 pm
Will look even better after we win tomorrow ;D

Tough game though. Never an easy place to get a result, and can see them having a reaction after the midweek poor showing. Need to guard against complacency and attack the game with an intensity they cant match given they arent used to the short turn around. Anything less and we could easily drop points.

Its our last par 1 until Feb, so winning and performing to par over the rest would make a 9 game winning run, which is title form but very, very hard to achieve. Would be a great statement but Im not sure we are quite up to that yet. Happy to be proven wrong though and I expect even if we dont, the target for winning the league wont be par or higher anyway this season.
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,748
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #253 on: Today at 05:51:35 pm »
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 05:26:27 pm
Will look even better after we win tomorrow ;D

can't see any way we win tomorrow.  We're in for one of the toughest games we've had in a while.  Think we'll be lucky to not get blown out. 
