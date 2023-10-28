Was looking at the league table just now ... we should be top of the league. That's the significance of the referees' Luis Diaz goal fuck up against Spurs.



Simply speaking, if the referees had remembered how to award a goal (dumb dumb fucks) ... if it was 2-2 final result then you'd have 4 teams on 24 points and we'd be top on goal difference.



That's of course putting aside how we've been rodgered up the arse by referees all season, and had everyone sent off at least 3 times. We all know we'd have probably won the Spurs game if the referees hadn't been so catastrophically idiotic and incompetent.