Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24  (Read 19864 times)

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #160 on: October 28, 2023, 07:41:24 am »
Spurs on +2 now. Just keep winning reds....
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #161 on: October 28, 2023, 02:42:00 pm »
Think Chelsea are on -16 after only 10 games 🤣🤣
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #162 on: October 28, 2023, 02:58:42 pm »
And theyve had such an easy schedule!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #163 on: October 29, 2023, 05:23:37 pm »
Too easy for City.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #164 on: October 30, 2023, 06:23:40 pm »




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #165 on: October 30, 2023, 07:36:51 pm »
Thanks Prof.

Three teams still in the 90s....
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #166 on: October 31, 2023, 09:23:50 am »
Thanks Prof, much appreciated

Also Villa are on -2 by my calculations.

Lost to us and Newcastle away, so -4. But beat Chelsea away so up to -2. Won all their par 3s and drew away to Wolves.

Villa on 0. Losing to us and Newcastle is minus 2. Beat Chelsea +2.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #167 on: October 31, 2023, 11:02:54 am »
Us and Newcastle away were par 1, so it would be 0 in total, I think. Certainly doing very well, wouldn't mind them taking the fifth CL place ahead of Newcastle or Utd if England get a fifth place.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #168 on: October 31, 2023, 11:14:39 am »
Sorry yeah you are correct. Will amend my post
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #169 on: October 31, 2023, 12:03:15 pm »
Villa technically also in the 90s, perfect home form and only away losses to Newcastle and Liverpool.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #170 on: November 2, 2023, 01:46:23 pm »
APLT Comparison : Klopp''s Tenure
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #171 on: November 2, 2023, 04:31:22 pm »
Was looking at the league table just now ... we should be top of the league. That's the significance of the referees' Luis Diaz goal fuck up against Spurs.

Simply speaking, if the referees had remembered how to award a goal (dumb dumb fucks) ... if it was 2-2 final result then you'd have 4 teams on 24 points and we'd be top on goal difference.

That's of course putting aside how we've been rodgered up the arse by referees all season, and had everyone sent off at least 3 times. We all know we'd have probably won the Spurs game if the referees hadn't been so catastrophically idiotic and incompetent.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #172 on: November 2, 2023, 06:53:05 pm »
Arsenal play Newcaslte away as par 1, they may gain +2 by the end of the weekend. Spurs have Chelsea at home, par 3, but Chelsea are pathetic.

We'll probably draw at Luton...
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #173 on: November 4, 2023, 11:26:58 pm »
Arsenal on -3 now
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #174 on: November 5, 2023, 09:28:54 am »
We'll be lucky if we come away with a point from Fortress Kenilworth.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #175 on: November 5, 2023, 06:31:43 pm »
For fuck's sake, does the law of mockers not apply in here anymore???
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #176 on: November 5, 2023, 06:36:06 pm »
Fuck, I won't try either mockers or reverse mockers anymore this season...
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #177 on: November 5, 2023, 06:49:30 pm »
Need a spurs draw or defeat now to stay top
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 10:33:32 pm »
Well. We are still top......
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 11:50:26 pm »
Tottenham on -1 now :)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #180 on: Today at 12:29:35 am »
On the downside, Chelsea are now only -15.

Their line will be back on the graph by the start of next season at this rate.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #181 on: Today at 01:07:37 am »
Chelsea are -14
