« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24  (Read 13227 times)

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #120 on: September 23, 2023, 10:08:44 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on September 19, 2023, 09:37:52 am
Our next 3 games looks like our toughest run this season, 7 points or more from those and we are 100% in contention for reaching 90 points and in the title hunt.

Do you not think that City are hitting 100 this year?
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,262
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #121 on: September 23, 2023, 11:11:33 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on September 23, 2023, 10:07:56 pm
West Ham tomorrow. That's a tough one. Can't see us getting anything from that.
I agree. They are up to a flying start. Even Antonio fancies himself against us.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline scalatore

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #122 on: September 24, 2023, 01:03:25 am »
Quote from: johnny74 on September 23, 2023, 10:07:56 pm
West Ham tomorrow. That's a tough one. Can't see us getting anything from that.

Prof should adjust it to be par 0, no chance we're winning.
Logged

Offline ItzdoctorZ

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #123 on: September 24, 2023, 07:42:21 pm »
-2 for Arsenal
Logged

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,867
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #124 on: September 24, 2023, 08:12:36 pm »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on September 24, 2023, 07:42:21 pm
-2 for Arsenal

Chelsea -13!!! Hahahaha

And they've not even had 1 par 1 game yet!

Huge 2 or 3 weeks in terms of where we are in the title race....
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,777
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #125 on: September 24, 2023, 08:57:03 pm »
By my count, on the APL Chelsea are only above Sheffield (-15) and Burnley (-14).

Luton are -8, Bournemouth -9, Everton -10.

Being below two teams that are yet to win a game is not a good sign.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,875
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #126 on: September 24, 2023, 09:26:36 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on September 24, 2023, 08:12:36 pm
Chelsea -13!!! Hahahaha

And they've not even had 1 par 1 game yet!

Huge 2 or 3 weeks in terms of where we are in the title race....
Chelsea have had the easiest of starts too.  Maybe they will pick up against better teams?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,531
  • ....mmm
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #127 on: September 25, 2023, 02:48:40 am »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on September 24, 2023, 07:42:21 pm
-2 for Arsenal

But Spurs join us above the 90 line with +2. I'll take a par result next week.
Logged
:D

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #128 on: September 25, 2023, 06:20:49 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on September 25, 2023, 02:48:40 am
But Spurs join us above the 90 line with +2. I'll take a par result next week.

No they dont. Theyre on 0 for now as it was a par 1 game and they picked up 1 point.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,531
  • ....mmm
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #129 on: September 25, 2023, 09:48:10 pm »
Somehow had it in my mind that they won ;D, still take a par result theere though.
Logged
:D

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #130 on: September 26, 2023, 09:31:51 pm »




Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,589
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #131 on: September 26, 2023, 09:35:59 pm »
Thanks, Prof!

Very encouraging start from us obviously - but jesus, Chelsea! Prof's graph can't even keep up with your shitshow anymore. I wonder if they will massively overperform in the more difficult games through the season as/if their team gels more.
Logged

Offline Kenny19

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 341
  • Dreaming our dreams and drifting within
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #132 on: September 27, 2023, 08:52:18 am »
Imagine how this could look like in two weeks time  8)
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,447
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #133 on: September 27, 2023, 10:12:31 am »
What would Brighton be on? Given our next two league games, it would be good to know their current form.
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #134 on: September 27, 2023, 10:59:41 am »
Quote from: No666 on September 27, 2023, 10:12:31 am
What would Brighton be on? Given our next two league games, it would be good to know their current form.

+1 I think.

+4 from United and Wolves, but -3 for losing to West Ham.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,447
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #135 on: September 27, 2023, 11:01:10 am »
Quote from: emitime on September 27, 2023, 10:59:41 am
+1 I think.

+4 from United and Wolves, but -3 for losing to West Ham.
Cheers.
Logged

Offline suede lady

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,877
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #136 on: September 27, 2023, 01:32:46 pm »
I used to think 1 point at Chelsea was a good result. it might turn out not to be so.
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 01:47:08 pm »




Logged

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 09:36:34 pm »
Getting nothing from this one unfortunately.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,562
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #139 on: Today at 04:12:29 pm »
Still top atm and it puts into perspective our difficult away start
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #140 on: Today at 04:30:57 pm »
Lets see what happens after this game, see who drops or gains the points.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,562
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #141 on: Today at 04:45:35 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 04:30:57 pm
Lets see what happens after this game, see who drops or gains the points.

Doesnt matter still stay top
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,262
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #142 on: Today at 06:37:25 pm »
City on -2 is a pleasant site.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,889
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #143 on: Today at 07:23:35 pm »
Thats our VAR assisted glitch, now four wins in a row are expected. And they do all look winable.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:31:22 pm by Brian Blessed »
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,262
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #144 on: Today at 07:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 07:23:35 pm
Thats our VAR assisted glitch, now four runs in a row are expected. And they do all look winable.
Unfortunately, they are app par 3's...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,889
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #145 on: Today at 07:32:33 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:25:53 pm
Unfortunately, they are app par 3's...

Yes, we cant gain, but I dont think well see the line going down, either.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 