Our next 3 games looks like our toughest run this season, 7 points or more from those and we are 100% in contention for reaching 90 points and in the title hunt.
West Ham tomorrow. That's a tough one. Can't see us getting anything from that.
-2 for Arsenal
Chelsea -13!!! HahahahaAnd they've not even had 1 par 1 game yet!Huge 2 or 3 weeks in terms of where we are in the title race....
But Spurs join us above the 90 line with +2. I'll take a par result next week.
You are my hero Prof.
What would Brighton be on? Given our next two league games, it would be good to know their current form.
+1 I think. +4 from United and Wolves, but -3 for losing to West Ham.
Lets see what happens after this game, see who drops or gains the points.
Thats our VAR assisted glitch, now four runs in a row are expected. And they do all look winable.
Unfortunately, they are app par 3's...
