Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24  (Read 7714 times)

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #80 on: September 16, 2023, 08:05:56 pm »
Yeah I know why, just in terms of the strength of the sides this year
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #81 on: September 16, 2023, 08:41:08 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on September 16, 2023, 08:05:56 pm
Yeah I know why, just in terms of the strength of the sides this year
It doesn't matter for two reasons. First, it's the same for all competitors, and secondly, the form may change throughout the year - a team doing well now may fall off a cliff later on and vice-versa. The APLT doesn't reflect current form. If you want to follow form too, there are other models (links on the previous page).
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 04:49:21 am »
Quote from: farawayred on September 16, 2023, 08:41:08 pm
It doesn't matter for two reasons. First, it's the same for all competitors, and secondly, the form may change throughout the year - a team doing well now may fall off a cliff later on and vice-versa. The APLT doesn't reflect current form. If you want to follow form too, there are other models (links on the previous page).
Exactly! Its like when people were suggested the 90 point line should be moved to 95 because of the insane points us and City were getting.

It doesnt actually matter if its 90, 95, 80 or 73. Its the same for all teams. What matters is how far above or below you are compared to par.

Prof picked a very reasonable 90, which is it keeps things neater.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 08:56:09 am »
Quote from: courty61 on September 16, 2023, 06:27:08 pm
I love this thread etc, but feel a slight issue that Wolves away is a par 1 and West Ham away a par 3
Yes. As the others have said, it's just to keep it objective.  Otherwise we'd be debating the par ratings forever  ;D

The difference between 13th and 14th could be as small as goals scored the previous season, but the par rating swing is 2 points.  Every season has a couple of debatable ones, but overall, it's just a small compromise of a deliberately simple model.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 12:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 08:56:09 am
Yes. As the others have said, it's just to keep it objective.  Otherwise we'd be debating the par ratings forever  ;D

The difference between 13th and 14th could be as small as goals scored the previous season, but the par rating swing is 2 points.  Every season has a couple of debatable ones, but overall, it's just a small compromise of a deliberately simple model.

Yeah I appreciate that. Dunno, maybe Wolves/West Ham is just one of those this season.

Love the thread etc though!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 04:02:10 pm »
So Chelsea are now on -10 after 5 games. Has there ever been a worse start in the APL?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 08:16:26 pm »




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 08:21:03 pm »
Five clubs with title winning hauls from the first 5 matches (Brighton also on +1 I think).  I don't think we've seen that before. It'll be one to watch over the coming weeks, how many will be able to maintain that record?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 08:24:04 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 12:59:01 pm
Yeah I appreciate that. Dunno, maybe Wolves/West Ham is just one of those this season.

Love the thread etc though!

Well, if you went on Home games only rather than the overall table, Wolves and West Ham would both be par 1s, as would Forest, but Chelsea would be a par 3. 
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 08:26:19 pm »
Hang on?

Wolves was a par 3?

They finished bottom half, I thought theyd be par one.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 08:31:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:26:19 pm
Hang on?

Wolves was a par 3?

They finished bottom half, I thought theyd be par one.
You sure about that? ;)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 08:38:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:26:19 pm
Hang on?

Wolves was a par 3?

They finished bottom half, I thought theyd be par one.
Wolves finished 13th. 8) 8) 8)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 08:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 08:21:03 pm
Five clubs with title winning hauls from the first 5 matches (Brighton also on +1 I think).  I don't think we've seen that before. It'll be one to watch over the coming weeks, how many will be able to maintain that record?
Thanks for keep doing this
Also when would you add Brighton to this?, not sure anybody should be dropped though right now
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:39:18 pm
Thanks for keep doing this
Also when would you add Brighton to this?, not sure anybody should be dropped though right now
It takes a long time to add a team, so I prefer to make the judgement at least a third of the way through the season.  It's easier to replace a team than add a new one (and 8 teams would make the graph even more congested).
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 08:59:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 16, 2023, 10:12:42 pm
Given that Chelsea finished on the bottom half last season, doesnt that make it +1 for them and -2 for us??

Quote from: Prof on August 17, 2023, 12:21:09 am
Top 13, because the featured teams can't play themselves so it makes 12 par 1s

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:26:19 pm
Hang on?

Wolves was a par 3?

They finished bottom half, I thought theyd be par one.

How many times do you need to be told?  ;D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:11:07 pm »
Brighton loss not showing on ManUs graphic, Prof!
Great start to the season. Pity Richarlison remembered how to play footy this weekend.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 08:21:03 pm
Five clubs with title winning hauls from the first 5 matches (Brighton also on +1 I think).  I don't think we've seen that before. It'll be one to watch over the coming weeks, how many will be able to maintain that record?
I have the feeling that Brighton will, Prof. Give it a few more rounds, but might be worth swapping Chelsea for Brighton in a few rounds. Unless you want to maintain the low values on the ordinate, that is... ;D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:54:29 pm »
Quote from: EnfieldRed on Yesterday at 09:11:07 pm
Brighton loss not showing on ManUs graphic, Prof!
Great start to the season. Pity Richarlison remembered how to play footy this weekend.
Ah yes. Thanks. Brighton are missing off the teams list but man Utd is showing as an opponent   ;D

I'll update next week. The dropped points are showing.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:14:11 pm »
This time last season only Arsenal and City had 12 points or more in the real table, the top teams are better this season and the bottom teams are even worse than last season.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 11:15:38 pm »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Yesterday at 11:14:11 pm
This time last season only Arsenal and City had 12 points or more in the real table, the top teams are better this season and the bottom teams are even worse than last season.
Everything around Everton stinks. ;D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #100 on: Today at 12:19:24 am »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 09:54:29 pm
Ah yes. Thanks. Brighton are missing off the teams list but man Utd is showing as an opponent   ;D

I'll update next week. The dropped points are showing.

Chelsea beat Luton too so that is missing some green
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #101 on: Today at 01:07:14 am »
Everton are now -12, I think. Its folly to exclude that sleeping giant.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #102 on: Today at 01:47:22 am »
Quasi-related.

