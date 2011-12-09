OK, the fixtures are updated now, if anyone sees any more errors, please give me a shout



I think it shows how tough our start is in real terms. The first 8 matches have 5 aways at par 1s, so our overall par score after 8 games is only 14 points. Really, we want to be getting some credit in the bank, but certainly can't afford to be below that level.



Arsenal and Chelsea both have the opposite, with a par of 22 for their first 8 matches, so I'd expect them to be outperforming us in the real table at that point, but Arsenal in particular will need to have a fast start with 3 big teams at home in order to meet their par total for this period. It will be interesting how the difference they had in league performance last year impacts on them psychologically this season. Arsenal are being talked up as title challenges and Chelsea are very much not in that conversation so have far less pressure from expectation. A fast start with a comparatively easy first 8 might see them get some momentum into the season.