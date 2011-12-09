« previous next »
The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24

The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24

This is a continuation of the last eleven APLT threads which ran over the last eleven seasons and can be found here:
For those of you who are new to the APLT, or those who need a reminder of the model, the APLT makes an assumption that in order to win the league title, a team needs to win 90 points for the season.  This can be achieved by winning all home matches, the seven easiest away matches (the three promoted teams and the 14th-17th ranked teams from the previous season) and draw the 12 remaining away matches.  I refer to these as the par results.  As in golf, par will be achieved more often than not, but sometimes points are dropped or gained in relation to par.

The fixture list below for the featured teams indicates the hardest matches which are all par 1s, with the remaining fixtures all par 3s.



Over the season, I will plot the results in relation to par for all the teams featured on a graph (an example of last seasons completed graph is below).  If a team plays to par, the line on the graph will be horizontal, whereas dropped points will lead to a negative gradient and gained points a positive gradient.



The green depreciating line reflects a drop of 0.5 points per game (dropping to 19 points below par by game 38) to illustrate a 71 point season, a reasonable estimation of the points needed to achieve a top four finish.  Any team with ambitions to finish top four needs to be above this green line by the end of the season.

Ill do my best to keep this up-to-date as best as possible as the season progresses and I hope it illustrates the impact of results on our season.

I'll also try to send a tweet when I do an update @RawkProf



This excellent post from Nessy is well worth reading if you are new to this....

Quote from: Nessy76 on September  1, 2014, 02:10:47 am
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
You c*nt thought you were retiring? I take back my gratitude.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
As Im colour blind, what are you on about?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Psst, Prof, the Newcastle column isn't correct. Edit: the second Newcastle column, I mean... Probably shouldn't be there!

Always good to see this thread pop up. Hope it's more fun to follow this season
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Quote from: scalatore on Yesterday at 02:06:20 am
Psst, Prof, the Newcastle column isn't correct. Edit: the second Newcastle column, I mean... Probably shouldn't be there!

Always good to see this thread pop up. Hope it's more fun to follow this season
Probably should be Brighton
Great to see this thread back
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Quote from: scalatore on Yesterday at 02:06:20 am
Psst, Prof, the Newcastle column isn't correct. Edit: the second Newcastle column, I mean... Probably shouldn't be there!

Always good to see this thread pop up. Hope it's more fun to follow this season
Oops

Thanks for letting me know.  Not sure what I did there  ;D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Cheers Prof. Let's hope we start strong
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Very happy to see this continuing Prof thanks for all your hard work
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
OK, the fixtures are updated now, if anyone sees any more errors, please give me a shout

I think it shows how tough our start is in real terms.  The first 8 matches have 5 aways at par 1s, so our overall par score after 8 games is only 14 points.  Really, we want to be getting some credit in the bank, but certainly can't afford to be below that level.

Arsenal and Chelsea both have the opposite, with a par of 22 for their first 8 matches, so I'd expect them to be outperforming us in the real table at that point, but Arsenal in particular will need to have a fast start with 3 big teams at home in order to meet their par total for this period.  It will be interesting how the difference they had in league performance last year impacts on them psychologically this season.  Arsenal are being talked up as title challenges and Chelsea are very much not in that conversation so have far less pressure from expectation.  A fast start with a comparatively easy first 8 might see them get some momentum into the season.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 11:10:13 am
OK, the fixtures are updated now, if anyone sees any more errors, please give me a shout

You forgot to include Everton
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 11:10:13 am
OK, the fixtures are updated now, if anyone sees any more errors, please give me a shout

I think it shows how tough our start is in real terms.  The first 8 matches have 5 aways at par 1s, so our overall par score after 8 games is only 14 points.  Really, we want to be getting some credit in the bank, but certainly can't afford to be below that level.

Arsenal and Chelsea both have the opposite, with a par of 22 for their first 8 matches, so I'd expect them to be outperforming us in the real table at that point, but Arsenal in particular will need to have a fast start with 3 big teams at home in order to meet their par total for this period.  It will be interesting how the difference they had in league performance last year impacts on them psychologically this season.  Arsenal are being talked up as title challenges and Chelsea are very much not in that conversation so have far less pressure from expectation.  A fast start with a comparatively easy first 8 might see them get some momentum into the season.
If your willing to have an 8th team think Brighton should be considered for it. I doubt our dropping Chelsea or Spurs but I like their odds at top 4ish more then Chelsea or Spurs right now with coaching changes and roster changes.
I feel like the first 8-10 games for Liverpool are trickier with the bedding in period for the new players, getting the par score or just over it would feel good about that as I will think the team has talent be very good when everybody up to speed a couple months into the season more then day 1.
Arsenal MF seems an issue with the changes right now going under par early and having make it up with the run in might be tough.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Excellent. Rumours of the demise of the APLT prove to be unfounded.

As I do every season may I request that Everton are on the graph, just so we can see them plunge into obscurity after a few weeks?





(It's OK, it's a request I don't actually expect to ever be granted, but there's profound comedy in making it)
