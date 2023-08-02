I always say we play to different rules than everyone else and are stuck with clearly biased Manchester officials most weeks. It'd help if we had people fighting our corner in the media. Carragher says fuck all.



No way Neville would put up with Merseyside refs for United every week, trying to fuck them over.



I keep saying this to people who say we are always moaning about Manc Refs.Imagine a referee called Joe Bloggs made it onto the PGMOL elite list.Joe hails from an place in Knowsley called Kirkby. It isnt in Liverpool. He claims he doesnt support Liverpool or Everton but was a big Prescot Cables fan.Joe gets to referee Liverpool or Everton v a Manchester side.He fails to send off Tarkowski or Van Dyke for a last man challenge on a Manchester player.Imagine if you can the response from the media including Neville.Remember. Anthony Taylor is from Wythenshawe which is in Manchester, and he supported Altrincham as a kid