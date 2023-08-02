« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch  (Read 1737 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,395
  • Asterisks baby!
2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« on: August 2, 2023, 01:39:35 pm »
A new exciting season and a new set of absolutely useless fucking clowns.

What joys will they bring this season? What amazing bias and bullshit will we see?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline mainone

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • this is the end.....
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #1 on: August 2, 2023, 04:52:31 pm »
HAVE THEY BEEN OUR A SUMMER TRIP TO DISCUSS WHO THEY FUCKING HATE
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,922
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #2 on: August 2, 2023, 05:01:04 pm »
Standard hasn't raised any. My 5-a-side league is no over head height and the tit in charge on Monday kept giving it against us when it was about chest high on our 5' striker.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,160
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #3 on: August 7, 2023, 04:23:37 pm »

'Objective Data: Liverpool Are Refereed VERY VERY Differently To Rival Clubs':-

Free Read: Detailed Data Analysis of Premier League Refereeing, 2015-2023

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/objective-data-liverpool-are-refereed?sd=pf


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,673
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #4 on: August 7, 2023, 04:25:58 pm »
Quote from: oojason on August  7, 2023, 04:23:37 pm
'Objective Data: Liverpool Are Refereed VERY VERY Differently To Rival Clubs':-

Free Read: Detailed Data Analysis of Premier League Refereeing, 2015-2023

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/objective-data-liverpool-are-refereed?sd=pf

I always say we play to different rules than everyone else and are stuck with clearly biased Manchester officials most weeks. It'd help if we had people fighting our corner in the media. Carragher says fuck all.

No way Neville would put up with Merseyside refs for United every week, trying to fuck them over.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,095
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #5 on: August 7, 2023, 04:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August  7, 2023, 04:25:58 pm
I always say we play to different rules than everyone else and are stuck with clearly biased Manchester officials most weeks. It'd help if we had people fighting our corner in the media. Carragher says fuck all.

No way Neville would put up with Merseyside refs for United every week, trying to fuck them over.

Yep.  We are so soft on this.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,519
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #6 on: August 8, 2023, 10:31:04 am »
Quote from: oojason on August  7, 2023, 04:23:37 pm
'Objective Data: Liverpool Are Refereed VERY VERY Differently To Rival Clubs':-

Free Read: Detailed Data Analysis of Premier League Refereeing, 2015-2023

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/objective-data-liverpool-are-refereed?sd=pf




Just come across this on Twitter and came in to post, but beaten to it.  ;)
Fascinating little snippets

Paul Tierney gives as many free kicks against Mo Salah as he does for.
Crystal Palace get the benefit of more second yellows than any other team, whereas the last player to be sent off for a second yellow against Liverpool was Sadio Mané in 2015.


Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,519
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #7 on: August 8, 2023, 10:41:16 am »
Quote from: Fromola on August  7, 2023, 04:25:58 pm
I always say we play to different rules than everyone else and are stuck with clearly biased Manchester officials most weeks. It'd help if we had people fighting our corner in the media. Carragher says fuck all.

No way Neville would put up with Merseyside refs for United every week, trying to fuck them over.

I keep saying this to people who say we are always moaning about Manc Refs.

Imagine a referee called Joe Bloggs made it onto the PGMOL elite list.
Joe hails from an place in Knowsley called Kirkby. It isnt in Liverpool. He claims he doesnt support Liverpool or Everton but was a big Prescot Cables fan.
Joe gets to referee Liverpool or Everton v a Manchester side.
He fails to send off Tarkowski or Van Dyke for a last man challenge on a Manchester player.

Imagine if you can the response from the media including Neville.

Remember. Anthony Taylor is from Wythenshawe which is in Manchester, and he supported Altrincham as a kid
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,082
  • BoRac
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #8 on: August 8, 2023, 11:38:06 am »
Quote from: 12C on August  8, 2023, 10:41:16 am
Remember. Anthony Taylor is from Wythenshawe which is in Manchester, and he supported Altrincham as a kid

Guess who's refereeing our game on Sunday.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,107
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #9 on: August 8, 2023, 11:39:53 am »
Quote from: BoRed on August  8, 2023, 11:38:06 am
Guess who's refereeing our game on Sunday.

Hopefully Andy.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #10 on: August 8, 2023, 11:41:28 am »
^ good grief already dreading it!

PS interesting data from Tomkins, the North West / Wool / Manc refs shouldn't be anywhere near our games
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,212
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #11 on: August 8, 2023, 11:52:06 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August  2, 2023, 01:39:35 pm
A new exciting season and a new set of absolutely useless fucking clowns.

What joys will they bring this season? What amazing bias and bullshit will we see?

About three weeks of adding on 10 minutes to every half until people start complaining about it and they starting winding it back to 6 or so per half.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,434
  • Believer
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #12 on: August 8, 2023, 12:06:21 pm »
Quote from: mainone on August  2, 2023, 04:52:31 pm
HAVE THEY BEEN OUR A SUMMER TRIP TO DISCUSS WHO THEY FUCKING HATE

Are you a fan of Donald Trump ?
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #13 on: August 9, 2023, 10:57:49 am »
Those refereeing stats are amazing and very damning.   Its the sort of thing PGMOL should be seriously looking at and getting on top of.. Just a shame its run by a bunch of absolute clowns
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,745
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #14 on: August 9, 2023, 12:05:26 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on August  8, 2023, 11:52:06 am
About three weeks of adding on 10 minutes to every half until people start complaining about it and they starting winding it back to 6 or so per half.

They'll do it until we get fucked over by it somehow and then they'll drop it.

Like the Masch red card all them years ago.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #15 on: August 9, 2023, 12:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on August  9, 2023, 10:57:49 am
Those refereeing stats are amazing and very damning.   Its the sort of thing that our club should be lobbying for PGMOL to be seriously looking at and getting on top of.. Just a shame its run by a bunch of absolute clowns

ftfy
Logged
Believer

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,786
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #16 on: August 9, 2023, 12:54:42 pm »
I still cant get over that season we were 1st & 2nd in all attacking measurables and were 19th for free kicks given. Or Jack Grealish & James Maddison being awarded over fouls in the season when Mo got 19. One every second game. Ive given up looking at stats. The PGMOL needs replacing.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,447
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #17 on: August 9, 2023, 07:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on August  9, 2023, 10:57:49 am
Those refereeing stats are amazing and very damning.   Its the sort of thing PGMOL should be seriously looking at and getting on top of.. Just a shame its run by a bunch of absolute clowns a Manc loving ex SYP copper

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,922
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #18 on: August 13, 2023, 06:30:37 pm »
Someone needs to abduct Taylor and rendition him to Istanbul for a hair transplant.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,080
  • YNWA
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #19 on: August 13, 2023, 06:33:17 pm »
Taylor isn't a very good ref is he.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,082
  • BoRac
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #20 on: August 13, 2023, 06:38:52 pm »
Quote from: RMG on August 13, 2023, 06:33:17 pm
Taylor isn't a very good ref is he.

The problem is that he actually is. Watch him in Europe or at the World Cup and he usually does well.

Which is why it's pretty clear that this is not just poor refereeing or honest mistakes, it's way too consistent for that.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,922
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #21 on: August 13, 2023, 09:52:53 pm »
Think my favourite bit of all was when he stood in front of Dom to stop him countering and let Chelsea retake the ball about 15 yards outside our box.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #22 on: August 13, 2023, 10:41:16 pm »
Fuck me just came across the ref support charity account on Twitter

https://twitter.com/refsupportuk/status/1690767174992793602?t=Lj9-3wncfs7GjUF8Zl7O0w&s=19

https://twitter.com/refsupportuk/status/1690767768306487296?t=4ykAR7Dio5xNpW-ge4wN1g&s=19

Theres another one praising the booking of MacAllister with some emojis of a bicep.  :o

On their header it states - "If we block you it means you're a fool"
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,566
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #23 on: August 13, 2023, 11:45:23 pm »
I'm convinced it's a blag account run by a 13-year-old schoolboy, it's so fucking unprofessional it's a joke.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,395
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:22:22 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 13, 2023, 11:45:23 pm
I'm convinced it's a blag account run by a 13-year-old schoolboy, it's so fucking unprofessional it's a joke.

The PGMOL?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,738
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:36:09 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August 13, 2023, 10:41:16 pm
Fuck me just came across the ref support charity account on Twitter

https://twitter.com/refsupportuk/status/1690767174992793602?t=Lj9-3wncfs7GjUF8Zl7O0w&s=19

https://twitter.com/refsupportuk/status/1690767768306487296?t=4ykAR7Dio5xNpW-ge4wN1g&s=19

Theres another one praising the booking of MacAllister with some emojis of a bicep.  :o

On their header it states - "If we block you it means you're a fool"

Someone on twitter called the referees corrupt after the Utd game on Monday and this account wanted their details so they could be prosecuted  ;D
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,996
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:09:36 pm »
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,198
Re: 2023/24 PGMOL/Refs/VAR/Howard Manc watch
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:31:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 13, 2023, 11:45:23 pm
I'm convinced it's a blag account run by a 13-year-old schoolboy, it's so fucking unprofessional it's a joke.

I wouldn't be surprised if it was run by a PGMOL staff or Webb himself   ;D
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 