Poll

Well! The Battle Remains!!

Rob 'Just Keep Trucking' Answer Man
HP 'Saucy' Lovecrafter
Cork 'Boy'
Baldrick 'The Knowledgable'
Tubby 'Loves Refs'
Al 'FSG Man. All the way, dude!'
Chooper '9 gears'
John C 'That's an A from me, son'
Schnail 'Eeeee'
Kenny 'StarmerMan'
Terry 'Guitar Man Extraordinaraieeer'
Armand 'Clueless non-Star Trekkie'
Ian Burns 'Too Sensible for this board'
Andy @ Arrrghhhh 'Arrrr'
Yorky 'Borky'
Paul F 'the Tories'
TitiC 'Puts the C in er, Cecil?'
Alan 'Xtrordianarly loving of UFO theories'
Cap 'on or off son, you decide?'
Kille 'be wed or be ded'
Killer 'eeeeels'
aka 'der bilk'
Old 'Escort'
Tepid 'No speelleee for kiddos'
Crosbee 'Not the Star Trek one Tasha..'
Son 'Coooooler than the Fonzzzie' OS
Nobby 'Nar nuts'
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is cooler?  (Read 370 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,344
  • Asterisks baby!
Who is cooler?
« on: Today at 10:50:47 am »
Times to get them votes in!
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,388
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:54:54 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:50:47 am
Times to get them votes in!

My votes for Capon.

Is that why youve missed him off? :o
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,713
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:59:23 am »
Im not sure cool is the right word for that motley crew.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,388
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:01:40 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:59:23 am
Im not sure cool is the right word for that motley crew.

Says the man who didnt make the list. Sour grapes personified.

As I post Andy is prepping a poll of the not cool - and Ill vote for you.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,713
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:02:41 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:01:40 am
Says the man who didnt make the list. Sour grapes personified.

As I post Andy is prepping a poll of the not cool - and Ill vote for you.

Yes, I admit it. Andy is the arbiter of cool.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,795
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:10:29 am »
Terry

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,371
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:15:49 am »
I'm not even cool enough to make the list.  :sad


Anyway, everyone knows the answer is The Fonz.  :thumbsup
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,344
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:28:28 am »
Votes reset to zero
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:04:26 pm »
Considering the contestants, Tepid is a cool as it gets.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,648
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:07:23 pm »
Not sure about being the coolest, but I want Alan X to win just to be able to start a conspiracy theory that the Reptiloids and the Nazis on the dark side of the moon manipulated the poll in his favour to distract from the fact that aliens have landed in the US and are running Area 51...
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:11:00 pm »
Unless we sign Mbappe by Friday, Im voting for Al.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,388
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:15:01 pm »
No Nobby?

Shocking.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,128
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:17:58 pm »
Deffo Terry, plays guitar in a band, can't beat that
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,567
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:20:29 pm »
I'm so cool I didn't even make the list. But my vote goes to Terry as well

« Last Edit: Today at 03:28:36 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,763
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:24:45 pm »
Quote
Tubby 'Loves Refs'

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,371
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:36:20 pm »
I can't believe it. I'm now in the poll, and I've deposited £10 into every members' account on here as a bribe, but I still haven't got a vote.    :-[
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,937
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:40:43 pm »
I've voted for Rob.  For many reasons, but primarily because he lets his lad skin rabbits and gut salmon. :)
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,854
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:02:01 pm »
Not on the list? Fine, I'll set up my own LFC forum. With blackjack, and hookers. In fact, forget the forum.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,388
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:40:43 pm
I've voted for Rob.  For many reasons, but primarily because he lets his lad skin rabbits and gut salmon. :)

Hes training him for a role on the remake of Lord of the Flies :o
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,697
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:05:45 pm »
Al  ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,795
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:07:16 pm »
Voted for Terry only to see I was in second place.

What a terrible indictment of this place that is.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:07:27 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,376
  • * * * * * *
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:13:49 pm »
I have no idea what this thread is about! Par for the course with Andy's thread though 😏
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,601
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:29:54 pm »
Who the fuck is Baldrick?
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,507
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:31:27 pm »
None of the above.  :-X
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,279
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:31:29 pm »
The break obviously did Andy a world of good, best poll in ages. Would have been even better with me in it of course.
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,202
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:09:00 pm »
I've ney idea who any of them are, they must all be on my ignore list.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:09:59 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 08:09:00 pm
I've ney idea who any of them are, they must all be on my ignore list.

 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,713
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:45:44 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 06:29:54 pm
Who the fuck is Baldrick?
;D ;D

I accidentally didnt vote for myself. Thats how cool I am.

Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,609
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Who is cooler?
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:51:35 pm »
Killer eeeels for me. To be able to masquerade as a woman, for so long, in a predominantly male environment, is not just brave, but uber cool in my book. Well in fella  :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 