You see that still sounds odd to me. "Liverpool are a football club" sounds much better.



We don't say "Liverpool is a football. It plays at Anfield" - at least I never do. "Liverpool are a football club. They play at Anfield."







No wonder non English speakers have so much trouble learning the languageAs an entity, ie The Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Limited (LFC), than this IS a football club. Once you throw in the staff then it becomes an are.Its the same with one of my employers, the drivers, planners, warehouse staff, customer care staff etc etc are Eddie Stobart, but Eddie Stobart itself is a company owned by Culina. If you removed all the staff/trucks/trailers/depots etc you're just left with the company, so it can't be an are, it has to be an is.In you're example, I'd say "Liverpool is a football club, They play at Anfield". I'd also say Liverpool are 19 times champions of England. Its headwrecking