"LFC is" or "LFC are"?

LFC is...
LFC are...

Voting closes: August 15, 2023, 05:26:02 pm

Author Topic: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?  (Read 1347 times)

Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:21:08 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm
Is

LFC IS its supporters

LFC IS our club

By the way I recall reading through the early covid thread, and I am glad you are ok and made it through the Covid years.

I are glad if thats more appropriate
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline newterp

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:15:48 am »
LFC be bad.
Offline Alan_X

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:17:30 am »
LFC = Liverpool Football CLUB

Club is singular so is.

LFC is in negotiations to sign

The LFC board are in negotiations with

However, if you drop the FC it could refer to all things Liverpool - club, players, fans etc. eg Liverpool are magic, Everton are
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline NarutoReds

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:43:05 am »
I voted for ARE.

But but... For someone who is not from UK like me, let say...

- "Liverpool are the only club that I watch / follow".

Seems weird, because usually I am using "is" if there's "ONLY" word, the only one. But I think I will just stick with what the Council of Scouse Elders have proposed here, just "ARE".

I am in the crucial period of my life in the process of establishing myself as an absolute external Scouser actually, to be honest.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #44 on: Today at 10:25:30 am »
Liverpool is at Goodison this afternoon,

If you heard someone say that youd have to shoot them wouldnt you?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Qston

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #45 on: Today at 10:37:25 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:25:30 am
Liverpool is at Goodison this afternoon,

If you heard someone say that youd have to shoot them wouldnt you?

I was about to post something similar Yorky.

Heathens voting for 'is'
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online redgriffin73

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:51:35 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:17:30 am
LFC = Liverpool Football CLUB

Club is singular so is.

LFC is in negotiations to sign

The LFC board are in negotiations with

However, if you drop the FC it could refer to all things Liverpool - club, players, fans etc. eg Liverpool are magic, Everton are

This. :thumbup
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Party Phil

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:51:37 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 10:36:55 pm
Were gonna win the league = we are

Whos saying we is, other than Ali G?

"And it's Liverpool, Liverpool FC, it's by far the best team, the world has ever seen."
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 12:51:37 pm
"And it's Liverpool, Liverpool FC, it's by far the best team, the world has ever seen."

Is it not "they're or we're by far the best team...." It's what I've always sung.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online redgriffin73

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:41:45 pm
Is it not "they're or we're by far the best team...." It's what I've always sung.

Same.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Crosby Nick

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:41:45 pm
Is it not "they're or we're by far the best team...." It's what I've always sung.

Think thats Phils point to show how wrong that sounds. Nearly typed it out last night myself!
Offline Party Phil

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:41:45 pm
Is it not "they're or we're by far the best team...." It's what I've always sung.

Yes, it is. I was taking the piss.
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline Party Phil

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:15:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:12:16 pm
Think thats Phils point to show how wrong that sounds. Nearly typed it out last night myself!

At least Nick understood. That's why I voted for you in the 'Who is cooler?' poll :P
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Online Titi Camara

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:18:54 pm »
Apparently, I'm a wool, do I have to start saying "LFC is..." now? ;D ;D ;D
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online rob1966

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:25:30 am
Liverpool is at Goodison this afternoon,

If you heard someone say that youd have to shoot them wouldnt you?

Its both in reality, like Alan said, the club is an IS, the staff etc are an ARE

Liverpool is a football club based in Anfield - Liverpool is its fans, Liverpool are playing the other team from Liverpool at their poxy old stadium made of wood.
Fuck the Tories

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:37:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:23:16 pm
Its both in reality, like Alan said, the club is an IS, the staff etc are an ARE

Liverpool is a football club based in Anfield - Liverpool is its fans, Liverpool are playing the other team from Liverpool at their poxy old stadium made of wood.

You see that still sounds odd to me. "Liverpool are a football club" sounds much better.

We don't say "Liverpool is a football. It plays at Anfield" - at least I never do. "Liverpool are a football club. They play at Anfield."

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online afc tukrish

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 03:15:04 pm
At least Nick understood. That's why I voted for you in the 'Who is cooler?' poll :P

Nick needed at least the one vote...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Anthony

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #57 on: Today at 03:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:31:21 pm
LFC is the club I support  :P

So is it 'LFC ist' or 'LFC sind'?
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online rob1966

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:37:49 pm
You see that still sounds odd to me. "Liverpool are a football club" sounds much better.

We don't say "Liverpool is a football. It plays at Anfield" - at least I never do. "Liverpool are a football club. They play at Anfield."



No wonder non English speakers have so much trouble learning the language ;D

As an entity, ie The Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Limited (LFC), than this IS a football club. Once you throw in the staff then it becomes an are.

Its the same with one of my employers, the drivers, planners, warehouse staff, customer care staff etc etc are Eddie Stobart, but Eddie Stobart itself is a company owned by Culina. If you removed all the staff/trucks/trailers/depots etc you're just left with the company, so it can't be an are, it has to be an is.

In you're example, I'd say "Liverpool is a football club, They play at Anfield". I'd also say Liverpool are 19 times champions of England. Its headwrecking
Fuck the Tories

Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:52:42 pm »
It's easy really. If talking about the game and action on the pitch it's simply 'they' and 'are' all day long. (Read an American match report and it's 'it' and 'is.')

Liverpool are playing in red. (Liverpool is playing in red.)
They are chasing the three points tonight. (It is chasing the three points tonight.)

The only way that changes (sometimes)for us in the UK is if the commentators are referring to a particular section of the team during the game: The defence is very organised here....  the attack is looking dangerous....  the midfield is controlling this.... (and in all of those you could use 'are' with very little difference.)
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online redgriffin73

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #60 on: Today at 04:55:42 pm »
What I find weird is how our media/newspaper pages will say "Sport" whereas I think US ones say "Sports".
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #61 on: Today at 05:36:27 pm »

I agree Are sounds much better, but I always hear on the Radio

Company is hiring

company is giving away etc

Are sounds better though
Online vanoord

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:17:30 am
LFC = Liverpool Football CLUB

Club is singular so is.

LFC is in negotiations to sign

The LFC board are in negotiations with

However, if you drop the FC it could refer to all things Liverpool - club, players, fans etc. eg Liverpool are magic, Everton are

Yup.

Liverpool are...

Liverpool Football Club is...
But ye gotta know where ye're just gonna rush in. Ye cannae just rush in anywhere. It looks bad, havin' to rush ooot again straight awa'..

Online CHOPPER

Re: "LFC is..." or "LFC are..."?
« Reply #63 on: Today at 08:47:05 pm »
Its MY! LFC


Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family
